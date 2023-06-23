Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Bagels Kennedy Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

75 E Kennedy Blvd

Lakewood, NJ 08701

Main Menu

Bagels & Sandwiches

Bagel

Bagel

$1.00

Try Our Kettle Cooked Stone Baked Handmade New York Bagel, Made with the finest ingredients, No preservatives added Made fresh every few hours!

Baguette

$2.00
Pretzel Stick

Pretzel Stick

$1.75

Sliced Sourdough

$2.00

American Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Butter Bagel

$1.99

Cream Cheese And Lox Spread Sandwich

$4.99

Cream Cheese Sandwich

$2.99
Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$3.99

Lox Spread Sandwich

$3.99
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$4.99
Scrambled Egg Sandwich

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$4.99
Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Sandwich

$5.99

Sliced Eggs Sandwich

$5.99
Sliced Lox Sandwich

Sliced Lox Sandwich

$7.50
Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$3.99

Pastrami Lox Croissant

$9.50

Appetizers & Sides

Bourekas

Bourekas

$1.60

One delicious Boreka. Choice of potato or mushroom.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.75Out of stock
Hash Browns 1/2 Lb

Hash Browns 1/2 Lb

$3.69
Israeli Salad 1/2 Lb

Israeli Salad 1/2 Lb

$3.50
Sliced Vegetables 1/2 Lb

Sliced Vegetables 1/2 Lb

$3.50

Main Dishes

Eggplant

Eggplant

$10.55
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$10.55
Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$10.55

Pizza Panini Wrap

$11.99
Quesadilla/Panini Wrap

Quesadilla/Panini Wrap

$15.99

Made with muenster and shredded cheese, served on a bed of greens with a roasted tomatoes, in-house creamy guacamole, in-house salsa, and sour cream

Regular Cheese Pizza

$3.20

Montreal Spice Baked Salmon

$9.50

Teriyaki Salmon

$9.50

Veg Pizza On Tortilla

$11.99

An Open Wrap With Cheese,in House Marinara Sauce ,mushrooms,onions & Peppers On top

Vegetable Pizza

$4.00
Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$5.00

2 halves of in house pizza sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.99

2 halves of tuna, tomatoes, red onions -topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Veg Cheese Melt

Veg Cheese Melt

$6.99

2 halves Of cream cheese base red onions, tomatoes, olives - topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Avocado Sourdough Toast

Avocado Sourdough Toast

$11.99

Avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, feta and pumpkin seeds on sourdough. (1 toast per order)

French Toast

Out of stock
Avocado Sunny Side Up Toast

Avocado Sunny Side Up Toast

$11.99

On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, Avocado, Sunny side up Salt- pepper

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$19.99

3 eggs fried with an assortment of saute'ed vegetables seasoned to perfection alongside a wedge of fresh sourdough with a scoop of butter and in house scallion cream cheese

Sourdough Grill Cheese

Sourdough Grill Cheese

$11.99

Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese on Sourdough Bread with a Truffle Butter Base and a schmear of our house-made mayo. Topped with oregano spice and served with our special House Sauce!

Tuna Melt Sourdough

$9.99

Option 1 Dinner (Salmon, mash Potato,grill Veg. Donut &soup)

$23.99Out of stock

Option 2 Dinner (Pasta, isrealy salad Or Mash pot, soup & Donut)

$23.99Out of stock

Option 3 dinner (Eggplant Parm. Isreali Salad Or Mashed Pot Soup & Donut)

$23.99Out of stock

Omelets & Breakfast

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$7.49

2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Israeli Salad, Buttered Bagel, & Medium Coffee

Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.25

2 large fluffy pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar alongside maple syrup

Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$4.99
Sunny Side Up

Sunny Side Up

$4.99
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Start your day with this healthy and appetizing meal. Fresh cracked eggs scrambled to perfection. served in a toasted tortilla with hash browns ,onions, tomato ,pepper, cheese, and sliced jalapeno to make the dish pop with flavor.

