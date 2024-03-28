Hot Cakes SoDo
3911 1st Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134
Molten Cakes
- Dark Decadence$14.95
Theo chocolate, Dry-burned Caramel, Cocoa Nib Toffee, Vanilla Ice Cream.Gluten Free.Contains Dairy, Egg.
- Gooey Brownie Cake$14.95
Vegan Cocoa Cake, Vegan Caramel, Salty Toasted Cashews, Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream. Vegan, Gluten Free. If vanilla ice cream is substituted, egg yolks are present in the ingredients.
- S'mores Cake$14.95
Smoked Chocolate, Roasted Mallow, Graham Cracker, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream.Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy.
- Strawberry Cake$14.95
Theo Chocolate, Strawberry Jam, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Vanilla Ice Cream.Contains Wheat, Dairy, Eggs.
- Peanut Butter Cake$14.95
Theo Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge, Peanut Butter Caramel, Toasted Peanuts, Vanilla Ice Cream.Gluten Free.Contains Dairy, Egg, Peanuts.
- Scout's Honor Molten Cake (CAKE OF THE MONTH)$14.95
We’re big supporters of the Girl Scouts and everything they’ve done in the past 112 years to foster leadership, empowerment, courage, and character in generations of young girls and future female entrepreneurs—and gender expansive members and alums. In honor of the launch of their annual cookie season, as well as their 112th birthday, our March molten cake is a celebration of everyone’s favorite Girl Scout Cookie - The Iconic Thin Mint®! Our Dark Decadence cake is filled with a creamy peppermint pastry cream. On the side, we have our dark chocolate sauce, fresh mint, and of course, a Thin Mint®! Allergens: Contains CORN, DAIRY & GLUTEN. Can be made gluten free by omitting the thin mint.
- Individual Cake$9.50
Individual cake of your choice without the sides.
More Sweets
- Warm Cookies & Ice Cream$13.95
Choice of warm cookies, vanilla ice cream, dry-burned caramel sauce & your choice of toppings. Can be made vegan & gluten free.
- Pineapple & Brioche Bread Pudding$13.00
Our bread pudding has become somewhat of a cult favorite with our regular clientele, and for good reason! This season’s version was inspired by the flavors of pineapple upside down cake. Rich & tender Macrina brioche is buttered, toasted, soaked in a brown sugar & bay leaf scented custard and then baked with roasted pineapple. On the side we have a brown sugar rum sauce, vanilla bean ice cream, and a crispy salted coconut flake garnish. Allergens: Contains DAIRY (milk), EGGS, GLUTEN. Suitable for vegetarian diets.
- Lemon Lavender Ice Cream Sandwich$12.00
Lopez vanilla ice cream with a hidden core of lemon curd, sandwiched between our lemon lavender cookies & rolled in honey roasted almonds. Take it to-go or enjoy under the sun in our outdoor seating areas! Allergens: Contains Nuts, Dairy and Gluten. Suitable for vegetarians.
- Blondie Sundae$12.00
Rich & chewy brown butter blondie loaded with toasted coconut, pecans, and chocolate chips. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, rye whiskey caramel, and salted maple pecans. Allergens: Eggs, gluten, dairy, and nuts (pecans & coconut).
- Scoop of Ice Cream
Pastry Case
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Our classic & beloved chocolate chip cookie - gooey in the center and crispy around the edges. Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy.
- The "Other" Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)$3.75
Crunchy around the outside with a gooey center, just how we like it. Vegan, Gluten Free. Contains Almonds, Soy.
- S'mores Cookie$3.75
Stuffed with marshmallows and our smoked chocolate chips. Topped with Theo milk chocolate. Contains Dairy, Egg, Soy.
- Salty Peanut Butter Cookie$3.75
Salty peanut butter - yes please! Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Peanuts.
