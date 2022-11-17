Hot Grillz Diner - Walton Hills
73 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Hot Grillz Diner is your destination location for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a street theme!
7188 Northfield Rd, Walton Hills, OH 44146
