American
Bars & Lounges

Hoss Bar & Grill Hoss

1 Review

$$

7870 E 96th St

Fishers, IN 46038

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Coffee

$3.49

Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.

Juice

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull - Coconut Berry

$4.50

Red Bull - Regular

$4.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.50

Food Specials

Taco Salad LG

$13.00Out of stock

Mixed greens are topped with taco spiced ground beef, pico de gallo, monteray jack cheese, scallions, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, and salsa ranch

Taco Salad - SM

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed greens are topped with taco spiced ground beef, pico de gallo, monteray jack cheese, scallions, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, and salsa ranch

10" - BBQ Chicken.

$12.99Out of stock

Our homemade dough is topped with Half Liter BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, peppadew peppers, and cheddar cheese.

14" - BBQ Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Mesa chicken, BBQ sauce, shaved red onions, peppadews, mozzarella, asiago

Smoked Carnita Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Three flour tortillas are lightly toasted and topped with smoked pork carnitas, cilantro, white onion, queso fresco, and our homemade salsa verde. Served with tortilla chips and our house queso dip.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Cavatappi noodles are tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce and topped with a breaded chicken breast baked with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with two homemade breadsticks and your choice of soup or salad.

Ricky Bobby Asian Glazed Wings

$15.99Out of stock

12 of our double fried wings are tossed in a mix of our Asian zing sauce and Buffayaki sauce, run through the oven to bake the sauces in, and then toss in sesame seeds and scallions. Served with a side of ranch, carrots, and celery.

Pepperoni Breadsticks

$8.00

10" - Taco Pie.

$11.00

Homemade ranch, salsa rojo, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, Romaine, cilantro, sour cream

14" - Taco Pie

$14.00

Homemade ranch, salsa rojo, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, Romaine, cilantro, sour cream

Pastrami Reuben

$12.00

house smoked pastrami sliced, grilled with sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss cheese, on rye bread.

Willie Salad

$14.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.00

Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings - 12

$15.99

deep fried chicken tenders served naked or tossed in your choice of housemade sauces, celery, and carrots. Sauces: Spicy Garlic, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Asian Zing, Buffayaki BBQ

Boneless Chicken Wings - 6

$8.99

deep fried chicken tenders served naked or tossed in your choice of housemade sauces, celery, and carrots. Sauces: Spicy Garlic, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Asian Zing, Buffayaki BBQ

Breaded Mushrooms Basket

$9.99

Breadsticks

$6.99

our famous bakery’s breadsticks brushed with roasted garlic butter, baked to a golden brown, and served with marinara, cheddar cheese sauce, or queso.

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces

Double Fried Wings - 12

$15.99

10 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Double Fried Wings - 6

$9.99

jumbo chicken wings brined, lightly coated, double fried, served naked or tossed in your choice of housemade sauces, celery, and carrots. Ricky Bobby Style - Add $1

Fried Pickles Basket

$9.99

Hand Cut Fries Basket

$7.99

Loaded Sticks

$8.99

Our breadsticks topped with queso, julienne pepperoni, and fresh jalapeños, and baked.

Nacho Libre

$10.99

Fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak, chicken, or veggies, cheddar jack cheese, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, jalapenos, and a side of our rojo salsa.

Pickle Sticks

$7.99

Homemade breadsticks are stuffed with mozzarella and pickles, baked until golden brown, and topped with ranch, oregano, and dill.

Poutine (Hoss)

$9.99

Hand cut French fries topped with our house made poutine gravy, cheese curds, and scallions. Add Chopped Steak $4

Smoked Wings - 12

$16.99

a. Pecan and hickory smoked wings served naked or tossed in your choice of homemade sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Smoked Wings - 6

$10.99

Pecan and hickory smoked wings served naked or tossed in your choice of homemade sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

$11.99

Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads & Wraps

Steak Avocado Salad SM

$9.99

Mixed greens tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, Cajun chopped steak, and scallions.

Caesar Salad - SM

$6.99

Romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing and topped with Asiago, parmesan Romano and house croutons.

Fried Chicken Salad SM

$9.99

Mixed greens, fried chicken breast, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, candied pecan. Served with your choice of dressing

SM Shrimp Goddess Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing and topped with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, red onions, green olives, cucumbers, and pistachios

SM Chicken Cranberry Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens are tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing and topped with candied pecans, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and feta cheese.

Chicago Style Hot Chop SM

$10.99

Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing with house giardiniera, fresh basil, mozzarella, red onion, pistachios, and topped with chopped steak.

Steak Avocado Salad LG

Steak Avocado Salad LG

$13.99

Mixed greens tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, Cajun chopped steak, and scallions.

Caesar Salad LG

Caesar Salad LG

$9.99

Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.

LG Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

mixed greens , hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar jack, tomatoes, cucumbers, pecans, and pepitas topped with chicken nugs of your choice and any dressing.

Shrimp Goddess Salad LG

$14.99

Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing and topped with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, red onions, green olives, cucumbers, and pistachios

Cranberry Poppyseed Salad LG

$13.99

Mixed greens are tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing and topped with candied walnuts, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and feta cheese.

Chicago Style Hot Chop LG

$14.99

Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing with house giardiniera, fresh basil, mozzarella, red onion, pistachios, and topped with chopped steak.

Steak Avocado Wrap

$13.99

Mixed greens tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, Cajun chopped steak, and scallions.

Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Mixed greens, fried chicken breast, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, candied pecan. Served with your choice of dressing.

Shrimp Goddess Wrap

$14.99

Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing and topped with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, red onions, green olives, cucumbers, and pistachios.

