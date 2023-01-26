Hot Cakes
No reviews yet
1650 E Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Molten Cakes
Dark Decadence
Theo chocolate, Dry-burned Caramel, Cocoa Nib Toffee, Vanilla Ice Cream.Gluten Free.Contains Dairy, Egg.
Gooey Brownie Cake
Vegan Cocoa Cake, Vegan Caramel, Salty Toasted Cashews, Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream. Vegan, Gluten Free.
S'mores Cake
Smoked Chocolate, Roasted Mallow, Graham Cracker, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream.Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy.
Strawberry Cake
Theo Chocolate, Strawberry Jam, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Vanilla Ice Cream.Contains Wheat, Dairy, Eggs.
Peanut Butter Cake
Theo Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge, Peanut Butter Caramel, Toasted Peanuts, Vanilla Ice Cream.Gluten Free.Contains Dairy, Egg, Peanuts.
Spumoni Molten Cake (CAKE OF THE MONTH)
For our January molten cake, we are deconstructing the components of classic Spumoni, an Italian dessert consisting of chocolate, cherry, and pistachio gelatos- flavors that lend themselves beautifully to the OG Dark Decadence Cake that we fill with a creamy pistachio crema pasticcera and chopped pistachios. On the side we have a compote of juicy sour cherries, our own house-made dark chocolate sauce, and an extra sprinkling of crushed pistachios to pair with a scoop of Bluebird vanilla bean ice cream. Allergens: Contains DAIRY (milk), TREE NUTS almonds, pistachios), EGGS, CORN (cornstarch).
Individual Cake
Individual cake of your choice without the sides.
More Sweets
Warm Cookies & Ice Cream
Warm Cookies, Vanilla Ice Cream, Dry-burned Caramel Sauce & your choice of toppings. Can be made vegan & gluten free.
Winter Fruit Crisp
Collins Family Orchard pears are combined with local cranberries, dark brown cane sugar, orange juice and spices, then baked to bubbly perfection underneath a scattering of buttery almond streusel, which just so happens to be gluten free! Paired with a scoop of bluebird vanilla ice cream and a flavorful cranberry orange syrup - this dessert encapsulates the flavors we love during the holiday season. We will be launching with bosc pears from CFO, and then rotating in whatever the farm is picking throughout the season! Allergens: Contains dairy, tree nuts (ALMONDS). Suitable for vegetarians. Soy free. Egg free. Cannot be altered.
Lemon Cream Cake
We are taking advantage of the bounty of winter citrus available to us with this bright spot on an otherwise rich and spicy menu. The cake consists of tender layers of lemon cake and tangy lemon curd, served alongside juicy wedges of fresh citrus (rotating varieties), whipped cream, and pink grapefruit gel. It’s a clean, modern dessert that we have Thalia to thank for developing! Allergens: Contains Dairy, Gelatin, Eggs and Gluten. Suitable for vegetarians.
Blondie Sundae
Rich & chewy brown butter blondie loaded with toasted coconut, pecans, and chocolate chips. Served warm with a scoop of Bluebird vanilla bean ice cream, rye whiskey caramel, and salted maple pecans. Allergens: Eggs, gluten, dairy, and nuts (pecans & coconut).
Scoop Ice Cream
Pastry Case
The Other Chocolate Chip Cookie
Crunchy around the outside with a gooey center, just how we like it. Vegan, Gluten Free. Contains Almonds, Soy.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our classic & beloved chocolate chip cookie - gooey in the center and crispy around the edges. Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy.
S'mores Cookie
Stuffed with marshmallows and our smoked chocolate chips. Topped with Theo milk chocolate. Contains Dairy, Egg, Soy.
Salty Peanut Butter Cookie
Salty peanut butter - yes please! Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Peanuts.
Toasted Almond & Cranberry Cookie
Our latest addition to the pastry case is chewy, buttery, and salty - just how we like our cookies! With tangy pops of flavor from dried cranberries, crunchy salted almonds, and creamy pockets of Valrhona almond inspiration chocolate, this cookie has quickly become a staff favorite! Allergens: Contains Dairy, Eggs, Gluten/Wheat, Tree Nuts. Suitable for Vegetarian Diets. Cannot be altered.
Chocolate Hazelnut Rocher
Meringue base filled with toasted hazelnuts and Organic Theo 45% milk chocolate. Soft on the inside crisp on the outside. Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts), Eggs, Corn (Cornstarch), Dairy (Milk Chocolate). Suitable for Vegetarian, Gluten free Diets. Cannot be altered.
Brown Butter Blondie
These decadent blondies are loaded with toasted pecans, chocolate chips, and toasted coconut. They are made with brown butter (”beurre noisette”), which is made by slowly cooking butter until the milk solids caramelize - giving it a beautifully nutty flavor & aroma. Allergens: Eggs, gluten, dairy, and nuts (pecans & coconut).