Omelet

$4.99

Paninis & Wraps

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$14.99

Pesto base with sun dried tomatoes,soft mozzarella and fried purple onions on sourdough bread - spicy marinara sauce on side

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$14.99

Truffle mayo base with fried onions,saute'ed mushrooms, goat cheese,muenster cheese on sourdough bread - spicy marinara sauce on side

Avocado Wrap

Avocado Wrap

$7.49

Cream Cheese Wrap

$7.49
Egg Salad Wrap

Egg Salad Wrap

$7.49

Lox And Cream Cheese Wrap

$9.49

Salmon Wrap

$12.99
Scrambled Eggs Wrap

Scrambled Eggs Wrap

$7.49
Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$7.49

Salads

Grilled Veg Salmon Salad

Grilled Veg Salmon Salad

$19.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Quinoa, Sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Montreal Spice Grilled Salmon, Light Garlic Mayo Dressing

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$19.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Red Cabbage, Teriyaki Salmon, Light Garlic Mayo Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, In House Hot Bagel Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Create Your Own Salad

$9.99

First 5 Vegetables Free - With or Without Dressings, Spreads, or Toppings

Exotic Dairy Salad

Exotic Dairy Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, Beets, Roasted Yams, Pomegranate Arils, Feta Cheese, pepitas with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Feta Cheese Salad

Greek Feta Cheese Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette Dressing

Grilled Veg Quinoa Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Quinoa, Sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Montreal Spice Grilled Salmon, Light Garlic Mayo Dressing

Nish Nosh Salad

Nish Nosh Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Nish Nosh Crackers, Nish Nosh Dressing

Sliced Eggs Avocado Salad

Sliced Eggs Avocado Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Avocado, Sliced Egg Light Garlic Mayo Dressing

Tuna Chickpea Salad

Tuna Chickpea Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Red Onion, Roasted Chickpeas, Lemon Garlic Light Mayo Dressing

Soup/ Farina

Farina

Farina

$5.49
Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$5.49

French Onion Soup

$5.49

Mushroom Barley Soup

$5.49

Cream Of Broccoli Soup

$5.49Out of stock

Spreads & Vegetables

1/2 Lb Vegetables

$4.99

1/2 Lb Spread

$5.00

Scoop Of Spread

$2.99

Scoop Of Salad

$1.75

Pastries/Muffins/Donuts

Apple Strudel

$5.99

Carrot Muffin - Gluten Free

$3.49

Cheese Balls

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese Cinnamon/ Choc. Bun

$5.95
Cheese Muffin

Cheese Muffin

$3.49

Please note if out of chosen flavor we will try to reach out or send upon availability

Cheese Pastry

$3.49
Buns

Buns

$3.49

Please note if out of chosen flavor we will try to reach out or send upon availability

Conchas

$4.99Out of stock

Dairy Donut

$4.99
Donut

Donut

$1.99
Muffin

Muffin

$2.49

Please note if out of chosen flavor we will try to reach out or send upon availability

Chocolate Flaky Pastry

$3.75

Patis Pastries

Madeleine

Madeleine

$1.75
Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$5.75

Carrot Cake Muffin

$5.25Out of stock

Tart

$6.95
Chocolate Hazelnut Kouinn Amann

Chocolate Hazelnut Kouinn Amann

$5.95

Chocolate Toffee Walnut Cookie

$5.75

Ciabatta Bread

$5.25
Croissant

Croissant

$4.95

Donut Patis

$5.99
Dulce De Leche Kouinn Amann

Dulce De Leche Kouinn Amann

$6.25

Epi Baguette

$5.25
Old Fashioned Cheese Danish

Old Fashioned Cheese Danish

$5.35

Parve Donut

$3.50Out of stock
Pecan Pie Sticky Bun

Pecan Pie Sticky Bun

$6.25
Tiramisu Swirls

Tiramisu Swirls

$6.25

Patis Savory

Caprese Tomato

$4.95

Leek Onion Mushroom Tart

$7.25

Grab n Go!

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$3.50
Blintzes

Blintzes

$5.99
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Coleslaw

$3.99Out of stock

Snack 2 Go

$4.99
Veggie Cup

Veggie Cup

$5.99
Yogurt Cup

Yogurt Cup

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99Out of stock

Beverages

Ready Made Beverages

Hot Cappuccino - Machines

$2.99

Hot Cocoa - Ready Made

$2.99

Hot Coffee - Ready Made

$1.50

Iced Coffee - Ready Made

Iced Coffee Slush

Mango Slush

Strawberry Slush

Specialty Beverages

Americana

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Hot Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Caramel Mac

$6.90

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Hot Cinnamon Toast

$6.90

Hot Truffle Twist

$6.90

Hot White Chocolate

$7.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Frappucino

$6.95

Latte

$5.50

Milkshakes

$8.50

Mocha Latte

$6.50

Refresher

$7.99

Smoothie

$7.50

Tea

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.75
Soda Bottle

Soda Bottle

$2.70
Arizona Can

Arizona Can

$2.00
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$7.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.80
In-House Bottled Iced Coffee

