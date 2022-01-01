Main picView gallery
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

444 Parkway Drive

Lexington, KY 40504

Order Again

Keeping it Simple

Yogurt Parfait Bowl

$8.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Plates

Lox & Bagel

$10.00

All American

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

A La Carte

Side of Toast

$3.00

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Pancakes

$6.00

Side of Eggs Your Way

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Drinks & Cafe

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Fiddletree Old Fashioned

$12.00

Color In Your Cheeks

$12.00

Dirty Chai Martini

$10.00

Flightless

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Garden Mosquito

$14.00

Harvest Storm

$11.00

Midnight Boulevard

$14.00

Negroni Sour

$14.00

Orchard Toddy

$10.00

Siesta

$12.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$14.00

Wasted Thyme

$13.00

Just Peachy

$12.00

Lollygag

$14.00

What's Ha'Penning?

$11.00

La Playa

$14.00

Tango Martini

$10.00

Paradise

$14.00

Mocktails

Pineapple Shrub Spritzer

$8.00Out of stock

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00Out of stock

Bitter Deception

$8.00

N\A Garden Highball

$10.00

N\A Espresso Mocktini

$8.00

Chai Float

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cappuccino

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Glacier Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sm. Pellegrino

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Draft Beer

KY Bourbon Barrel Draft

$5.00

Country Boy Cliff Jumper IPA Draft

$5.50Out of stock

Rockhouse

$5.50

Blue Stallion Ya Damn Skippy

$5.50

West Sixth Draft

$5.50

Bottled Beer & Seltzers

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Cliff Jumper IPA Can

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

MIchelob Ultra

$4.50

Country Boy Classic Cider

$6.00

Miller Light

$4.50

Liquor

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel One Citroen

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$8.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$8.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00

Pink Whitney Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Wheatley

$6.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Beefeater

$6.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Castle & Key Gin

$9.00

Citadelle

$7.00

Copper & Kings Absinthe Blanche

$12.00

HaPenny Rhubarb Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

St. George Gin

$6.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Sauza Hacienda

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$13.00

Corazon Blanco

$6.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.00

CaliRosa Blanco

$9.00

CaliRosa Anejo

$14.00

Padre Azul Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Hornitos

$7.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Meyer's Dark

$8.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Kirk Sweeney Rum

$8.00

Castillo Silver Rum

$6.00

Ron Zacapa 23 yr

$13.00

Plantation

$8.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr

$12.00

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$14.00

Glenlivit 12 yr

$12.00

Grant's Reserve

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

MaCallan 12 yr

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Blue Run High Rye Bourbon

$22.00

Bluegrass High Rye

$8.00

Bluegrass Toasted Oak

$9.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Straight

$11.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

$8.00

Castle & Key Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

Castle & Key Wheated

$16.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00Out of stock

E.H Taylor

$16.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare 10 yr

$14.00

Early Times

$6.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00Out of stock

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek Maple

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Little Book

$30.00

Legent

$8.00

Maker's Mark 46 Cask Strength

$16.00

Maker's 46 French Oaked

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Michters Small Batch

$11.00

New Riff Single Barrel

$10.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$8.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Old Grand Dad 100 BIB

$8.00

Pinhook Rye

$14.00

Russell's 10 Year

$7.00

Saint Cloud

$32.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$10.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Weller 12 Yr

$23.00Out of stock

Weller Special

$20.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averno Amaro

$9.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Black Raspberry Liqueur

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Courvoisier VS

$9.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Egg Nog

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$5.00

Gran Gala

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Martini Vermouth

$6.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Wine

Boen Pinot Noir

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

Red Schooner Malbec

Twenty Acres Cabernet

Federalist Red Zinfandel

Meiomi Pinot Noir

Conundrum Red Blend

Decoy Merlot

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

Borghi Pinot Grigio

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

Conundrum White Blend

Folie A Deux Chardonnay

Wycliff

La Marca Prosecco

La Vieille Rose

McBride Rose Prosecco

Veuve Clicquot

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Americano

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aviation

$10.00Out of stock

Black Manhattan

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Blood And Sand

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bluegrass Old Fashioned

$12.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fiesta

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Industry Sour

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jungle Bird

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Last Word

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Naked And Famous

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

New York Sour

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Piña Colada

$14.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Spicy Bloody Maria

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Lady

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Yellow Jacket

$10.00

St Paddys Irish Coffee

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

AM Cocktails

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Flavored Bellini

$8.00

Bottomless Refill

Mimosa

$8.00

Breakfast

Kid's Fruit Cup

$5.00

Kid's Home Fries

$4.00

Kid's Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Kid's Bagel

$6.00

Kid's Oatmeal Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Mini Pancakes

$8.00

Kid's Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Lunch & Dinner

Kid's Fries

$5.00

Kid's Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Kid's Andouille Rolls

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.00

Appetizers

Crab Cakes (2)

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$3.00

FGT Sliders (2)

$5.00

Bar Packages

Top Shelf Package

$100.00

Premium Package

$40.00

Beer & Wine Package

$20.00

$9 Premium Cocktails

$9.00

$8 House Wine

$8.00

$12 Premium Wine

$12.00

$4 Bottled Beer

$4.00

$5 Draft Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

444 Parkway Drive, Lexington, KY 40504

Directions

