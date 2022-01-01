Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Dog Heaven

493 Cleveland Ave

Amherst, OH 44001

Hot Dogs

Regular Hot Dog

$2.79

Jumbo Hot Dog

$4.39

All Beef Hot Dog

$4.39

Kielbasa

$4.39

Bun Only

$0.50

BLT Dog

$3.59

Salad Style Dog

$3.59

Mac & Cheese Dog

$3.59

Vegan Brat

$7.99

Vegan Sweet Italian

$7.99

Vegan Hot Italian

$7.99

Breakfast Dog

$5.29

Bahama Momma

$4.79

Family Pak

$29.99

Six Pak

$19.99

Partner Pak

$14.39

Person Pak

$8.39

Snack Pak

$6.39

Jumbo Pak

$7.99

All Beef Hot Dog Pak

$7.99

Kielbasa Pak

$7.99

Fries/Onion Rings

Small Fry

$2.99

Regular Fries

$3.99

Family Fries

$8.99

Onion Rings

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms w/ranch

$4.29

Sides

Small side of Cheese

$1.75

Large side of Cheese

$2.50

Small side of Sauce

$1.75

Large side of Sauce

$2.50

Pint of Sauce

$6.75

Pint of Cheese Sauce

$6.75

Cajun Seasoning

4 oz. Cole Slaw

$1.99

6 oz. Cole Slaw

$3.29

8 oz. Cole Slaw

$3.99

12 oz.Cole Slaw

$6.59

16 oz. Cole Slaw

$7.99

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Mini Corn Dogs

6 Pcs Mini Corn Dogs

$4.29

12 Pcs Mini Corn Dogs

$7.29

18 Pcs Mini Corn Dogs

$10.29

Mini Corn Dog Pak

$8.29

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$3.99

Cheeseburger

$4.49

Double Hamburger

$5.79

Double Cheeseburger

$6.79

Hamburger Pack

$7.59

Cheeseburger Pack

$7.99

Double Hamburger Pack

$8.59

Double Cheeseburger Pack

$8.99

Chicken Strips

3 Chicken Strips

$5.29

6 Chicken Strips

$9.99

3 Hot Chicken Strips

$5.79

6 Hot Chicken Strips

$10.99

Chicken Strip Pak

$8.59

Chicken Sand/Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$5.29

Grilled Chicken Pack

$8.29

Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$5.69

Buffalo Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$6.49

Fish

Fish Sandwich

$4.29

Fish Sandwich Pak

$7.89

Mac & Cheese

Small Mac and Cheese

$4.89

Medium Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Large Mac and Cheese

$8.89

Small Chili Cheese Mac

$5.29

Medium Chili Cheese Mac

$7.29

Large Chili Cheese Mac

$10.29

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$4.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$6.99