In-House Bottled Iced Coffee

$4.25

A cold brew made with the finest Colombian coffee beans

J&J Cappuccino

J&J Cappuccino

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.49
Powerade

Powerade

$2.80
Refresh Lemon Mint

Refresh Lemon Mint

$9.50
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.50
Snapple

Snapple

$2.60
Spritzly

Spritzly

$2.50
Tropicana

Tropicana

$2.75
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.75
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.10+

Shabbos Shuk

Flowers

Custom Bouquet

$35.99

Dozen Roses

$25.99

Tulips

$17.99

Sourdough/Challah

Challah

Flavored Sourdough

$19.99
Shabbos Gift Box

Shabbos Gift Box

$45.00

Enhance that special person's Shabbos. Send them our Shabbos gift box, which includes one Shabbos sourdough challah, one small Shabbos sourdough challah, one in-house herb mayo dip, and one in-house garlic confit dip, all in a rustic gift box.

Sourdough

Sourdough

$14.99

Sourdough Linen Bag

$9.99Out of stock

Sourdough Rolls

$5.00

Herring, Pickles, Dips

Dips

$6.85

Herring

$7.39

Pickles

$7.49

Shabbos Matamim

Babka

$29.99

Pareve Cheese Cakes (Roth Cakes)

$45.00

Parsha Cookies

$5.50

Rugelach

$6.99

9" Cheesecake

$75.00

Catering

Catering

9" Cheesecake

$75.00

Catering Platters

Sandwich Platter

Sandwich Platter

$60.00
Wrap Platter

Wrap Platter

$90.00
Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$65.00

Blintz Platter

$45.00

12 Blintzes

Pastry Platter

$45.00+

Scoop Spread Platter

$50.00

Side Salmon

$100.00

Spread Platter

$50.00

Catering Hot Food

Blintzes - 9x13

$60.00

20 Blintzes

Bucket Soup / Farina

$120.00

70 Servings

Eggplant Parmesan - 9x13

$65.00

Fettuccini Alfredo - 9x13

$60.00

Grilled Vegetables - 9x13

$48.00

20 Servings

Hash Browns - 9x13

$35.00

Mashed Potatoes - 9x13

$35.00

20 Servings

Pancakes - 9x13

$40.00

Penne Pasta - 9x13

$60.00

Potato Bourekas - 9x13

$28.00

25 Servings

Scrambled Eggs - 9x13

$35.00

Shakshuka - 9x13

$65.00

Catering Salads

Caesar Salad - 9x13

$35.00

Caesar Salad Bowl

$60.00

Cut Up Vegetables - 9x13

$45.00

Feta Cheese Salad - 9x13

$35.00

Feta Cheese Salad with Dressing

Greek Salad - 9x13

$35.00

Greek Salad Bowl

$60.00
Israeli Salad Bowl

Israeli Salad Bowl

$60.00

Nish Nosh Salad - 9x13

$35.00
Nish Nosh Salad Bowl

Nish Nosh Salad Bowl

$60.00

Catering Drinks

Bottle Milk

$6.50

Bottle Orange Juice

$6.50

Hot Coffee Box

$25.00
Pitcher Iced Coffee

Pitcher Iced Coffee

$15.00

Hash Brown/Scrambled Eggs - 9x13

$38.00

Serving/Paper Goods

Sterno Burner Kit

$5.00

Waiter

$150.00

Cutlery

$25.00

Plates, Cups, Napkins, Forks, Spoons, Knives

Gift Packages

Gift Package

Shabbos Gift Box

Shabbos Gift Box

$45.00

Enhance that special person's Shabbos. Send them our Shabbos gift box, which includes one Shabbos sourdough challah, one small Shabbos sourdough challah, one in-house herb mayo dip, and one in-house garlic confit dip, all in a rustic gift box.

Gift Box For 1

$65.00

Includes: 2 bagels, scoop of 3 spreads: tuna, cream cheese, & egg salad, farina, chopped salad, 2 homemade blintzes, muffin, fresh orange juice, in-house-made iced cappuccino. Beautifully packaged in a Hot Bagels gift box.

Gift Box For 2

$75.00

Includes: 3 bagels, scoop of 4 spreads: tuna, cream cheese, guacamole, & egg salad, farina, 2 salads, 2 homemade blintzes, 2 muffins, 1 slice cheesecake, fresh orange juice, in-house-made iced cappuccino. Beautifully packaged in a Hot Bagels gift box.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Directions

