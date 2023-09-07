Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.49

Smoked pulled pork on a bun

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$5.49

Smoked chopped pork on a bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$8.49

Smoked and sliced brisket on a bun

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$8.49

Smoked and chopped brisket on a bun

Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Smoked ham on a bun

Bologna Sandwich

$4.99

Smoked and seared bologna on a bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bun

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chopped smoked chicken on a bun

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sliced cheesed melted on toast

Rib Sandwich

$6.99

Pulled rib meat on a bun

Sausage Sandwich

$5.99

Smoked and seared sausage on a bun

Meats

Pulled Pork

$4.99+

Pulled smoked pork

Chopped Pork

$4.99+

Chopped smoked pork

Bologna

$4.99+

Smoked Bologna

Fried Chicken

$1.99

Breaded and fried chicken tenders

Chopped Brisket

$7.99+

Chopped smoked brisket

Sliced Brisket

$7.99+

Sliced smoked brisket

Wings

Wings

$2.99

Smoked and fried jumbo wings

Smoked Chicken

$5.99+

smoked whole chickens served in 1/4, 1/2 and whole

Ham

$4.99+

smoked ham

Ribs

$2.09+

Dry rubbed and smoked St. Louis style ribs

Sausage

$5.49+

Smoked and seared sausage

Plates

Side Plate

$8.99

choose from any of our 3 sides

Two Meat Plate

$13.99

Your choice of two of our meats, 1 side and a regular drink

Sample Plate

$24.99

1/4 lb of Brisket, Pork, Sausage, 1 Wing, 1 Rib, 2 sides

Specialties

Nachos

$4.99

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of toppings. Add any of our smoked meats.

Tacos

$0.99

6" tortilla served with your choice of toppings. Add any of our smoked meats.

Corn Dog

$2.99

breaded and fried hot dog on a stick

Taquitos

$1.99

Fried tortilla stuffed with smoked meat and cheese. Served with a 2oz cheese sauce.

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Baked potato with optional toppings, Add any of our smoked meats

Burgers

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Two hamburger patties, two slices of cheese and your choice of toppings on a bun

Single Cheeseburger

$6.49

One hamburger patties, one slice of cheese and your choice of toppings on a bun

Double Hamburger

$7.99

Two hamburger patties and your choice of toppings on a bun

Single Hamburger

$5.99

One hamburger patties and your choice of toppings on a bun

Hoskins Burger

$5.51

1/4 lb of chopped brisket loaded on top of a hamburger patty topped with pepper jack cheese on a bun

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Slightly seasoned, medium thickness french fries

Mayonnaise Slaw

$2.99+

Made in house, coleslaw mix with mayo

Vinegar Slaw

$2.99+

Made in house, coleslaw mix with vinegar

Potato Wedges

$2.49

Slightly seasoned fried potato wedges

Onion Rings

$2.99

Thin and stringy fried onion rings

Baked Beans

$2.99+

Made in house, baked beans with green peppers

Fried Chips

$2.49

Sliced and fried in house, thin potato chips

Baked Potato

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh spring mix salad with your choice of toppings and dressing

Texas Beans

$2.99+

Uniquely flavored pinto beans

Asparagus

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99+

Cream Corn

$3.99+

Made in house, corn in a cream cheese based sauce

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Loaded potato salad includes bacon, cheese in a creamy smoke-flavored dressing

Fried Okra

$2.99

breaded and fried okra

Cornbread

$0.49+

sweet cornbread

Fried Pickles

$2.99

breaded and fried in house

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.99

Large Drink

$4.19

Large drink in a top-rack dishwasher safe Hoskins logo cup

Coffee

$1.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Fresh spring mix with your choice of toppings and dressing

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh spring mix salad with your choice of toppings and dressing

Soups

Burgoo

$4.99+

Made in house with fresh ingredients and our smoked meats

Chili

$4.99+

Made in house with fresh ingredients and our smoked meats

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Made in house, Oreo crust cheesecake topped with Reece's chunks and chocolate syrup.

Lemon Ice Box

$4.99

Made in house, graham cracker crust with lemon pie topped with a little whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

Made in house, graham cracker crust with peanut butter pie topped with chocolate syrup a little whipped cream.

Chocolate Pie

$3.99

Made in house, graham cracker crust with chocolate pie filling topped with whipped cream.

Coconut Pie

$3.99

Made in house, graham cracker crust with coconut pie topped with a homemade meringue.

Key Lime Pie

$4.99+Out of stock