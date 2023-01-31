Hot and Hot Fish Club imageView gallery
Hot and Hot Fish Club

4,138 Reviews

$$

2901 2nd Ave S #110

Birmingham, AL 35233

Order Again

Merch/Misc

Cook Book

$40.00

Retail Coffee

$15.00

Herb Salt

$8.00

Gift Package

$42.00

Mug

$28.00

Fishing Hat

$25.00

Food

Tomato Salad To Go

$18.00

Drinks

Red Wine

$10.00

Beer

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

$3.00

Blackfly

$95.00

White

$17.00

Rose

$15.00

Red

$18.00

Skin Contact

$15.00

Appetizers

"Amuse"

$3 Oyster add

$3.00

6 Oysters

Beet Salad

Bread

Cauliflower Gratin

$15.00

Crab Pie

Quail

Tartare

Entrees

Rabbit

$42.00

Duck

Ribeye

Grouper

Snapper

Shrimp and Grits

Dessert

Lava Cake

NYE $125

NYE $125

$125.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

2901 2nd Ave S #110, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Hot and Hot Fish Club image

