Hot Chick

732 Reviews

$$

7 N. 17th St

Richmond, VA 23219

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Chick
Classic Chicken
Jumbo Tenders

Starters

Fried Pimento Cheese

Fried Pimento Cheese

$8.00

spicy honey drizzle

Hush Puppies

$8.00

jalapeño corn fritters

Bacon Fat Fries

$7.00

Topped with sage, rosemary, thyme. Served with a side of spicy ranch.

Loaded Bacon Fat Fries

Loaded Bacon Fat Fries

$10.00

Tossed with sage, rosemary and thyme, topped with bacon, cheese sauce and green onions. Served with a side of spicy ranch.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Topped with bacon, cheese sauce and green onions.

Crispy Chicken Tacos

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Chorizo, Crispy Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Red Sauce, topped with Cilantro Crema, 2 per order

Wings

$13.00

Whole wings breaded or naked with your choice of dipping sauce: Nashville Hot, Carolina Bbq, Sticky Asian, Memphis Sweet Heat, House Hot, Spicy Honey, Signature Dry Rub

Nuggets

Nuggets

$7.00

Crispy and Juicy fresh made to order chicken nuggets, served with our new Hot Chick Sauce

Sandwiches

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$14.00

Nashville-style fried chicken thigh, dill pickles, ranch and ranch slaw.

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, Shredded Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, smoky honey mustard and spicy honey.

Cali Chick

Cali Chick

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, muenster cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and ranch.

Sticky Asian Chicken

Sticky Asian Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, Sticky Asian sauce, sesame seeds, spicy ranch and ranch slaw.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Panko Breaded Pounded Chicken Breast*, Lettuce, Sticky Asian Sauce and Sriracha Mayo *Cannot be made with chicken thigh

Bad Mutha Clucka

Bad Mutha Clucka

$22.00

TWO fried Nashville hot chicken breasts, slab bacon, ranch slaw, spicy ranch, smoky honey mustard, pickles, and muenster cheese.

Memphis Sweet Heat

Memphis Sweet Heat

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, Sweet & spicy sauce, dill pickles and ranch.

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, House hot sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and blue cheese dressing.

Smoke Show

Smoke Show

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, Carolina bbq sauce, pimento cheese, bacon, dill pickles and smoky honey mustard.

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Cashville Sandwhich

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Dark

2 Piece Dark

$12.00

One thigh, one drumstick, and choice of one side.

2 Piece White

2 Piece White

$12.00

One breast, one wing and choice of one side.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.00

One drumstick, thigh, wing and breast with choice of one side.

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$28.00

Two drumsticks, thighs, wings and breasts with choice of one side.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$36.00

8 piece fried chicken, two large sides, and hush puppies Add a bottle of Sparkling Wine for $25.00

Jumbo Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

$12.00

Three jumbo tenders with a choice of one side and dipping sauce: Nashville Hot, Carolina Bbq, Sticky Asian, Memphis Sweet Heat, House Hot, Spicy Honey, Signature Dry Rub

1 Piece Breast
$5.00

1 Piece Breast

$5.00
1 Piece Thigh
$4.00

1 Piece Thigh

$4.00
1 Piece Wing
$4.00

1 Piece Wing

$4.00
1 PIece Drum
$3.00

1 PIece Drum

$3.00
1 Tender

1 Tender

$3.00
1 Grilled Breast
$5.00

1 Grilled Breast

$5.00

1 Grilled Thigh
$4.00

$4.00

Creative Comfort

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, pickled red onions and citrus vinaigrette dressing.

Tossed Cobb Salad

Tossed Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens and cabbage with corn, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, bacon and ranch dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, pickled red onions, carrots, mixed cheese and smoky honey mustard dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

House hot tender served on top of baked mac & cheese with celery and green onions.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

House waffle and two jumbo chicken tenders with honey butter, spicy honey drizzle and a side of caramel maple syrup.

Sunday Dinner Bowl

Sunday Dinner Bowl

$14.00

Mashed potatoes, corn, fried brussel sprout leaves, smoked bacon gravy and a fried jumbo chicken tender.

Sweet Heat Waffle

Sweet Heat Waffle

$14.00

Sweet heat dipped fried chicken tender and baked mac & cheese served on a waffle.

Country Fried Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Apple Waffle
$7.00

$7.00

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00+
Fries

Fries

$3.00+
Collard Greens
$3.00+

Collard Greens

$3.00+
Sweet Pot Fries
$5.00+

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00+
Brussels Sprouts
$5.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00+
Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$5.00+
Whole Waffle
$5.00

Whole Waffle

$5.00

Bun

$1.00
Sauce Tray

Sauce Tray

$3.00

Loaded Mash Potatoes
$7.00

$7.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese
$4.00

$4.00

Hanover Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$3.00+Out of stock
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Chicken
$6.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00
Kid Mac and Cheese
$5.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Kid Tender

Kid Tender

$6.00

Dessert

Apple-Filled Fried Empanada, topped with Powdered Sugar and Bacon
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00

White chocolate pudding, bananas, candied walnuts, vanilla wafers, salted caramel and whipped cream.

Nightengale Fat Banana
$7.00

$7.00

Fried Cheesecake Bites
$6.00

$6.00

NA Bev

F- Diet Pepsi
$2.50

$2.50

F- Dr Pepper
$2.50

$2.50

F- Ginger Ale
$2.50

$2.50

F- Mountain Dew
$2.50

$2.50

F- Pepsi

$2.50

F- Sierra Mist
$2.50

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer
$2.50

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade Refill
$1.00

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50

$3.50

Orange Juice
$3.00

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Redbull

$5.00

Tropical Redbull
$5.00

$5.00

B- Cheerwine
$3.50

$3.50

B- Frostie Root Beer
$3.50

$3.50

B- Ginger Beer
$3.50

$3.50

Package Beer

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken
$5.00

$5.00

BTL Heineken 0.0
$4.00

$4.00

CAN Mich Ultra
$5.00

$5.00

CAN 3 Notch'd Passionfruit Gose
$6.00

$6.00

CAN Bold Rock
$5.00

$5.00

CAN Bud Light
$5.00

$5.00

CAN Miller Lite
$4.00

$4.00

CAN White Claw Mango
$5.00

$5.00

CAN O'Connor Odis Stout
$7.00

$7.00

Victory Golden Monkey
$8.00

$8.00

Blakes Flannel
$8.00

$8.00

House Cocktails

Fowl Play

$9.00

Chicken Fight
$9.00

$9.00

Robot Chicken
$9.00

$9.00

A Cluckwork Orange
$9.00

$9.00

Los Pollos Hermanos
$9.00

$9.00

Wake The Cluck Up
$9.00

$9.00

Silver Rooster
$9.00

$9.00

Pixie Chick

$9.00

Apple Pie Shot And Cider
$10.00

$10.00

Apple Jello Shot
$3.00

$3.00

Gluten Free Starters

GF Bacon Fat Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Topped with sage, rosemary, thyme. Served with a side of spicy ranch.

GF Loaded Bacon Fat Fries

GF Loaded Bacon Fat Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Tossed with sage, rosemary and thyme, topped with bacon, cheese sauce and green onions. Served with a side of spicy ranch.

GF Loaded Fries

GF Loaded Fries

$9.00

Topped with bacon, cheese sauce and green onions.

GF Wings

$13.00

Whole wings breaded or naked with your choice of dipping sauce: Nashville Hot, Carolina Bbq, Sticky Asian, Memphis Sweet Heat, House Hot, Spicy Honey, Signature Dry Rub

GF Nuggets

GF Nuggets

$8.00

Crispy and Juicy fresh made to order chicken nuggets, served with our new Hot Chick Sauce

Gluten Free Chicken Sandwiches

GF Hot Chick

GF Hot Chick

$16.00

Nashville-style fried chicken thigh, dill pickles, ranch and ranch slaw.

GF Classic Chicken

GF Classic Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh, Shredded Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, smoky honey mustard and spicy honey.

GF Cali Chick

GF Cali Chick

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, muenster cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and ranch.

GF Bad Mutha Clucka

GF Bad Mutha Clucka

$24.00

TWO fried Nashville hot chicken breasts, slab bacon, ranch slaw, spicy ranch, smoky honey mustard, pickles, and muenster cheese.

GF Memphis Sweet Heat

GF Memphis Sweet Heat

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh, Sweet & spicy sauce, dill pickles and ranch.

GF Buffalo Soldier

GF Buffalo Soldier

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh, House hot sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and blue cheese dressing.

GF Smoke Show

GF Smoke Show

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh, Carolina bbq sauce, pimento cheese, bacon, dill pickles and smoky honey mustard.

GF Plain Chicken

$15.00

Fried chicken thigh on a toasted bun

Gluten Free Fried Chicken

GF 2 Piece Dark

GF 2 Piece Dark

$13.00

One thigh, one drumstick, and choice of one side.

GF 2 Piece White

GF 2 Piece White

$13.00

One breast, one wing and choice of one side.

GF Half Chicken

GF Half Chicken

$17.00

One drumstick, thigh, wing and breast with choice of one side.

GF Whole Chicken

GF Whole Chicken

$28.00

Two drumsticks, thighs, wings and breasts with choice of one side.

GF Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

GF Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$40.00

8 piece fried chicken, two large sides, and 2 biscuits Add a bottle of Sparkling Wine for $25.00

GF Jumbo Tenders

GF Jumbo Tenders

$13.00

Three jumbo tenders with a choice of one side and dipping sauce: Nashville Hot, Carolina Bbq, Sticky Asian, Memphis Sweet Heat, House Hot, Spicy Honey, Signature Dry Rub

Gluten Free Creative Comfort

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, pickled red onions and citrus vinaigrette dressing.

Tossed Cobb Salad

Tossed Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens and cabbage with corn, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, bacon and ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, pickled red onions, carrots, mixed cheese and smoky honey mustard dressing.

GF Chicken & Waffle

GF Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

House waffle and two jumbo chicken tenders with honey butter, spicy honey drizzle and a side of caramel maple syrup.

Sunday Dinner Bowl

Sunday Dinner Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Mashed potatoes, corn, fried brussel sprout leaves, smoked bacon gravy and a fried jumbo chicken tender

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Historic Shockoe Slip in the newly renovated 17th Street Farmers market. Elevated Fried Chicken sandwiches and plates inspired by fried chicken from all across the south east. From Nashville Hot to Carolina Comfort Hot Chick has a mouth watering choice for you!

Website

Location

7 N. 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