Savory
Grilled Cheese
Macrina Organic Sourdough Bread, Gruyere, Beecher's Flagship. Served with Tim's Cascade Contains Wheat, Dairy.
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Macrina Organic Sourdough Bread, House Made Cashew Cheese. Served with Tim's Cascade. Vegan. Contains Wheat, Cashews.
Mac & Cheese
Rich, creamy, and gooey, our mac & cheese ticks all the boxes! We use a blend of Beecher’s sharp cheddar, gruyere, and parmesan cheese for the perfect balance of flavors and textures. Topped with a bronzed lid of crispy garlic bread crumbs, smoked paprika, and a *whisper* of grated fresh nutmeg. A melange of tangy cornichons and sweet bread & butter pickles are the perfect accompaniment to this indulgent savory treat! Allergens: Contains DAIRY (milk), GLUTEN suitable for vegetarian diets.
Tomato Soup
Our vegan version of a classic. Perfect on its own with garlicky croutons or served alongside a grilled cheese sandwich. Suitable for vegan diets. Can be made gluten free by omitting the croutons.
Side of Chips
Side of chips
Beer/Cider
Aslan Brewing
Certified organic beer brewed in Bellingham, WA. Classic Light Lager: Light body, malt forward, crisp. Classic easy drinking light beer. -4.2%. alc. Batch 15 (IPA): Medium body, zippy citrus, unfiltered. A hazy, juicy IPA. -7%. alc. Must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Yonder Cider
Yonder apples grow in a rugged, sun-drenched, windblown area in the Wenatchee Valley, the heart of America’s apple country. Coulee Cider: This tropical dream is infused with pineapple, lime and a hint of cardamom. Inspired by the mezcal cocktails of Oaxaca, Coulee brings notes of juicy tropical fruit and bright citrus with hints of coconut, subtle spice and a light tannin finish. Beach and tiny umbrella not included 🏖️ 6.9% ABV APPLES: Fuji, Honeycrisp, Roxbury Russet, Ashmead’s Kernel, Porter’s Perfection, Wickson Crab Palisades Cider: Blackberries and sage slow dance at sunset for the perfect mix of tangy and tart. A blend of juicy culinary and old world apple complexity meets bright and mouth watering Pacific Northwest blackberries, all of which is supported by an herbal hint of sage. 6.5% ABV APPLES: Fuji, Honeycrisp, Roxbury Russet, Dabinett, Various Red Fleshed Apples *must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Wine
Alexandria Nicole Adulting Sparkling White (Can)
Alexandria Nicole's Adulting Sparkling Wine is back in 250ml cans! Try their premium canned wine that's far from basic! Fun, lively, and perfect for entertaining. Cans of sparkling wine from Horse Heaven Hills of WA. 12.5% alc. *must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Alexandria Nicole Adulting Sparkling Rose (Can)
Alexandria Nicole's Adulting Sparkling Wine is back in 250ml cans! Try their premium canned wine that's far from basic! Fun, lively, and perfect for entertaining. Cans of sparkling wine from Horse Heaven Hills of WA. 12.5% alc. *must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Alexandria Nicole A2 Pinky Swear Rose Bottle to Go
Alexandria Nicole A2 Pinky Swear Rose from Horse Heaven Hills of WA. 53% Syrah, 17% Counoise, 15% Merlot, 11% Muscat Canelli, 4% Viognier Notes: Abundant aromas of fresh strawberry, cherry, pomegranate, and watermelon along with subtle ﬂoral components can be found on the nose. The palate is loaded with more watermelon, Bing cherry, white peach and honeydew melon. The cleansing acidity makes this a perfect pairing for summer sunshine, backyard BBQs, a day at the beach or celebrating the completion of another day. Serve Chilled and enjoy! *must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Alexandria Nicole A2 Sauvignon Blanc Bottle to Go
Alexandria Nicole A2 Sauvignon Blanc from Horse Heaven Hills of WA. Notes: Exhibits fragrant aromas of key-lime, lemon zest, ripe grapefruit, and tangerine. Crisp and clean on the palate, bright flavors of Meyer Lemon, lime, and gooseberry complement its juicy core and lingering finish. Its racy acidity on the palate provides balance with the lively, fruit-forward offerings that make this the perfect summertime sipper. *must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Patterson Forbidden Bubbles Prosecco Bottle to Go
Patterson Forbidden Bubbles Prosecco from Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, WA. 80% Pinot Gris, 10% Chardonnay, 10% Riesling *must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Patterson Forbidden Red Bottle to Go
Mourvedre 41%, Syrah 31%, Grenache 28% ALC. 15.5% BY VOL *must be 21+ to purchase. An ID will be required at pickup.
