Hot Duck’s Stand LLC 3650 Main St. Springfield OR 97478
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
All beef hot dogs wrapped In bacon topped with pinto beans, fresh cut tomatoes, crema, avocado sauce. Home made fries. Home made corn dogs
Location
3650 Main Street, Springfield, OR 97478
Gallery