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

Soup & Salad w/Strips

$12.99

Soup & Salad w/Grilled Chix

$12.99

Homemade Chili/Soups

Cup Homemade Chili 8oz

$3.99

Bowl Homemade Chili 12oz

$4.99

Pint Homemade Chili 16 oz

$6.99

Quart Homemade Chili 32oz

$13.98

Soup 8oz cup

$4.99

Soup 12oz Bowl

$6.89

Hot Dog Toppings

Plain

Chili sauce

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Kraut

$0.75

Slaw

$0.75

Bacon

$0.75

Ketchup

Mustard

Stadium Mustard

Onions

Relish

Pickles

Jalapeños

The Works

Diced Tomato

Lettuce

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

BLT

$1.80

Salad Style Dog

$1.80

Mac and Cheese Dog

$1.00

No Bun

Allergy

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Mayo

Horseradish

Hot Sauce

Celery Salt

Coupons

Snack Pak

-$2.18

Person Pak

-$2.97

Partner Pak

-$6.34

Six Pak

-$9.11

Family Pak

-$12.48

Jumbo Pak

-$2.18

All Beef Pak

-$2.18

Kielbasa Pak

-$2.18

Mini Corn Dog Pak

-$1.78

Chicken Tender Pak

-$2.48

Fish Pak

-$2.18

Hamburger Pak

-$2.18

Cheeseburger Pak

-$2.28

Double Hamburger Pak

-$2.98

Double Cheeseburger Pak

-$3.58

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Wrap

$2.79

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Wrap

$3.59

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$3.59

Bagels

$3.29

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$4.29

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$4.29

Breakfast Dog

$5.29

Breakfast Bowl

$5.99

Drinks

Small Drink

$2.29

Medium Drink

$2.79

Large Drink

$3.59

Water W/Meal

Water Cup

$0.25

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Cold Brew

$3.89

Peach Tea Refresher

$4.89

Berry Hibiscus Refresher

$4.89

Ginger Lemongrass Refresher

$4.89

Raspberry Refresher

$4.89

Strawberry Refresher

$4.89

Milkshakes

Small 12 oz. Milkshakes

$4.00

Medium 16 oz. Milkshakes

$5.00

Large 22 oz Milkshakes

$6.00

Floats

Sm Float

$3.00

Medium Float

$4.00

Large Floats

$5.00

Slushies

Small Slushie

$3.00

Medium Slushie

$4.00

Large Slushie

$5.00

Small Slushie Float

$3.00

Medium Slushie Float

$4.00

Large Slushie Float

$5.00

Small Slushie Freeze

$3.00

Medium Slushie Freeze

$4.00

Large Slushie Freeze

$5.00

Flurries

Small Flurry

$4.00

Medium Flurry

$5.00

Large Flurry

$6.00

Cones

Kid's Cone

$2.00

Small Cone

$2.75

Medium Cone

$3.50

Large Cone

$4.25

Pint Ice Cream

$7.00

Quart Ice Cream

$12.00

1 Scoop

$2.75

2 Scoops

$4.25

3 Scoops

$5.75

Sundaes

Small Sundae

$3.00

Medium Sundae

$3.75

Large Sundae

$4.50

Banana Split

$5.75Out of stock

Turtle

$5.75

Tin Roof

$5.75

Hot Fudge Brownie Delight

$5.75

Death By Chocolate

$5.75

Triple Treat Peanut Butter

$5.75

Hot Fudge Oreo

$5.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.75

Apple Dumpling

$6.00

Parfaits

Turtle Parait

$5.75

Tin Roof Parfait

$5.75

Peanut Butter Fudge Nutty Parfait

$5.75

Molly Parfait

$5.75

Oreo Parfait

$5.75

Reesecup Parfait

$5.75

Dippin Dots

Dippin Dots Banana Split

$5.00

Dippin Dots Birthday Cake

$5.00

Dippin Dots Chocolate

$5.00

Dippin Dots Cookie Dough

$5.00

Dippin Dots Cotton Candy

$5.00

Dippin Dots Oreo

$5.00

Dippin Dots Rainbow

$5.00

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$4.79

Ice Cream Sandwich

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock

Twist Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock

Hastee Novelties

Power Puff Girl

$2.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Bar

$2.50

Screwball

$2.50

Orange Push Pop

$2.50

Apparel

T Shirt Small

$21.00

T Shirt Medium

$21.00

T Shirt Large

$21.00

T Shirt XL

$21.00

T Shirt XXL

$24.00

T Shirt XXXL

$24.00

Hat

$10.00

Visor

$10.00

Hoodies Small

$28.00

Hoodie Medium

$28.00

Hoodie Large

$28.00

Hoodie XL

$28.00

XXXL Hoodie

$32.00

Sm Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23.00

Med Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23.00

Large Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23.00

XL Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23.00

XXL Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

XXXL Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Party Room

$12 Per Person

$12.00

$15 Per Person

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

493 Cleveland Ave, Amherst, OH 44001

Directions

