horseshoe taverne Durham, Connecticut

No reviews yet

100 New Haven Road, Route 17

Durham, CT 06422

Popular Items

Barn Bowl
Tacos
Giant Pretzel

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of buffalo, Carolina gold, cowboy rub, garlic parm, honey BBQ, moonshine BBQ, lemon pepper rub, or served plain.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Tossed in your choice of buffalo, Carolina gold, cowboy rub, garlic parm, honey BBQ, moonshine BBQ, lemon pepper rub, or served plain. Served with a side of pickle chips and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Eggplant Fries

$10.00

Served with parmesan cheese and a side of marinara.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with a side of marinara.

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Topped with sea salt and served with sides of queso and honey mustard.

Maple Bacon Brussels

$12.00

A Taverne favorite! Fried brussels with sea salt, bacon, cranberry, and a maple aioli drizzle.

Taverne Nachos

$13.00

House fried chips topped with queso, Pico de Gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime sour cream.

Flatbreads

Classic Flatbread

$8.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic glaze.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.00

Sliced grilled chicken and bacon crumbles with ranch dressing drizzled overtop.

Sweet BBQ Flatbread

$13.00

Sliced grilled chicken, pineapple, and jalapeno with BBQ sauce and a ranch drizzle.

Tacos

Tacos

$15.00

Mix and match between Cajun salmon, black bean, siracha steak, fried chicken, and pulled pork. Three tacos per order served with chips and queso.

Barn Bowls

Build Your Own Grain Bowl! Customize It With Your Choice of Dressings, Proteins, and Other Veggies.

Barn Bowl

$13.00

Build your own grain bowl! Customize it with your choice of dressings, proteins, veggies, and other toppings.

Salads

Taverne Caesar Salad

$13.00

Parmesan cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, red onion, and croutons served with crunchy romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken (+$5), steak (+$8), or jumbo shrimp (+$7).

Sicilian Orange Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with balsamic marinated tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, almonds, red onions, bell peppers, and sliced oranges served over our house-made flatbread.

Buffalo Wedge Salad

$17.00

Wedge of iceberg lettuce split open with buffalo chicken tenders, bacon crumbles, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, and shredded carrots served with blue cheese dressing.

Super Food Salad

$16.00

Crunchy romaine lettuce served with avocado, red onion, chickpeas, almonds, balsamic marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and quinoa with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens and veggies served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Smaller version of our Taverne caesar.

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens and veggies served with your choice of dressing.

Burrata

$15.00

Apple Smith Salad

$17.00

Handhelds

Shroomin' Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Cooked pink or no pink with wild mushroom, fried onion, Swiss cheese, and rosemary mayo.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and siracha ranch.

Taverne Philly

$15.00

Shredded steak with mushroom, pepper, onion, and American cheese served on a freshly baked grinder roll.

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Our Taverne caesar salad all wrapped up.

Big Plates

Angus NY Strip

$28.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Grilled blackened chicken sautéed with penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce.

Bourbon Tips

$23.00

Fire grilled bourbon tips over sautéed onions and mushrooms served over a bed of rice.

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Brown ale battered cod served with our handcut French fries, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Lemon Basil Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Sliced chicken served over penne pasta with white wine, garlic, basil, and diced tomato.

Linguine Gamberi

$22.00

Penne a la Vodka

$17.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi with a three-cheese béchamel, topped with moonshine BBQ pulled pork and an onion ring.

Vegetarian Pasta

$19.00

Littles

Kids Burger

$11.00

Cooked with pink or no pink and served with your choice of fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Served with your choice of fries or seasonal fruit, and your choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Served with your choice of fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Penne pasta with marinara sauce served with your choice of fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids Pizza Slice

$11.00

Served with your choice of fries or seasonal fruit.

Sides

SD Caesar Salad

$6.00

Smaller version of our Taverne caesar.

SD French Fries

$5.00

Classic handcut French fries seasoned with salt.

SD Fruit

$5.00

Pineapple pieces (May 1 - August 31)

SD Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens and veggies served with your choice of dressing.

SD Horseshoe Fries

$6.00

Tossed in a cinnamon chipotle rub.

SD Onion Rings

$5.00

Classic jumbo onion rings.

SD Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Sliced seasoned squash (May 1 - August 31)

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Classic handcut sweet potato fries seasoned with salt.

SD Tater Tots

$5.00

Classic tater tots seasoned with salt.

SD Truffle Fries

$6.00

Classic handcut French fries tossed in our truffle seasoning.

SD Truffle Tots

$6.00

Classic tater tots tossed in our truffle seasoning.

Gourmet Pizza

12"

Build-Your-Own Pizza

12"

$12.00

12" - Gluten Free Pizza

$16.00

Desserts

Desserts: Ice Cream

$3.00

Two scoops of classic vanilla ice cream.

Desserts: Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Served with a scoop of our vanilla ice cream.

Desserts: NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Served with whipped cream.

Desserts: Fried Oreos

$8.00

A fair favorite! The classic Oreo cookie deep fried to perfection. (5 pieces)

Desserts; Burgandy Wine Poached Pear

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00

Seasonal Dishes

Italian Wedding Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Italian Wedding Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Baked Scallops

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Sandwhich

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket

$15.00Out of stock

Catch Of The Day

$28.00Out of stock

Steakhouse Sheperds Pie

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy or order takeout for a meal on the go!

Website

Location

100 New Haven Road, Route 17, Durham, CT 06422

Directions