- Lemon Lavender Sugar Cookie$3.75
Tender in the middle, crisp and golden around the edges. Bright and citrusy, with a zingy tartness - and rounded out with the mild earthiness of lavender. Allergens: Contains Dairy, Eggs, Gluten/Wheat. Suitable for Vegetarian Diets. Cannot be altered.
- Brown Butter Blondie$4.90
These decadent blondies are loaded with toasted pecans, chocolate chips, and toasted coconut. They are made with brown butter (”beurre noisette”), which is made by slowly cooking butter until the milk solids caramelize - giving it a beautifully nutty flavor & aroma. Allergens: Eggs, gluten, dairy, and nuts (pecans & coconut).
- Chocolate Hazelnut Rocher$6.00
Meringue base filled with toasted hazelnuts and Organic Theo 45% milk chocolate. Soft on the inside crisp on the outside. Allergens: Contains Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts), Eggs, Corn (Cornstarch), Dairy (Milk Chocolate). Suitable for Vegetarian, Gluten free diets. Cannot be altered.
Savory
- Grilled Cheese$13.00
Macrina Organic Sourdough Bread, Gruyere, Beecher's Flagship. Served with Pickles & Tim's Cascade Chips, Allergens: Contains Wheat, Dairy.
- Vegan Grilled Cheese$13.00
Macrina Organic Sourdough Bread, House Made Cashew Cheese. Served with Pickles & Tim's Cascade chips. Vegan. Allergens: Contains Wheat, Cashews.
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
Rich, creamy, and gooey, our mac & cheese ticks all the boxes! We use a blend of Beecher’s sharp cheddar, gruyere, and parmesan cheese for the perfect balance of flavors and textures. Topped with a bronzed lid of crispy garlic bread crumbs, smoked paprika, and a *whisper* of grated fresh nutmeg. A melange of tangy cornichons and sweet bread & butter pickles are the perfect accompaniment to this indulgent savory treat! Allergens: Contains DAIRY (milk), GLUTEN suitable for vegetarian diets.
- Tomato Soup$9.00
Our vegan version of a classic. Perfect on its own with garlicky croutons or served alongside a grilled cheese sandwich. Suitable for vegan diets. Can be made gluten free by omitting the croutons.
- Side of Chips$2.50
Side of chips
Retail
- Dark Decadence Take & Bake 2-Pack$16.00
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Dairy Free, Gluten Free. Contains Egg.
- Vegan Take & Bake 2-Pack$16.00
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Vegan, Gluten Free.
- S'Mores Take & Bake 2-Pack$16.00
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Contains Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy.
- Strawberry Take & Bake 2-Pack$16.00
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Contains Eggs.
- Peanut Butter Take & Bake 2-Pack$16.00
2 jars of frozen molten chocolate cake batter. Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Contains Egg, Peanuts.
- Dark Chocolate Sauce$12.00
Organic cocoa powder makes this like a brownie in sauce form, with notes of roasted coffee, nuts, and vanilla. Vegan, Gluten Free.
- Pacific Coast Sea Salt Caramel$12.00
Our dry-burned caramel sauce has an incredibly deep flavor profile, combining notes of earthy nuttiness, slight bitter caramelization and a sweetness that isn’t too sweet. Gluten Free. Contains dairy.
- Rye Whiskey Caramel$16.00
We add Old Overholt Rye Whiskey into our dry-burned caramel sauce... because, why not?! Gluten Free. Contains Dairy.
- Vegan Caramel$14.00
Our dry-burned caramel sauce has an incredibly deep flavor profile, combining notes of earthy nuttiness, slight bitter caramelization and a sweetness that isn’t too sweet. Vegan, Gluten Free. Contains Coconut.
- Smoked Chocolate Chips$14.00
Cold smoked over alder wood. Vegan, Gluten Free.
- Cocoa Nib Toffee$9.00
Organic cane sugar is caramelized to crunchy perfection, along with butter, salt & Theo Chocolate cocoa nibs. Allergens: Dairy (butter)
- Dog Treats$10.00
Hot Cakes will be donating 50% of dog treat sales to Northwest Animal Shelters to help save homeless dogs from high-kill shelters through rescue, foster, and adoption.
- Theo Chocolate Bar
Sea Salt - Salty and sweet: Better together. Made from rich, organic 70% dark chocolate with a pinch of sea salt, this bar is the perfect combination of flavors. Salted Almond - One amazing treat with all your favorite flavors. Made with rich 70% dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a pinch of salt, this bar is part salty, part crunchy, and completely delicious. Hazelnut Crisp - When the right ingredients come together, delicious things happen. Theo took the delicious combination of hazelnut and 45% milk chocolate and added puffed quinoa for the perfect crunch. Also check out Theo seasonal flavors throughout the year. Organic, Fair for Life, Non-GMO, Soy Free, Kosher, Vegan, Gluten Free
- Pint Lopez Island Vanilla Ice Cream$8.00
Has there ever been a greater understatement than naming a flavor Vanilla? Unlikely. Don’t take the name too literally; vanilla is Lopez Island's all time best seller. How do they get such a great flavor? Easy. Use the best ingredients: fresh cream, cane sugar, and pure vanilla extract made from the finest vanilla beans. Skip the bowl, just grab a spoon. Ingredients: Cream, Milk, Pure Cane Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Vanilla Extract, Egg Yolks, Less than 0.2%: (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum). Contains: Milk & Eggs.
- Pint Hot Cakes Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream$12.00
Vegan vanilla ice cream made in the Pacific North West. Gluten Free. Vegan. Not Celiac friendly (Minor Figures oat milk may have cross contamination and is not CERTIFIED gluten free at this time) . Ingredients: coconut milk, oat milk, nutritional yeast, sugar, brown sugar, salt, vanilla bean, violife plant based cream.
- Victrola Coffee - Empire Blend$15.00
When Empire blend was developed, the goal was to create a blend that would please connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. To that end, Empire is sweet and balanced with bold flavors. Empire is meticulously curated each season with coffees from Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras. It is richly full-bodied with complex notes of caramel, fresh cedar, baking spices, orange peel and a mild yet balanced acidity.
- Victrola Coffee - Deco Decaf$17.00
You don’t want to have to settle for a lower-quality cup of coffee just because you’re a decaf drinker- and we don’t want you to have to either. In fact, we’re convinced that Deco decaf is so smooth and delicious, you won’t miss the caffeine one bit! Though Deco was designed with espresso in mind, we find it to be quite good across a range of brew methods including filter methods and french press. During regular espresso tastings, we note a complex range of flavors such as baking chocolate, toasted marshmallow, chocolate cookie, prune and graham cracker. With these tasting notes it should come as no surprise that Deco pairs really well with s’mores. It’s a smooth, heavy-bodied espresso that is tremendous with or without milk. Oh, and if all of that wasn’t enough to make you want to try it for yourself- it’s also certified organic!
- Victrola Coffee - Triborough Organic Espresso$16.00
Triborough Organic Espresso is a bit of a crowd-pleaser. It’s deliciously straightforward, certified organic, and excels on nearly every brewing device. Simple and solid, Triborough is thoughtfully composed of beans from two very different parts of the world--a fully-washed process coffee from the Copán region of Honduras, and a wet-hulled Sumatra Mandheling from the Takengon region. Triborough first hits your nose with aromas of chocolate dipped almond and juniper berries. In the cup, it is chock full of chocolate notes, has a refreshingly mellow acidity and is wonderfully smooth. As espresso it is exceptional with milk, which allows the sweet nuttiness and decadent cocoa flavors to shine through. You’ll love that it is sustainably farmed, ethically sourced and cultivated without harmful pesticides and chemicals as well.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rustic-chic shop for homemade molten cakes, caramel sauces, creative cookies & ice cream.
