Revival Food Hall | Hot Chi Chicken

125 S. Clark St

Chicago, IL 60603

Hot Chicken Dishes

Hot Honey Butter Sandwich

Hot Honey Butter Sandwich

$12.00

SWEET WITH SOME SPICE! Chicken Thigh dipped in Hot Honey Butter. Toppings include: slaw, pickle and Spicy Mayo on a Buttered Brioche Bun *FRIES SOLD SEPARATELY*

Popeye's Ain't Sh!t

Popeye's Ain't Sh!t

$12.00

TANGY WITH SOME SPICE! Chicken Thigh dipped in Harissa Hot Butter. Toppings include: tomatoes, onions, pickles and Garlic Sauce on a Buttered Brioche Bun *FRIES SOLD SEPARATELY*

2 Nashville Hot Tenders

2 Nashville Hot Tenders

$10.00

2 JUMBO Tenders Dipped in Our Hot Honey Butter Sauce, all on a buttered Brioche Toast. Served with Pickle and a side of Spicy Mayo. *FRIES SOLD SEPARATELY*

3 Nashville Hot Tenders

3 Nashville Hot Tenders

$14.00

3 JUMBO Tenders Dipped in Our Hot Honey Butter Sauce, all on a buttered Brioche Toast. Served with Pickle and a side of Spicy Mayo. *FRIES SOLD SEPARATELY*

Hot Chi Salad

Hot Chi Salad

$12.50

Tender greens mixed with tomatoes, roasted corn, crunchy tortilla strips, and grated cheese. Sliced jumbo tender served on top and dressed with Alabama white sauce.

Cheat Day Fries

Cheat Day Fries

$12.00

Hot Honey Butter Drizzle. 3 Cheese Sauce Drizzle. Alabama White Sauce Drizze. Fresh Cilantro Leaves. JUMBO HOT TENDER ON TOP! Let's cheat, baby!

Extras

Chicken Tender Side

Chicken Tender Side

$4.00
Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.50

Fried Golden

Grilled Corn Elotes

Grilled Corn Elotes

$4.00

roasted corn on the cob, topped with spocy harissa mayo, cotija cheese crumbs & our signature medium spice seasoning

Buttermilk Mac

Buttermilk Mac

$4.50

3 cheese sauce, crispy fried garlic crumbs & fresh macaroni

Watermelon Sugar

Watermelon Sugar

$4.50

fresh squeezed watermelon & fresh squeezed lemonade

Peachy Sweet Tea

Peachy Sweet Tea

$4.50

homemade ginger peach black tea,topped with mint and a peach slice

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Add extra sauce

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Location

125 S. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

