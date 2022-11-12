Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Hot Dog Charlie's Cohoes

review star

No reviews yet

629 Saratoga Street

Cohoes, NY 12047

FOOD

Mini

$1.39

Regular

$2.89

Hamburger

$4.69

Cheeseburger

$4.99

8 Oz Rice Pudding

$2.99

Fish Fry

$5.99

Clam Roll

$5.69

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Popcorn Chicken

$4.99

JALAPENO BITES

$3.09Out of stock

Small Fry

$2.99

Large Fry

$4.19

Onion Rings

$4.69

Twister Fries Small

$2.99

Twister Fries Large

$4.49

Horseradish Mayo

JAR SAUCE

Hot Dog Charlie's Sauce

$7.50

SIDES

Side of cheese

$0.60

Extra cheese

$0.30

Slice Cheese

$0.30

Extra BBQ

$0.35

Extra Ranch

$0.35

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.35

Bacon

$0.86

Jalapenos

$0.30Out of stock

Extra Horseradish Mayo

$0.30

DRINKS

Small Soda

$2.19

Medium Soda

$2.69

Large Soda

$3.19

Refill Soda

$0.93

Bottled Water

$2.19

Small Shake

$4.29

Medium Shake

$5.69

Small Milk

$1.59

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.39

Coffee

$1.39

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1922, Hot Dogs Are What We Do Charlie's Famous Secret "Loved Right From the Beginning"! Hot Dog Charlie's, known for its mini-hot dogs and special chili meat sauce, is a family business that goes back three generations. Hot Dog Charlie's which was first known as New Way Lunch, was started in 1922 by a Greek immigrant. For years, Hot Dog Charlie's has been loved by adults and children and today the same craving for this flavor in hot dogs continues to grow. Thereafter, the first store was opened local customers and those that came from miles always to buy Charlie's mini hot dog for 5 cents started calling the Strates "Charlie'. Eventually, the business name was changed to Hot Dog Charlie's. Today, Hot Dog Charlie's is run and operated by owners Charles Fentekes and Florence Dimitriadis. Presently, there are four locations, Clifton Park, Cohoes, Troy, and Rensselaer.

Location

629 Saratoga Street, Cohoes, NY 12047

Directions

