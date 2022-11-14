Hoss Bar & Grill Hoss
7870 E 96th St
Fishers, IN 46038
Beverages
Food Specials
Taco Salad LG
Mixed greens are topped with taco spiced ground beef, pico de gallo, monteray jack cheese, scallions, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, and salsa ranch
Taco Salad - SM
Mixed greens are topped with taco spiced ground beef, pico de gallo, monteray jack cheese, scallions, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, and salsa ranch
10" - BBQ Chicken.
Our homemade dough is topped with Half Liter BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, peppadew peppers, and cheddar cheese.
14" - BBQ Chicken
Mesa chicken, BBQ sauce, shaved red onions, peppadews, mozzarella, asiago
Smoked Carnita Tacos
Three flour tortillas are lightly toasted and topped with smoked pork carnitas, cilantro, white onion, queso fresco, and our homemade salsa verde. Served with tortilla chips and our house queso dip.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Cavatappi noodles are tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce and topped with a breaded chicken breast baked with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with two homemade breadsticks and your choice of soup or salad.
Ricky Bobby Asian Glazed Wings
12 of our double fried wings are tossed in a mix of our Asian zing sauce and Buffayaki sauce, run through the oven to bake the sauces in, and then toss in sesame seeds and scallions. Served with a side of ranch, carrots, and celery.
Pepperoni Breadsticks
10" - Taco Pie.
Homemade ranch, salsa rojo, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, Romaine, cilantro, sour cream
14" - Taco Pie
Homemade ranch, salsa rojo, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, Romaine, cilantro, sour cream
Pastrami Reuben
house smoked pastrami sliced, grilled with sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss cheese, on rye bread.
Willie Salad
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Wings - 12
deep fried chicken tenders served naked or tossed in your choice of housemade sauces, celery, and carrots. Sauces: Spicy Garlic, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Asian Zing, Buffayaki BBQ
Boneless Chicken Wings - 6
deep fried chicken tenders served naked or tossed in your choice of housemade sauces, celery, and carrots. Sauces: Spicy Garlic, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Asian Zing, Buffayaki BBQ
Breaded Mushrooms Basket
Breadsticks
our famous bakery’s breadsticks brushed with roasted garlic butter, baked to a golden brown, and served with marinara, cheddar cheese sauce, or queso.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces
Double Fried Wings - 12
10 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Double Fried Wings - 6
jumbo chicken wings brined, lightly coated, double fried, served naked or tossed in your choice of housemade sauces, celery, and carrots. Ricky Bobby Style - Add $1
Fried Pickles Basket
Hand Cut Fries Basket
Loaded Sticks
Our breadsticks topped with queso, julienne pepperoni, and fresh jalapeños, and baked.
Nacho Libre
Fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak, chicken, or veggies, cheddar jack cheese, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, jalapenos, and a side of our rojo salsa.
Pickle Sticks
Homemade breadsticks are stuffed with mozzarella and pickles, baked until golden brown, and topped with ranch, oregano, and dill.
Poutine (Hoss)
Hand cut French fries topped with our house made poutine gravy, cheese curds, and scallions. Add Chopped Steak $4
Smoked Wings - 12
a. Pecan and hickory smoked wings served naked or tossed in your choice of homemade sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Smoked Wings - 6
Pecan and hickory smoked wings served naked or tossed in your choice of homemade sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads & Wraps
Steak Avocado Salad SM
Mixed greens tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, Cajun chopped steak, and scallions.
Caesar Salad - SM
Romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing and topped with Asiago, parmesan Romano and house croutons.
Fried Chicken Salad SM
Mixed greens, fried chicken breast, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, candied pecan. Served with your choice of dressing
SM Shrimp Goddess Salad
Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing and topped with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, red onions, green olives, cucumbers, and pistachios
SM Chicken Cranberry Salad
Mixed greens are tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing and topped with candied pecans, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and feta cheese.
Chicago Style Hot Chop SM
Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing with house giardiniera, fresh basil, mozzarella, red onion, pistachios, and topped with chopped steak.
Steak Avocado Salad LG
Mixed greens tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, Cajun chopped steak, and scallions.
Caesar Salad LG
Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.
LG Fried Chicken Salad
mixed greens , hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar jack, tomatoes, cucumbers, pecans, and pepitas topped with chicken nugs of your choice and any dressing.
Shrimp Goddess Salad LG
Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing and topped with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, red onions, green olives, cucumbers, and pistachios
Cranberry Poppyseed Salad LG
Mixed greens are tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing and topped with candied walnuts, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and feta cheese.
Chicago Style Hot Chop LG
Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing with house giardiniera, fresh basil, mozzarella, red onion, pistachios, and topped with chopped steak.
Steak Avocado Wrap
Mixed greens tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, Cajun chopped steak, and scallions.
Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens, fried chicken breast, hard boiled egg, cheddar jack, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, candied pecan. Served with your choice of dressing.
Shrimp Goddess Wrap
Mixed greens are tossed in our green goddess dressing and topped with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, red onions, green olives, cucumbers, and pistachios.
Chicken Cranberry Wrap
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Chicago Style Chop Wrap
Soups
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken are dipped in our house buffalo sauce and served on a toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Fried Catfish Sandwich
Deep fried catfish is served on a homemade knot bun with American cheese, tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce.
Hoss Tenderloin
Hand cut pork loin, grilled or breaded, served on our toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, sliced onion.
Italian Beef
Chopped steak is served on toasted Pullman loaf with mozzarella, pepperjack, giardiniera, and banana peppers. Served with a side of au jus.
Philly Cheese
Thinly sliced prime rib is grilled on the flat top with bell peppers, onions and smothered in cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of fresh cut fries.
Buffalo Ckn San 1/2
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken are dipped in our house buffalo sauce and served on a toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Fried Catfish San 1/2
Deep fried catfish is served on a homemade knot bun with American cheese, tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce.
Hoss Tenderloin 1/2
Hand cut pork loin, grilled or breaded, served on our toasted knot bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, sliced onion.
Italian Beef - 1/2
Philly Cheese 1/2
Thinly sliced prime rib is grilled on the flat top with bell peppers, onions and smothered in cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of fresh cut fries.
Burgers - Hoss
Classic Burger
6oz angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot bun with American Cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Classic Slider
Angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot but with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Cowboy Burger
6oz angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot bun with muenster cheese, BBQ sauce, fried onions, and bacon.
Cowboy Slider
Angus beef patty cooked to order and served on a toasted knot bun with muenster cheese, BBQ sauce, fried onions, and bacon.
Fire Burger
6oz angus beef patty cooked to order and served on toasted Pullman bread with chipotle honey mayo, bacon, pickled jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. our hand cut french fries.
Fire Burger Slider
Angus beef patty cooked to order and served on toasted Pullman bread with chipotle honey mayo, bacon, pickled jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese.
Pizza
10" - BYO Pizza
10" - Classic Trio.
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend
10" - Deluxious.
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, shaved red onions, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, asiago blend
10" - Fun Guy Pie.
Mushroom truffle spread, olive oil, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, asiago blend, fresh basil
10" - Margherita.
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, house tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, asiago blend
10" - Hawaiian.
City ham, pineapple, Buffalo sauce, banana peppers, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend
10" - The Meaty One.
Pepperoni, diced bacon, City ham, Italian sausage, capocollo, house tomato sauce, asiago blend
10" Loaded Potato
ranch, olive oil, redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, asiago, scallions
10" Pickle Pizza
Ranch, olive oil, mozzarella, asiago, dill pickles, oregano
10" Quattro Formaggio
14" - BYO Pizza
14" - Cheese Pizza
14" - Classic Trio
14" - Deluxious
14" - Fun Guy
mushroom truffle spread, olive oil, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, asiago, fresh basil
14" - Loaded Potato
ranch, olive oil, redskin potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, asiago, scallions
14" - Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, house tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, asiago blend
14" - Meaty One
Pepperoni, diced bacon, City ham, Italian sausage, capocollo, house tomato sauce, asiago blend
14" - Hawaiian
City ham, pineapple, Buffalo sauce, banana peppers, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend
14" - Quattro Formaggio
house tomato sauce, basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan romano, ricotta
14"- Pickle Pizza
Specialties
The Horseshoe
A 6oz angus burger is seasoned, grilled to order, and served open face over toasted white bread topped with hand cut French fries, house cheddar cheese sauce, and poutine gravy.
Catfish Platter
Fresh catfish is deep fried and served with hand cut French fries and your choice of side. Served with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and lemons.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast is topped with house marinara sauce, mozzarella, asiago cheese, and olive oil, baked until golden brown, and served with your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Camerones
Fried shrimp are tossed in honey chipotle aioli and served over a bed of sriracha Mexican rice topped with scallions and diced pineapple.
Sides a la Carte
Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer battered and fried.
Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.
Chips
Cup of Chili
Served with your choice of shredded cheese, onions, or sour cream.
Cup of Soup of the Day
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Fried Pickles
Hot Honey Brussels
Mac and Cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons
Side Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Kid's Menu
Extra Sauce & Dressing
1000 Island
Asian Zing
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo.
Buffayaki
Caesar Dressing
Cocktail Sauce
Columbus Sauce
Honey Chipotle Mayo
Honey Mustard.
Horsey
Mac Daddy Cheese
Mandarin Vinaigrette
Queso (2oz)
Ranch
Salsa Rojo
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic
Tartar Sauce
Tomato Sauce
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Don't forget the soft serve!!!!
7870 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46038