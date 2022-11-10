A map showing the location of Hot Box Food TruckView gallery
Hot Box Food Truck

No reviews yet

216 State St

Charlotte, NC 28208

Jubilee

2 meats 2 sides

$22.00

1 meat 2 sides

$18.00

1meat 1 side

$14.00

Just meat amd bread

$10.00

Churro

$3.00

Drink

$2.00

dinner

Risotto Fritters

$7.00

4 crispy Creamy Cheese and Arborio Rice Fritters

HBX Fries

$5.00

All American Burger

$14.00

Wing Plate

$14.00

Braised Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp salad wrap

$12.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

216 State St, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