Retail
Dark Decadence Take & Bake 2-Pack
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Dairy Free, Gluten Free. Contains Egg.
Vegan Take & Bake 2-Pack
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Vegan, Gluten Free.
S'Mores Take & Bake 2-Pack
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy.
Strawberry Take & Bake 2-Pack
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Contains Eggs.
Peanut Butter Take & Bake 2-Pack
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Contains Egg, Peanuts.
Dark Chocolate Sauce
Organic cocoa powder makes this like a brownie in sauce form, with notes of roasted coffee, nuts, and vanilla. Vegan, Gluten Free.
Pacific Coast Sea Salt Caramel
Our dry-burned caramel sauce has an incredibly deep flavor profile, combining notes of earthy nuttiness, slight bitter caramelization and a sweetness that isn’t too sweet. Gluten Free. Contains dairy.
Rye Whiskey Caramel
We add Old Overholt Rye Whiskey into our dry-burned caramel sauce... because, why not?! Gluten Free. Contains Dairy.
Vegan Caramel
Our dry-burned caramel sauce has an incredibly deep flavor profile, combining notes of earthy nuttiness, slight bitter caramelization and a sweetness that isn’t too sweet. Vegan, Gluten Free. Contains Coconut.
Smoked Chocolate Chips
Cold smoked over alder wood. Vegan, Gluten Free. Contains Soy.
Cocoa Nib Toffee
Organic cane sugar is caramelized to crunchy perfection, along with butter, salt & Theo Chocolate cocoa nibs. Allergens: Dairy (butter)
Dog Treats
Hot Cakes will be donating 50% of dog treat sales to Northwest Animal Shelters to help save homeless dogs from high-kill shelters through rescue, foster, and adoption.
Theo Chocolate Bar
Sea Salt - Salty and sweet: Better together. Made from rich, organic 70% dark chocolate with a pinch of sea salt, this bar is the perfect combination of flavors. Salted Almond - One amazing treat with all your favorite flavors. Made with rich 70% dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a pinch of salt, this bar is part salty, part crunchy, and completely delicious. Hazelnut Crisp - When the right ingredients come together, delicious things happen. Theo took the delicious combination of hazelnut and 45% milk chocolate and added puffed quinoa for the perfect crunch. Also check out Theo seasonal flavors throughout the year. Organic, Fair for Life, Non-GMO, Soy Free, Kosher, Vegan, Gluten Free
Pint Bluebird Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean ice cream made in Seattle, WA. Gluten Free. Contains Dairy.
Pint Bluebird Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream
The creamiest vegan ice cream made in Seattle, WA. Gluten Free. Nut Free. Made with coconut milk.
Victrola Coffee - Empire Blend
When Empire blend was developed, the goal was to create a blend that would please connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. To that end, Empire is sweet and balanced with bold flavors. Empire is meticulously curated each season with coffees from Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras. It is richly full-bodied with complex notes of caramel, fresh cedar, baking spices, orange peel and a mild yet balanced acidity.
Victrola Coffee - Deco Decaf
You don’t want to have to settle for a lower-quality cup of coffee just because you’re a decaf drinker- and we don’t want you to have to either. In fact, we’re convinced that Deco decaf is so smooth and delicious, you won’t miss the caffeine one bit! Though Deco was designed with espresso in mind, we find it to be quite good across a range of brew methods including filter methods and french press. During regular espresso tastings, we note a complex range of flavors such as baking chocolate, toasted marshmallow, chocolate cookie, prune and graham cracker. With these tasting notes it should come as no surprise that Deco pairs really well with s’mores. It’s a smooth, heavy-bodied espresso that is tremendous with or without milk. Oh, and if all of that wasn’t enough to make you want to try it for yourself- it’s also certified organic!
Victrola Coffee - Triborough Organic Espresso
Triborough Organic Espresso is a bit of a crowd-pleaser. It’s deliciously straightforward, certified organic, and excels on nearly every brewing device. Simple and solid, Triborough is thoughtfully composed of beans from two very different parts of the world--a fully-washed process coffee from the Copán region of Honduras, and a wet-hulled Sumatra Mandheling from the Takengon region. Triborough first hits your nose with aromas of chocolate dipped almond and juniper berries. In the cup, it is chock full of chocolate notes, has a refreshingly mellow acidity and is wonderfully smooth. As espresso it is exceptional with milk, which allows the sweet nuttiness and decadent cocoa flavors to shine through. You’ll love that it is sustainably farmed, ethically sourced and cultivated without harmful pesticides and chemicals as well.
Silverware Options
Call for Open Hours
Rustic-chic shop for homemade molten cakes, caramel sauces, creative cookies & ice cream.
1650 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102