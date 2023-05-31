A map showing the location of The Sandbarr 1View gallery

The Sandbarr 1

No reviews yet

25 Seabreeze ave

Stonington, ME 04681

Food

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$4.00

Chili

Chili

$5.00

Seafood Chowder
$10.00

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Bianco Sausage Sub
$8.00

Bianco Sausage Sub

$8.00

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Other

Chips

$1.00

Italian Ice

$3.00

Walking Taco
$7.00

Walking Taco

$7.00

Drinks

Maine Root Root Beer
$3.00

$3.00

Maine Root Lemonade
$3.00

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda
$3.00

$3.00

Arizona Iced Tea
$2.50

$2.50

Spindrift

$2.50

Bug Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Specials

The Sternman

$7.50

2 hot dogs, chips & drink

The Texan

$11.50

2 Hot dogs, chili and drink

The Snapper

$24.00

Lobster Roll, Chips & drink

The Sand Barr

$33.00

Lobster roll, chowder & drink

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 Seabreeze ave, Stonington, ME 04681

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

