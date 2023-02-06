Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Chix N' Chops

9630 Stirling Rd, Suite 103

Cooper City, FL 33024

Hot Chix Combos

Combo #1

$9.00

4 Tenders Crinkle-Cut Fries Served with pickles & Chix sauce..

Combo #2

$12.00

2 Sliders Crinkle-Cut Fries Served with pickles & Chix sauce..

Combo #3

$12.00

3 Tenders 1 Slider Crinkle-Cut Fries Served with pickles & Chix sauce..

Combo #4

$8.00

1 Slider Crinkle-Cut Fries Served with pickles & Chix sauce..

Combo #5

$12.00

8 Large Crispy Shrimp Crinkle-Cut Fries Served with pickles & Chix sauce..

Combo #6

$12.00

3 Tenders 5 Shrimp Crinkle Cut Fries Served with pickles & Chix sauce..

School Special

$9.00

Family Meal

20 Tenders

$35.00

2 Large Sides, 5 Signature Dips.

30 Tenders

$50.00

3 Large Sides, 8 Signature Dips.

Kids Meal

2 Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Served with chix sauce, cookie n’ juice box

$7.00

2 Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Served with chix sauce, Cookie n’ juice box

Hot Chix Bowls

Hot Chix Bowl

$9.00

Pick your: Base : Rice, Lettuce or 1/2 & 1/2 Protein: Chicken or Shrimp Top it: Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Lettuce, S.Cream, Cheese & Avocado Sauce it: 2 Hot Chix Sauces

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Extra 3 Tenders

$5.00

Extra 5 Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Slider

$6.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Diet Coke

$2.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Sprite

$2.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Orange

$2.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Raspberry Tea Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Lemon Tea Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Peach Tea Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Apple Juice Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Mango Juice Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Black Cherry Lemonade Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Watermelon Lemonade Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Strawberry Pineapple Snapple

$3.25

So Cold, So Refreshing

Water

$2.00

So Cold, So Refreshing

Kids Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
So Hot, So Yummy.

9630 Stirling Rd, Suite 103, Cooper City, FL 33024

