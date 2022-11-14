Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Hot Box - Somerville

650 Reviews

$

1 Bow Market Way

Somerville, MA 02143

South Shore Bar Pizza

Classic

Classic

$10.00

house tomato sauce with mozz and cheddar cheese

Onion & Mushroom

Onion & Mushroom

$12.50

house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, sliced onion and mushrooms

Roni

Roni

$13.50

house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, pepperoni

White

White

$13.50

gochujang roasted local delicata squash, truffled ricotta, sharp cheddar and mozz, and baby arugula

Pickle

Pickle

$12.50

house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, dill pickles and hots

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

fresh chicken, buffalo sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, ranch and scallions

Vegan

Vegan

$14.50

confit cherry tomatoes, evoo, herbed cashew ricotta, pickled peppers, vegan parmesan

Brunch #1

Brunch #1

$12.50

bacon and black pepper gravy, two over easy eggs

Secret Dipping Sauce (Honey Mustard)

$0.75

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$0.75

XTRA BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Fried Oyster Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

North Shore Roast Beef

100% Niman Ranch Angus Beef
Super Beef Three Way

Super Beef Three Way

$10.00

Served "three way": BBQ sauce, mayo, and American Cheese on a seeded roll

Junior Beef Three Way

Junior Beef Three Way

$8.00

Served "three way": BBQ sauce, mayo, and American Cheese on a potato roll

Desserts

Outrageous Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Outrageous Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Homemade Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cereal Killer Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate covered Strawberries (9)

$20.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.00
Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.00
Snapchilled Iced Coffee

Snapchilled Iced Coffee

$6.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Apple/Strawberry Juice

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHipsters
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:30 pm - 9:40 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 9:40 pm
Restaurant info

GET LIT @ HOT BOX

Website

Location

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

