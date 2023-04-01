Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Bagels & More - Northfield

review star

No reviews yet

639 Tilton Rd

Northfield, NJ 08225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Ham, Egg & Cheese

ONLINE MAIN MENU

Butter, CC, and Spreads On a Bagel

Choose your bagel then your spread.

Plain

$2.25

Everything

$2.25

Sesame

$2.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.25

Poppy

$2.25

Super Whole Wheat

$2.25

Blueberry

$2.25

Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Cranberry Orange

$2.25

Egg

$2.25

French Toast

$2.25

Garlic

$2.25

Jalapeno

$2.25

Marble

$2.25

Multi Grain

$2.25

Onion

$2.25

Salt

$2.25

Strawberry

$2.25

Sun Dried Tomato

$2.25

Whole Wheat

$2.25

GF Eve

$3.99

GF Plain

$3.99

GF Cinnamon Raisin

$3.99

English Muffin

$2.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served on your choice of one of our fresh and untoasted bagels.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$9.35

Bacon and Egg

$8.89

Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese

$9.35

Pork Roll and Cheese

$9.35

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$9.35

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.35

Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$9.35

Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$9.35

Meat & Egg Sand

$8.89

Breakfast Meat Sand

$8.89

Egg & Cheese Sand

$7.49

Egg Sand

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Omelet Sandwiches

Create Your Own Omelette Sand

$8.49

Western Omelette Sandwich

$13.00

Vegetable Omelette Sandwich

$13.00

Spinach Omlette Sandwich

$12.00

Potato Omelette Sandwich

$12.00

Two Egg Platter

Comes with homefries and a choice of bagel or bread

Two Egg Any Style Platter

$12.00

Two Eggs- w/ Meat Platter

$15.00

Omelette Platter

Comes with homefries and your choice of bagel or bread (butter optional upon special request).

Create Your Own Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$17.00

Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Bacon Omel

$15.00

Ham Omel

$15.00

Sausage Omel

$15.00

Pork Roll Omel

$15.00

Veggie Omel

$17.00

Spinach Omel

$15.00

Egg White Omelette

$15.00

Broccoli Omelette

$16.00

Spanish Omelette

$17.00

French Toast & Pancakes

Regular Order Pancakes(3)

$14.99

Regular Order French Toast(3)

$14.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$15.99

Short Stack Pancakes(2)

$7.49

Short Stack French Toast(2)

$11.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$15.99

Side Orders

Home Fries

$8.00

Bacon (3)

$5.00

Sausage (2)

$5.00

Pork Roll (2)

$5.00

Turkey Bacon (2)

$5.00

Turkey Sausage (2)

$5.00

Cream Cheese

$0.79

Hot Peppers

$0.79

Ham (1)

$4.49

Cold Sandwiches

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, and/Or Onion upon request.

BLT

$9.99

SLICED NOVA LOX

$16.00

SLICED NOVA LOX & CREAM CHEESE

$17.00

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$9.00

WHITEFISH SALAD SANDWICH

$16.00

KIPPERED SALMON SALAD SANDWICH

$16.00

TURKEY CLUB

$17.00

TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.00

DELI HAM SANDWICH

$12.00

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$12.00

TURKEY SPECIAL

$16.00

Turkey, coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese on Rye bread

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Hot Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served on our fresh and untoasted bagels.

BLT

$9.99

Turkey Club

$15.49

Hot Pastrami Sand

$11.49

Hot Turkey Sand

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sand

$10.99

Hot Pastrami Reuben

$14.49

Hot Turkey Reuben

$14.49

Hot Grilled Vegetable Sand

$10.49

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Grilled Cheese w/ Meat

$9.35

Steak Subs

CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

CHEESESTEAK SUPREME

$15.00

Cheesesteak, mushrooms, green peppers, sauteed onions and melted American cheese

Quesadillas

Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Misc Baked Goods

Crumbcake

$5.00

Mini Cinnamon Buns

$5.00

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00

Double Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Corn Muffin

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.49

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

We may run out of Chocolate Chip. Please request an alternative just in case!