Chicken Cranberry Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Chicago Style Chop Wrap

$14.99

Soups

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Served with your choice of shredded cheese, onions, or sour cream.

Cup of Clam Chowder

$4.99

Sister Cewa’s recipe from Ketchikan.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.99

Alaskan Clam Chowder

$6.99

A Sahm’s favorite since 1986

Bowl of Chili

$7.49

Bowl SDJ

$6.99

Please ask us for today's selection

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken are dipped in our house buffalo sauce and served on a toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Fried Catfish Sandwich

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Deep fried catfish is served on a homemade knot bun with American cheese, tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce.

Hoss Tenderloin

$14.00

Hand cut pork loin, grilled or breaded, served on our toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, sliced onion.

Italian Beef

$14.00

Chopped steak is served on toasted Pullman loaf with mozzarella, pepperjack, giardiniera, and banana peppers. Served with a side of au jus.

Philly Cheese

$14.00

Thinly sliced prime rib is grilled on the flat top with bell peppers, onions and smothered in cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of fresh cut fries.

Buffalo Ckn San 1/2

$10.00

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken are dipped in our house buffalo sauce and served on a toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Fried Catfish San 1/2

$10.00

Deep fried catfish is served on a homemade knot bun with American cheese, tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce.

Hoss Tenderloin 1/2

$10.00

Hand cut pork loin, grilled or breaded, served on our toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, sliced onion.

Italian Beef - 1/2

$10.00

Philly Cheese 1/2

$10.00

Thinly sliced prime rib is grilled on the flat top with bell peppers, onions and smothered in cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of fresh cut fries.

Burgers - Hoss

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

6oz angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot bun with American Cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Classic Slider

$9.00

Angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot but with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

6oz angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot bun with muenster cheese, BBQ sauce, fried onions, and bacon.

Cowboy Slider

$10.00

Angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot bun with muenster cheese, BBQ sauce, fried onions, and bacon.

Fire Burger

$13.00

6oz angus beef patty cooked to order and served on toasted Pullman bread with chipotle honey mayo, bacon, pickled jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. our hand cut french fries.

Fire Burger Slider

$10.00

Angus beef patty cooked to order and served on toasted Pullman bread with chipotle honey mayo, bacon, pickled jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese.

Pizza

10" - BYO Pizza

$9.99

10" - Classic Trio.

$12.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend

10" - Deluxious.

$13.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, shaved red onions, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, asiago blend

10" - Fun Guy Pie.

$13.99

Mushroom truffle spread, olive oil, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, asiago blend, fresh basil

10" - Margherita.

$11.99

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, house tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, asiago blend

10" - Hawaiian.

$13.99

City ham, pineapple, Buffalo sauce, banana peppers, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend

10" - The Meaty One.

$13.99

Pepperoni, diced bacon, City ham, Italian sausage, capocollo, house tomato sauce, asiago blend

10" Loaded Potato

$13.99

ranch, olive oil, redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, asiago, scallions

10" Pickle Pizza

$12.99

Ranch, olive oil, mozzarella, asiago, dill pickles, oregano

10" Quattro Formaggio

$12.99

14" - BYO Pizza

$14.99

14" - Cheese Pizza

$14.99

14" - Classic Trio

$18.99

14" - Deluxious

$19.99

14" - Fun Guy

$19.99

mushroom truffle spread, olive oil, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, asiago, fresh basil

14" - Loaded Potato

$19.99

ranch, olive oil, redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, asiago, scallions

14" - Margherita

$18.99

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, house tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, asiago blend

14" - Meaty One

$19.99

Pepperoni, diced bacon, City ham, Italian sausage, capocollo, house tomato sauce, asiago blend

14" - Hawaiian

$19.99

City ham, pineapple, Buffalo sauce, banana peppers, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend

14" - Quattro Formaggio

$18.99

house tomato sauce, basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan romano, ricotta

14"- Pickle Pizza

$18.99

Specialties

The Horseshoe

$15.00

A 6oz angus burger is seasoned, grilled to order, and served open face over toasted white bread topped with hand cut French fries, house cheddar cheese sauce, and poutine gravy.

Catfish Platter

$17.00

Fresh catfish is deep fried and served with hand cut French fries and your choice of side. Served with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and lemons.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Fried chicken breast is topped with house marinara sauce, mozzarella, asiago cheese, and olive oil, baked until golden brown, and served with your choice of two sides.

Shrimp Camerones

$17.00

Fried shrimp are tossed in honey chipotle aioli and served over a bed of sriracha Mexican rice topped with scallions and diced pineapple.

Sides a la Carte

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.99

Cauliflower is beer battered and fried.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.

Chips

Chips

$4.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Served with your choice of shredded cheese, onions, or sour cream.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hot Honey Brussels

$4.99
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Includes 1 side.

Kid Hamburger

$5.49

Includes 1 side.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Includes 1 side.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Extra Sauce & Dressing

1000 Island

$0.85

Asian Zing

$0.85

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.85

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Bleu Cheese

$0.85

Buffalo.

$0.85

Buffayaki

$0.85

Caesar Dressing

$0.85

Cocktail Sauce

$0.85

Columbus Sauce

$0.85

Honey Chipotle Mayo

$0.85

Honey Mustard.

$0.85

Horsey

$0.85

Mac Daddy Cheese

$0.85

Mandarin Vinaigrette

$0.85

Queso (2oz)

$1.00

Ranch

$0.85

Salsa Rojo

$0.85

Salsa Verde

$0.85

Sour Cream

$0.85

Spicy Garlic

$0.85

Tartar Sauce

$0.85

Tomato Sauce

$0.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Don't forget the soft serve!!!!

Location

7870 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46038

Directions

