Hot Dog Charlie's Cohoes

Restaurant info

Since 1922, Hot Dogs Are What We Do Charlie's Famous Secret "Loved Right From the Beginning"! Hot Dog Charlie's, known for its mini-hot dogs and special chili meat sauce, is a family business that goes back three generations. Hot Dog Charlie's which was first known as New Way Lunch, was started in 1922 by a Greek immigrant. For years, Hot Dog Charlie's has been loved by adults and children and today the same craving for this flavor in hot dogs continues to grow. Thereafter, the first store was opened local customers and those that came from miles always to buy Charlie's mini hot dog for 5 cents started calling the Strates "Charlie'. Eventually, the business name was changed to Hot Dog Charlie's. Today, Hot Dog Charlie's is run and operated by owners Charles Fentekes and Florence Dimitriadis. Presently, there are four locations, Clifton Park, Cohoes, Troy, and Rensselaer.