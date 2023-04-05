  • Home
  • /
  • Belmar
  • /
  • Hot Bagels Belmar's Finest - 703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza)
A map showing the location of Hot Bagels Belmar's Finest 703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza)View gallery

Hot Bagels Belmar's Finest 703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza)

review star

No reviews yet

703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza)

Belmar, NJ 07715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Bagels

1 bagel

$1.25

2 Bagels

$2.50

3 Bagels

$3.75

4 Bagels

$5.00

5 Bagels

$6.25

6 Bagels

$7.50

7 Bagels

$8.75

8 Bagels

$10.00

9 Bagels

$11.25

10 Bagels

$12.50

11 Bagels

$13.75

Blueberry

$1.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.25

Egg

$1.25

Egg Everything

$1.25

Everything

$1.25

Everything Flagel

$2.00

Everything Mini

$1.25

Flagel

$2.00

Garlic

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Plain

$1.25

Plain Mini

$1.25

Poppy

$1.25

Pumpernickel

$1.25

Rainbow

$1.25

Salt

$1.25

Sesame

$1.25

Jalepeno Cheddar

$1.25

Spinach

$1.25

Whole Wheat

$1.25

Whole Wheat Everything

$1.25

Dozen Bagels (by Phone)

$15.00

Freshly Whipped Schmears

1/2 lb Butter

$4.50

1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$5.00

1/2 lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$5.99

1/2 lb Homemade Lox Spread

$6.99

1/4 lb Butter

$2.25

1/4 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$2.50

1/4 lb Flavor CC

$3.00

1/4 lbLox Spread

$3.50

Bagels with Schmears

Bagel with Butter

$2.99

Bagel with Butter & Jelly

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel with Lox Spread

$5.00

Bagel with Lox and Cream Cheese

$11.99

Bagel with Lox and Flavored Cream Cheese

$13.99

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$4.25

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese and Bacon

$5.75

Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese and Bacon

$6.00

Nova (Lox), Tomatoes, Capers, Onions & Cream Cheese

$12.99

White Fish Salad Topped with Tomatoes and Onions

Specialty Bagel Sandwiches

Nova (Lox), Tomatoes, Capers, Onions & Cream Cheese

$12.99

White Fish Salad Topped with Tomatoes and Onions

Specialty Breakfast Sandwiches

The Boardwalk Bully

$8.99

3 meats (bacon, pork roll, ham) eggs, cheese

The Spicy Spicy

$7.99

Eggs, pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeños and hot sauce

The Healthy Choice

$8.99

Egg whites, spinach, Swiss cheese and turkey

The Jersey Girl

$8.99

Whole wheat toast with avocado smash, arugula, tomato, onion, lemon juice, and balsamic glaze

Hangover Helper

$8.49

Bacon, hash brown, cheese, eggs & more bacon!

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, hash brown. Add meat $2.00

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Served open faced 2 eggs any style with Avocado Smash

Avocado Toast Deluxe

$12.99

Served open faced 2 eggs any style with Avocado Smash - with Cheese, Arugula and Cherry Tomatoes

BREAKFAST PLATTERS

Breakfast Platter

$6.95

Choice of 2 eggs any style, home fries and butter bagel or your choice of toast

Pancakes

$7.99

French Toast

$7.99

Pancakes with 2 Eggs

$10.99

French Toast with 2 Eggs

$10.99

Super Duper Omelets

All omelets served with hash browns and buttered bagel or choice of toast. Add cheese to any omelet for an additional $1.25

Western Omelet

$10.99

3 eggs, ham, peppers, and onions

Mexican Omelet

$10.99

3 eggs with avocado, jalapeño, and pepper Jack cheese

Three Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Pick any 3 cheese

Greek Omelet

$10.99

3 eggs with feta cheese, tomato, and onions

Leo Omelet

$14.95

Vegetarian Omelet

$10.99

3 eggs with tomato, onion, avocado, and a choice of cheese

Healthy One Omelet

$11.99

3 egg whites, swiss cheese, roast turkey, and onions

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.95

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.95

1 meat 1 cheese omelet

$9.95

From the Grill

Angus Burger

$12.95

Angus Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Hash Browns (2 pieces )

$3.00

Home Fries

$2.99

chips 2.49

$2.49

chips 3.99

$3.99

kit kitbar

$1.99

milano cookies

$1.99

Sandwiches and Subs

All served with a pickle, macaroni or coleslaw. Proudly serving Boars Head Products

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Roasted Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Pastrami & Swiss

$10.99

Roast Beef & Cheese

$10.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella & Avocado

$9.99

Fried Chcicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers

$9.99

Perfect Pastrami

$9.99

Hot Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Mustard

Rueben

$11.99

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

Open Face Tuna Melt

$9.99

Tuna Salad, Choice of Cheese & Tomato

Spicy Buffalo

$10.99

Grilled or breaded chicken with pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, and jalapeños

The Lugar

$9.99

Hot Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Sauteed Onions & Peter Lugar Sauce

Turkey Club

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, any cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Grilled or breaded chicken on a wrap

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Steak, Onions, Peppers & Your Choice of Cheese

Chicken Salad

$9.99

On wrap, bagel, or bread

Tuna Salad

$9.99

On wrap, bagel, or bread

Egg Salad

$8.99

Alaskan Burger

$10.99

By the Pound

Egg Salad (Pound)

$7.99

Tuna Salad (Pound)

$9.99

Chicken Salad (Pound)

$9.99

White Fish Salad (Pound)

$15.99

Nova Lox (Pound)

$28.99

Roasted Turkey (Pound)

$15.99

Roast Beef (Pound)

$15.99

Ham (Pound)

$13.99

Salami (Pound)

$13.99

American Cheese (Pound)

$11.99

Swiss Cheese (Pound)

$13.99

Provolone CHeese (Pound)

$11.99

Cole Slaw (Pound)

$7.99

Macaroni Salad (Pound)

$7.99

Signature Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, and red peppers

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crispy romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing on the side. Add Grilled chicken $3.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Boar's head oven gold turkey, ham, shredded American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and hot peppers

Arugula Salad

$9.99

Fresh bed of arugula with red onion, any cheese, extra virgin olive oil

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

Fresh bed of spinach with red apple, cranberries, feta cheese

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce with feta cheese, tomato, olives, red onion, cucumber, lemon juice

Special Salad Platter

$10.99

Your choice of a scoop of tuna, chicken, or egg salad over a bed of romaine lettuce, red onions, shredded carrots, tomatoes, and red peppers

Muffins & More

Muffins Freshly Made in House

Muffin (Corn, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip)

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

Bakery Products

Proudly Serving Del Ponte's Bakery Products of Bradley Beach

Crumb Cake

$4.00

Black and White Cookie

$3.50

Danish

$4.00

Apple Turnover

$4.50

BROWNIE

$3.00

DONUT

$2.50

COOKIES

$2.50

Bagels

Dozen Bagels (Counter)

Dozen Bagels

$15.00

HALF DOZEN

$7.50

1 BAGEL

$1.25

2 BAGELS

$2.50

3 BAGELS

$3.75

4 BAGELS

$5.00

5 BAGELS

$6.75

Dozen Bagels (by Phone) Flavors

Dozen Bagel Flavors

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Sandwich Selection

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Egg Cheese And Hash Brown

$6.50

Bacon Sandwich

$5.25

Bacon + Egg

$5.75

Bacon + Cheese

$5.50

Bacon Egg + Cheese

$6.50

Bacon Egg Cheese + Hash Brown

$8.00

Pork Roll

$5.25

Pork roll Egg

$5.75

Pork Roll Cheese

$5.50

Pork Roll Egg + Cheese

$6.50

Pork Roll Egg Cheese + Hash Brown

$8.00

Sausage Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage Egg

$5.75

Sausage + Cheese

$5.50

Sausage Egg + Cheese

$6.50

Sausage Egg Cheese + Hash Brown

$8.00

Ham Egg

$5.75

Ham Cheese

$5.50

Ham egg Cheese

$6.50

Ham egg ch Hash Brown

$8.00

turkey bacon egg

$7.25

Turkey bacon Cheese

$7.00

Turkey bacon egg cheese

$7.99

Turk bac egg ch Hash

$10.49

Steak Egg + Cheese

$8.99

Roasted Turkey Egg + Cheese

$8.99

The Boardwalk Bully

$8.99

3 meats (bacon, pork roll, ham) eggs, cheese

The Spicy Spicy

$7.99

Eggs, pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeños and hot sauce

The Healthy Choice

$8.99

Egg whites, spinach, Swiss cheese and turkey

The Jersey Girl

$8.99

Whole wheat toast with avocado smash, arugula, tomato, onion, lemon juice, and balsamic glaze

Hangover Helper

$8.49

Bacon, hash brown, cheese, eggs & more bacon!

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, hash brown. Add meat $2.00

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Served open faced 2 eggs any style with Avocado Smash

Avocado Toast Deluxe

$12.99

Served open faced 2 eggs any style with Avocado Smash - with Cheese, Arugula and Cherry Tomatoes

Beverages

SMALL COFFEE

$2.50

MED COFFEE

$3.00

LARGE COFFEE

$3.50

Iced coffe

$4.75

POLAND SPRING WATER

$2.00

CAN SODA

$1.50

SNAPPLE

$2.75

20 OZ COKE

$3.00

20 OZ DIET

$3.00

GATORADE

$3.00

CARTON OJ

$3.75

PLASTIC BTL TROP

$3.25

MILK PINT

$2.50

CHOC PINT

$2.75

FRESH SQUEEZE

$6.99

QT MILK

$4.99

QT HALF HALF

$5.99

Tropicana OJ HALF GALLON

$6.99

Yoohoo Bottle

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Naked Juice

$6.99

ocean Blue

$3.99

red bull

$4.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full service Bagel restaurant. We sell bagels by the dozen and individually, with all the popular flavors. We have classic Bacon, Egg, & Cheese and of course the jersey classic PORK ROLL!!

Location

703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza), Belmar, NJ 07715

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Greek
orange starNo Reviews
821 Belmar Plaza Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
10th Ave Burrito Co.
orange starNo Reviews
801 Belmar Plaza Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Ragin' Cajun Belmar
orange starNo Reviews
1102 River Road Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Klein's Fish Market
orange starNo Reviews
708 River Road Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Salty's Beach Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Main St Lake Como, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
J's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
804 Ocean Ave Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Belmar

Surf Taco - Belmar - Belmar
orange star4.5 • 2,470
1003 West Main St Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Grille - Belmar
orange star4.8 • 863
821 Belmar Plaza Mall Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Main Street Donuts
orange star4.8 • 491
705 Main Street Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
orange star4.3 • 368
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2 Wall, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belmar
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston