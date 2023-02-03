Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Chick Naperville

5 Jackson Avenue

Suite 2

Naperville, IL 60540

Snacks

Hot Chick Wings

Hot Chick Wings

$12.00

Six pieces of our jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce.

Hot Chick Fingers

Hot Chick Fingers

$10.00

Six pieces of our jumbo chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries smothered in our five cheese blend, bacon, sour cream, and chives.

Put A Ring On It

Put A Ring On It

$12.00

Beer battered onion rings served with our homemade chipotle ranch and ketchup.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Eight mozzarella sticks with our homemade marinara sauce.

Tossed Salad

Chopped

Chopped

$12.00

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, black olives, carrot, radish, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese, elbow pasta, bacon, ranch dressing.

Italian

Italian

$12.00

Iceberg, mozzarella, black olives, pickled red onion, tomato, pepperoncinis, croutons, homemade creamy Italian dressing.

Health Nut

Health Nut

$12.00

Romaine, strawberries, feta cheese, tomato, dried cranberries, avocado, almonds, honey mustard vinaigrette.

Hot Chick Breasts

Honey Fried Chicken

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, hot honey, spicy mayo, brioche bun.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken breast - bbq - homemade coleslaw - brioche bun

Fried Chicken BLT

Fried Chicken BLT

$14.00

fried chicken breast - bacon - lettuce - tomato - mayo - brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

fried chicken breast - lettuce - tomato - cucumber - mozzarella - buffalo sauce - ranch - brioche bun

Grilled Chicken BLT

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.00

grilled chicken breast - bacon - lettuce - tomato - mayo - brioche bun

She Said Wrap It Up

The Charleston

The Charleston

$14.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, honey mustard, whole wheat tortilla.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

grilled chicken - black olives - mozzarella - pickled red onion - tomato - lettuce - caesar dressing -whole wheat tortilla

Honey Fried Chicken

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

fried chicken - lettuce - pickle - hot honey - spicy mayo - whole wheat tortilla

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, ranch, whole wheat tortilla.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken - lettuce - tomato - mozzarella - BBQ sauce - whole wheat tortilla

More Chick Sh*t

Chicken & Waffle Fries

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$14.00

fried chicken drizzled with our hot honey sauce and served with waffle fries.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken breast, roasted vegetables, flaky crust.

Side Chicks

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00
Veggie Chili

Veggie Chili

$6.00

Save The Chick

Baked Mac N Cheese

Baked Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce and topped with a five cheese blend, herbs, and parmesan breadcrumbs.

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$12.00

Veggie chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, scallions, sour cream, Fritos.

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$14.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, special sauce, sesame bun.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod, waffle fries, homemade tartar sauce.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$18.00

Beyond patty, vegan cheese, lettuce, pickle, vegan special sauce, vegan bun.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Barbequed brisket, coleslaw, pickle, brioche bun

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered cod, coleslaw, pickle, homemade tartar sauce, brioche bun

My Milkshake Brings All The Chicks To The Farm

Milkshake

Milkshake

$10.00

Creamy milkshake with your choice of flavor and mix-in.

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.25
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Naperville's Go To Delivery Spot - Serving The Best Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich Hot Honey Wings. Available For Carry Out & Delivery!

Location

5 Jackson Avenue, Suite 2, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

