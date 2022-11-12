Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Hot Chikn Kitchn

203 Reviews

$$$

14313 Potomac Mills Rd

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Boneless Wings
Loaded Mac & Cheese Bowl
Chikn Tenders

Mains

Nashville Style Chikn Sandwich

$8.99

Toasted artisan potato bun, HCK signature GOOD sauce, Krinkle Kut pickles, succulent fresh fried chikn dipped in your choice of sauce or Country Style, topped with home style coleslaw

Chikn Tenders

$7.99

Succulent fresh fried chikn tenders dipped in your choice of sauce or Country Style

Chikn and Waffles

$10.99

Succulent fresh fried chikn dipped in your choice of sauce or Country Style with homemade country waffles topped with powdered sugar and syrup on the side

Country Chikn Salad

$10.49

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent fresh fried chikn dipped in your choice of sauce or Country Style. Your choice of sauce and dressing

Loaded Fries

$9.49

Cheese sauce, chopped succulent fresh fried chikn dipped in your choice of sauce or Country Style, drizzled in good sauce

Boneless Wings

$11.49

Boneless Chikn wings paired with seasoned krinkle kut fries

Loaded Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.99

Mac and Cheese topped with chopped succulent fresh fried chikn dipped in your choice of sauce or Country Style, shredded cheese, panko and drizzled with good sauce

Combos

Combo 1

$13.99

Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink

Combo 2

$12.99

Chikn tenders with fries and a drink

Sides

Side Seasoned Krinkle Kut Fries

$3.49

House seasoned fries

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.49

panko crusted mac and cheese

Side Coleslaw

$3.49

creamy coleslaw

Side Fried Krinkle Kut Pickles

$6.99

Crispy Fried Pickles served with Good Sauce

Desserts

Fried Donut Drops

$3.99

tossed in cinnamon sugar w/ vanilla glaze

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.79

Coke products

Water

$2.49

Soda

$2.79

Side Sauce

Side Good Sauce

$0.75

House made

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.69

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Extra Base

$0.50

house made secret sauce

Extra After Burner

$0.50

Infused with habanero peppers

Extra Angry Hot

$0.50

Infused with scorpion peppers

Extra Medic

$0.50

Infused with Carolina reaper peppers

Bottled Sauces

Base Bottle

$6.95

After Burner Bottle

$6.95

Angry Hot Bottle

$6.95

Medic Bottle

$6.95

Extras

Extra Chicken

$4.00

One extra chicken tender

Extra Waffle

$3.50

Extra Syrup

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville Style menu featuring chicken dipped in one of our four premium heat level sauces starting from base level all the way to medic for you pepper heads

Website

Location

14313 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Directions

Hot Chikn Kitchn image
Hot Chikn Kitchn image
Hot Chikn Kitchn image

