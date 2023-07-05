Hot Box Ghost Kitchen 500 West Summit Avenue

A map showing the location of Hot Box Ghost Kitchen 500 West Summit AvenueView gallery

Menu

Sharables

HBX Chips & Dip

$7.00

House Made Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Risotto Fritters

$9.00

Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$11.00
Big South Burger

Big South Burger

$12.00
Bow Yow Burger

Bow Yow Burger

$11.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$14.00

BYO Burger

$8.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Wraps

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.00

Wings

Classic Wings

$12.00

Hot Wings

$12.00

Lemon Pepper

$12.00

Hoisin Ginger

$13.00

Roasted Garlic & Parm

$13.00

7 Pepper

$12.00

Hot Honey

$14.00

Sides

Dill Potato Salad

$3.50

Orzo Potato Salad

$4.50

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Uncle Scott's Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon Peach Pomegranate

$3.50

18

Passion Berry

$3.50

Pineapple Apple

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Mango

$3.50Out of stock

Open items

Merch

Black tee

$20.00

Small!! Dust

$5.00

Large dust

$7.00

Stickers

$1.00

Sissy

$7.00

Hats

$25.00

Gift Set

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 West Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

