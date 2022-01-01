Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell imageView gallery

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

review star

No reviews yet

4406 S. Campbell #116

Springfield, MO 65810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwich
Kids Chicken

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mello Yellow

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Water

Redbull

$4.00

Desserts

Vanilla Chess Pie

$4.40Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.50

Customer

Original Hot Cluckers T-Shirt

$20.00+

Chicken Fried T-Shirt

$20.00+

HC Hot Chicken T-Shirt

$20.00+

Holy Cluck

$20.00+

No Clucking Way T Shirt

$20.00+

Oh Cluck No T-shirt

$20.00+Out of stock

Some Like it Hot T-Shirt

$20.00+

Hat

$25.00+Out of stock

Sticker

$2.00+

Pint Glass

$6.00

Appetizers

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips, served with pulled chicken covered in your choice of sauce., smothered in queso and topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand battered dill pickle slices fried to perfection. Served with our signature Cluckin' comeback sauce.

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with our creamy ranch dressing.

Creamy Chicken Dip

$10.00

Savory shredded chicken, melted cream cheese, and your favorite cluck sauce. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Hand breaded, deep fried Portobello mushrooms. Served with ranch.

Big Cluckin' Platter

$15.00

Boneless chicken wings with choice of sauce, fried green tomatoes, fried pickles, and buffalo chicken dip.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Panko breaded green tomatoes fried to southern perfection. Topped with parmesan cheese. Served with our signature Cluckin' comback sauce.

Queso and Chips

$8.00

House made queso dip served with fresh tortilla chips.

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

House made salsa served with fresh tortilla chips.

Wings

1 Pound Wings

$12.50

Hand breaded and cooked to juicy perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

2 Pound Wings

$20.00

Hand breaded and cooked to juicy perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

6 Boneless Wings

$11.00

No clucking bones, just chunks or juicy chicken! Hand breaded and cooked to golden perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$14.00

No clucking bones, just chunks or juicy chicken! Hand breaded and cooked to golden perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Entrees

1/4 White

$10.00

One breast and one whole wing basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

1/2 White

$14.00

Two breasts and two whole wings basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

1/4 Dark

$9.00

One thigh and one leg basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

1/2 Dark

$12.00

Two thighs and 2 legs basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

Large Bird

$13.50

One each: Breast, whole wing, thigh and leg basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

Whole Bird

$22.00

Two each: Breast, whole wing, thigh and leg basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

3 large tenders basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

Catfish Platter

$16.00

Mississippi Delta farm Raised catfish basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread, 2 hush puppies and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.

Cashew Hot Chicken

$12.00

A spicy twist to Springfield Cashew Chicken!

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Fried chicken, with your choice of Cluck sauce served on a hot waffle with butter, maple syrup and your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.00

1 Boneless grilled chicken breast with a side salad, and a cornbread muffin.

Cluckin' Hot Pasta

$15.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in a creamy spicy alfredo sauce with penne pasta, red and green peppers, onions and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Fried Chicken Platter

$18.00

2 boneless chicken breasts fried to perfection, topped with gravy or your favorite Cluck sauce, and served with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans.

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Mississippi Delta Farm Raised Catfish dusted in cornmeal and deep fried. Served on a toasted bun with pickles and a side of tartar sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken sandwich served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a side of our signature Cluckin' comeback sauce.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Made from scratch! Juicy chicken, red onion, pecans, grapes and mayo. Served on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

2 fresh flour tortillas with juicy fried chicken tender chunks, spring mix, fried pickles and house made ranch dressing.

Fish Tacos

$12.00

2 fresh flour tortillas with grilled or hand battered Alaskan Cod, spring mix and avocado cream sauce.

Burger

$10.50Out of stock

1/2 pound hand cut patty of American beef, cooked to medium well perfection, served on a toasted bun over a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Salad/Soup

Hot Chicken Salad

$13.00

You pick the sauce and we take care of the rest! Juicy chicken tender strips on a bed of Spring Mix lettuce. Topped with onions, diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, croutons and shredded cheese.

Caesar

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and diced tomatoes, tossed with Caesar dressing. Topped with juicy grilled or fried chicken and croutons.

Soup of the Day

$9.50

A Cluckers original! A spicy version of your grandma's chicken soup!

Side Salad

$4.50

Spring mix lettuce, red onion slices, diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, croutons and shredded cheese.

Side Caesar

$4.50

Chopped Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$6.50

2 juicy chicken tenders on a slice of white bread, topped with pickles and choice of 1 side.

Kids Burger

$6.50Out of stock

Kid sized burger or cheeseburger served on a toasted bun with pickles and choice of 1 side.

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Penne pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce or butter, topped with parmesan and served with choice of 1 side.

Kids Cat

$6.50

1 cornmeal dusted catfish filet served on a slice of white bread and topped with a pickle and 1 side.

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.50

Toasted white bread, choice of cheese and 1 side.

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

A juicy chicken tender on a toasted bun topped with pickles and served with 1 side.

Sides

Okra

$4.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Green beans, diced red onion and bacon.

Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Corn Bread Muffin (2)

$3.00

With diced red pepper and jalapeno

Cole Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$4.50Out of stock

Collard greens, diced bacon and onions.

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Gouda Mac

$4.50

Creamy smoked gouda cheese, diced bacon and shell pasta.

Green Tomatoes Side

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.50

Mashed potatoes with white sausage gravy.

Plain Mashed

$3.00

White Toast Side

$1.00

Multi Grain Toast Side

$1.50

1 Corn Bread

$1.50

Xtra Chips

$1.00

Side Fried Pickles

$4.50

Rice

$3.00

A la Carte

1/4 White Carte

$7.00

1/2 White Carte

$10.50

1/4 Dark Carte

$6.50

1/2 Dark Carte

$9.50

Large Bird Carte

$10.50

Whole Bird Carte

$18.00

Whole Wing Carte

$3.00

Bone-in Breast Carte

$5.00

Bone-in Thigh Carte

$4.00

Leg Carte

$3.50

Catfish Carte

$5.00

Tender Carte

$3.00

Fish Taco Carte

$5.00

Catfish Sandwich Carte

$8.00

Chicken Taco Carte

$3.50

Chicken Sandwich Carte

$8.00

X Sauces

X BBQ

$0.50

X Sweet Bourbon

$0.50

X Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

X Spicy Garlic

$0.50Out of stock

X Caribbean Jerk

$0.50

X Sriracha Honey

$0.50

X Buffalo

$0.50

X Salsa

$0.50

X Ranch

$0.50

X Blue Cheese

$0.50

X Honey Mustard

$0.50

X Italian

$0.50

X Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

X Caesar

$0.50

X Comeback

$0.50

X Sweet Bourbon

$0.50

Desserts

Vanilla Chess Pie

$4.40Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.60

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.15Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$6.60Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cake

$8.80Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield, MO 65810

Directions

Gallery
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Big Slice - South Kansas
orange starNo Reviews
4126 South Kansas Expressway, Suite 112 Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Retro Metro - West Republic Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2150 W Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield - 4301 S. National Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
4301 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65810
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep - Chesterfield Village
orange star4.0 • 211
2160 W Chesterfield Blvd Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Archie's Italian Eatery
orange star4.3 • 1,177
1410 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston