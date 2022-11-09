Hospoda imageView gallery

Hospoda 62 16th Ave SW

62 16th Ave SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Popular Items

14" Your Pizza Pie
Hospoda Cheese Bread
Garlic Bread

APPETIZERS

Hospoda Cheese Bread

$6.00

Our fresh made house dough with garlic butter and shredded Mozzarella cheese.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Our fresh dough, wood-fired and cooked with garlic butter.

Pesto Cheese Bread

$8.50

Our house-made pesto with shredded mozzarella cheese and cherry tomatoes.

Meatballs

$7.00

Three large meatballs cooked in our wood-fired oven with tomato sauce and topped with fresh Pecorino and basil.

12" PIZZAS

12" The Margherita Pizza

$11.00

A wood-fired oven classic that remains timeless as pizza pie itself! Neapolitan style pizza with house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella topped with basil leaves.

12" Lasagna Pizza

$14.00

Where our love of pizza and pasta comes together for this Hospoda signature pie. We start with a tomato base and add Berkshire Sausage, fresh and dry mozzarella with house-made whipped ricotta and sweet red peppers, finished with garlic and basil.

12" Pistachio Pesto Pizza

$14.00

Our fresh, made in-house pistachio pesto is a flavorful base for a pizza and topped with fresh and dry mozzarella, Berkshire Sausage and finished with local Ebert honey to combine into a unique pizza experience.

12" Big Kahuna Pizza

$14.00

Inspired by the big island pizza, we added our own spin to this Hawaiian favorite! A tomato base pizza topped with pineapple and dry mozzarella; we then take it up a notch by adding prosciutto slices and Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese crumbles for a new, unique blend of flavors. Feeling spicy, add Calabrian oil for that extra zip!

12" White Clam Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Our claim to fame and first pizza we made, the White Clam includes Little Neck Clams from the North Atlantic with an olive oil and garlic base topped with finely shredded Pecorino cheese.

12" The Kolbe Pizza

$14.00

A nod to an everyday man inspired with integrity, style, and community--built to share and celebrate! Our house-made tomato sauce with Berkshire Sausage and Pancetta, topped with dry mozzarella and fresh cremini mushrooms, finished with pine nuts and basil.

12" Pete the Heat Pizza

$14.00

Our wood-fired pizza oven burns bright for Pete the Heat. For our favorite foodie and Cedar Rapidian Zeitgeist, this pizza is built on a foundation of our pizza sauce with house-made Calabrian chili oil topped with dry and fresh mozzarella, and Soppressata and finished with a light dusting of Pecorino cheese.

12" The Wendy Pizza

$10.50

Pizza is great, but this namesake knows that cheese pizza is king. A admiration for local neighborhood pizza joints from the days of old that's good, easy, and quick for those clutch moments when only cheese pizza will do.

12" The Big Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Our tomato and mozzarella base for a piling of fresh veggies including mushrooms, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onion and finished with basil and garlic.

12" Your Pizza Pie

$11.00

Build your own pizza pie, start by selecting a tomato or olive oil base then we add shredded mozzarella and top with your favorites fired especially for you!

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

14" PIZZAS

Our tomato and mozzarella base for a piling of fresh veggies including mushrooms, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onion and finished with basil and garlic. Make it vegan and substitute our soy cheese option!

14" Bee Sting Pizza

$16.00

14" The Margherita Pizza

$13.00

A wood-fired oven classic that remains timeless as pizza pie itself! Neapolitan style pizza with house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella topped with basil leaves.

14" Lasagna Pizza

$16.00

Where our love of pizza and pasta comes together for this Hospoda signature pie. We start with a tomato base and add Berkshire Sausage, fresh and dry mozzarella with house-made whipped ricotta and sweet red peppers, finished with garlic and basil.

14" Pistachio Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Our fresh, made in-house pistachio pesto is a flavorful base for a pizza and topped with fresh and dry mozzarella, Berkshire Sausage and finished with local Ebert honey to combine into a unique pizza experience.

14" Big Kahuna Pizza

$16.00

Inspired by the big island pizza, we added our own spin to this Hawaiian favorite! A tomato base pizza topped with pineapple rings and dry mozzarella; we then take it up a notch by adding prosciutto slices and Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese crumbles for a new, unique blend of flavors. Feeling spicy, add Calabrian oil for that extra zip!

14" The Kolbe Pizza

$16.00

A nod to an everyday man inspired with integrity, style, and community--built to share and celebrate! Our house-made tomato sauce with Berkshire Sausage and Pancetta, topped with dry mozzarella and fresh cremini mushrooms, finished with pine nuts and basil.

14" Pete the Heat Pizza

$16.00

Our wood-fired pizza oven burns bright for Pete the Heat. For our favorite foodie and Cedar Rapidian Zeitgeist, this pizza is built on a foundation of our pizza sauce with house-made Calabrian chili oil topped with dry and fresh mozzarella, and Soppressata and finished with a light dusting of Pecorino cheese.

14" The Wendy Pizza

$11.50

Pizza is great, but this namesake knows that cheese pizza is king. A admiration for local neighborhood pizza joints from the days of old that's good, easy, and quick for those clutch moments when only cheese pizza will do.

14" The Big Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Our tomato and mozzarella base for a piling of fresh veggies including mushrooms, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onion and finished with basil and garlic.

14" Your Pizza Pie

$12.00

Build your own pizza pie, start by selecting a tomato or olive oil base then we add shredded mozzarella and top with your favorites fired especially for you!

14" Sausage N Egg

$14.00

Made with our fresh scratch dough and country gravy base with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese with savory Berkshire Sausage.

14" Pancetta N Egg

$14.00

Made with our fresh scratch dough and country gravy base with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese with thick cuts of pork belly Pancetta.

14" Hippie Brunch

$14.00

Made with our fresh scratch dough and country gravy base with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese with green pepper, onion, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

14" Wavy Gravy Brunch

$14.00

When you love what you do, it's all gravy and so is this pizza! Made with our fresh scratch dough and topped with extra amounts of country gravy base with scrambled eggs and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. This pizza will give you good vibrations all day long.

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

DESSERTS

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Caramel Cashew Cheesecake

$6.00

Classic Cheesecake

$5.00

PIZZA BOWLS

The Berkshire Bowl

$9.00

For the gluten sensitive crowd we bring you Pizza Bowls filled with fresh quality ingredients and cooked in our wood-fired oven. Shredded Mozzarella, red sauce, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, Berkshire Sausage.

The Far Out Bowl

$9.00

For the gluten sensitive crowd we bring you Pizza Bowls filled with fresh quality ingredients and cooked in our wood-fired oven. Extra shredded mozzarella, red sauce, red & green peppers, onion, fresh mushrooms.

Plant Cheese Pizza Bowl

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Craft Pizza and Beer

62 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

