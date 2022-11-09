Hospoda 62 16th Ave SW

12" Big Kahuna Pizza

$14.00

Inspired by the big island pizza, we added our own spin to this Hawaiian favorite! A tomato base pizza topped with pineapple and dry mozzarella; we then take it up a notch by adding prosciutto slices and Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese crumbles for a new, unique blend of flavors. Feeling spicy, add Calabrian oil for that extra zip!