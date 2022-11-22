The Daily Catering imageView gallery
Hot Buns

290 Edison Street

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Catering Menu

A thoughtful mix of of freshly made sandwiches on our house made bread and simply good ingredients. With choices of season sides and salads.
Lunch for up to 10 Persons

$110.00

Sandwich pack includes: - chicken salad on white bread - chicken pesto on house bun - cold cut with mozzarella on house bun - blt on white bread - broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)

Lunch for up to 15 Persons

$165.00

Sandwich pack includes: - chicken salad on white bread - chicken pesto on house bun - cold cut with mozzarella on house bun - blt on white bread - broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)

Lunch for up to 20 Persons

$220.00

Sandwich pack includes: - chicken salad on white bread - chicken pesto on house bun - cold cut with mozzarella on house bun - blt on white bread - broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)

Additional Add ons

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Hot buns & fun!

290 Edison Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