Black and White Cookie

$5.00

Linzar Tart

$5.00

ONLINE GRAB & GO

Grab & Go

Sub Roll (9 inch)

$3.00

Dozen Eggs

$7.00

8 oz Philadelphia Cream Cheese

$7.00

3oz Lox Package

$15.00

Fruit Parfait

$11.00

Quart of Milk

$6.00

Half Gallon of Milk

$8.00

Quart Half and Half

$7.00

Crumb Cake

$5.00

ONLINE DRINK

Beverages (Online)

Iced Coffee

$8.99

1/2 Gallon of Orange Juice

$6.99

12 oz Bottle of Tropicana

$4.00

Naked Juice

$6.49

Snapple Ice Tea

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Yoohoo

$4.00

Sodas

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Energy Drinks

$6.99

Character Drinks

$6.99

Hot Bagels Water

$3.99

Boxed Coffee to Go (8 to 10-12oz cups)

$27.00

Includes cups and lids, stirrers, sugar and alternatives, cream, and coffee carriers.

Lg Starbucks Frappucino

$6.99

Pineapple Coconut Water

$5.69

ONLINE BY THE POUND

Bagel Chips (3PD)

Bagel Chips

$7.50

Fruit

Cantaloupe

$9.00

Watermelon

$9.00

Pineapple

$10.00

GROUND COFFEE

Ireland Coffee (Regular)

$15.00

Ireland Coffee (Decaf)

$15.00

Ireland Coffee (Cinnamon Hazelnut)

$15.00

Ireland Coffee (Vanilla Hazelnut)

$15.00

Ireland Coffee (Toasted Hazelnut)

$15.00

Ireland Coffee (Kona)

$16.00

Specialty Salads by the 1/2 Pound

1/2 pound Tuna Salad

$15.99

Chicken Salad

$15.99

Kipp Salad

$28.99

WF Salad

$18.49

Egg Salad

$11.99

Spreads by the 1/2 Pound

Cream Cheese

$10.00

Low fat Cream Cheese

$10.00

Apple Cinnamon

$12.00

Chive

$12.00

Cinnamon Raisin Walnut

$12.00

Garlic and Herb

$12.00

Jalapeno

$12.00

Lox Spread

$13.00

Low Fat Lox Spread

$13.00

Olive and Pimento

$12.00

Scallion Spread

$12.00

Low Fat Scallion

$12.00

Strawberry

$12.00

Low Fat Strawberry Spread

$12.00

Vegetable Spread

$12.00

Low Fat Vegetable Spread

$12.00

Vegan Cream Cheese

$12.00

Butter

$9.00

Whole Fish (3PD)

Sliced Lox (by the half pound)

$17.99

ONLINE MISC

Misc

Hot Bagels Small Mug

Hot Bagels Small Mug

$29.99

Keeps hot drinks hot for 8 hours and cold drinks cold for 12 hours. Stylish and fun!

Hot Bagels Large Mug

Hot Bagels Large Mug

$34.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our fresh bagels are hand rolled & baked daily so you’re always getting the best. We take that same freshly made approach to everything we cook, too

Location

639 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Spot - The Spot
orange starNo Reviews
331 Tilton Road Northfield, NJ 08225
View restaurantnext
Greens and Grains Northfield
orange starNo Reviews
331 Tilton Road Northfield, NJ 08225
View restaurantnext
Atlantic City Sub Shops
orange star4.6 • 1,571
6825 Tilton Rd Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
View restaurantnext
Carangi's Cafe & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Tilton Rd Northfield, NJ 08225
View restaurantnext
Cantina Mexicana - 701 E Black Horse Pike
orange starNo Reviews
701 E Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, NJ 08232
View restaurantnext
Jo-Jo's Italian Grille - 2 E Black Horse Pike
orange starNo Reviews
2 East Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, NJ 08232
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Northfield
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston