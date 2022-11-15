Hot Chick
Located in Historic Shockoe Slip in the newly renovated 17th Street Farmers market. Elevated Fried Chicken sandwiches and plates inspired by fried chicken from all across the south east. From Nashville Hot to Carolina Comfort Hot Chick has a mouth watering choice for you!
7 N. 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219
