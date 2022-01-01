Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Dog Depot 218 Albright Rd

review star

No reviews yet

218 Albright Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Hot Dog Combos

#1 - House Special

$7.93+

#2 - Hot Dog Combo

$5.84+

#3 - Polish Sausage Dog Combo

$8.24+

#11 - Corn Dog Combo

$5.24+

Corn dog, one side, and a drink.

#12 - 2 Corn Dog Combo

$7.05+

Two corn dogs, one side, and a drink.

Burger Combos

#4 - Cheeseburger Combo

$8.54+

#5 - Double Cheeseburger Combo

$10.14+

#6 - Triple Cheeseburger Combo

$11.94+

#14 - Impossible Burger Combo

$11.84+

#15 - Veggie Burger Combo

$8.85+

Hamburger Combo

$8.24+

Double Hamburger Combo

$9.84+

Triple Hamburger Combo

$11.64+

Sandwich Combos

#7 - Chicken Combo

$9.44+

#8 - Jumbo BBQ Combo

$9.44+

#9 - BBQ Boat Combo

$7.24+

#10 - 2 BBQ Boat Combo

$10.74+

#13 - Fish Combo

$9.24+

#16 - Vegan Chick-Un Combo

$7.14+

Chicken Salad Combo

$9.24+

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.69

Depot Dog

$2.89

Hot dog with chili, coleslaw, yellow mustard, and onions.

South Carolina Dog

$2.79

Hot dog with chili, yellow mustard, and onions.

Rock Hill Dog

$2.79

Hot dog with ketchup, yellow mustard, and chili.

Coney Dog

$2.79

Hot dog with cheddar cheese sauce and chili.

Kraut Dog

$2.79

Hot dog with sauerkraut and yellow mustard.

Reuben Dog

$3.59

All beef hot dog with grilled sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Russian dressing.

New Yorker Dog

$2.79

Hot dog with ketchup, yellow mustard, and grilled onions.

Chicago Dog

$3.59

All beef hot dog with yellow mustard, sweet relish, onions, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt, and sport pepper.

Southwestern Dog

$3.59

Hot dog with chili, onions, bacon, and barbeque sauce.

B.L.T. Dog

$3.59

Hot dog with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Relish Dog

$2.69

Hot dog with sweet relish and yellow mustard.

Mexi Dog

$2.89

Hot dog with chili, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese sauce.

Chili 'No' Dog

$2.69

No hot dog. Extra chili, coleslaw, onions, and yellow mustard.

Polish Sausage Dog

$4.99

Polish sausage with grilled onions and yellow mustard or all the way (chili, coleslaw, onions, mustard).

Corn Dog

$2.19

Corn dog.

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.99

Double Hamburger

$6.59

Triple Hamburger

$8.39

Cheeseburger

$5.29

Double Cheeseburger

$6.89

Triple Cheeseburger

$8.69

Impossible Burger

$8.99

Veggie Burger

$5.89

Sandwiches

BBQ Boat

$3.99

Pulled pork and coleslaw on a toasted hot dog bun.

2 BBQ Boats

$7.49

Pulled pork and coleslaw on a toasted hot dog bun.

Jumbo BBQ

$6.29

Pulled pork and coleslaw on a toasted hamburger bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$6.19

Fried chicken filet with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Quarter pound cod filet with coleslaw, American cheese, and mayo.

Vegan Chick-Un Sandwich

$4.29

Fried chickenLESS patty with lettuce, tomato, and VEGAN mayo.

Sides

Fries

$1.99+

French fries.

Tater Tots

$1.79+

Tater tots.

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Onion rings.

Cheese Stix

$4.99

Six cheese sticks with marinara or ranch.

Cheese Fries

$3.19+

Cheese fries.

Cheese Tots

$3.69+

Cheese tots.

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.79+

Chili cheese fries.

Chili Cheese Tots

$3.69+

Chili cheese tots.

Lay's Chips

$0.99

Lay's potato chips.

Coleslaw

$1.69

4oz of coleslaw.

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.89+

Diet Pepsi

$1.89+

Dr. Pepper

$1.89+

Root Beer

$1.89+

Mountain Dew

$1.89+

Diet Mountain Dew (Can)

$1.39

Includes cup with ice.

Sierra Mist

$1.89+

Cheerwine

$1.89+

Fruit Punch

$1.89+

Lemonade

$1.89+

Sweet Tea

$1.89+

Unsweet Tea

$1.89+

Arnold Palmer (Sweet Tea/Lemonade)

$1.89+

Bottled Water

$1.39

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.89+

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$5.50+

Hand dipped and hand spun 100% ice cream milkshake.

Desserts

Hot Fudge Cake

$4.19

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.19

Pineapple Shortcake

$4.19

2 Hot Fudge Cakes

$7.39

2 Strawberry Shortcakes

$7.39

2 Pineapple Shortcakes

$7.39

Nut Sundae

$5.69

Vanilla ice cream, wet walnuts, and one topping.

Vanilla Cone/Cup

$1.49+

Kids Menu

Kids Meal - Corn Dog

$4.89

Corn dog, fries or tater tots, and a drink (juice box, 2% milk, soda, tea, lemonade, fruit punch, or bottled water).

Kids Meal - Hot Dog

$4.89

Plain hot dog, fries or tater tots, and a drink (juice box, 2% milk, soda, tea, lemonade, fruit punch, or bottled water).

Misc

Hot Dog (No Bun)

$1.79

Hot Dog - Beef (No Bun)

$2.29

Burger (No Bun)

$2.89

Hot Dog Bun

$0.90

Dip Cup

Ice Cup

$0.40
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Place, Big Taste

Location

218 Albright Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

