Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Grillz Diner - Walton Hills

73 Reviews

$

7188 Northfield Rd

Walton Hills, OH 44146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Full Dressed

Full Dressed

$10.00

1/2 lb Fresh ground chuck grilled to temp and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries.

The Ultimate Burger

The Ultimate Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb Fresh ground chuck grilled to temp and topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries.

Patty melt

Patty melt

$10.00

1/2 lb Fresh ground chuck grilled to temp on rye with grilled onions. Served with fries.

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

Your choice Single, Double or Triple. 1/4 lb Fresh certified Angus beef cooked well and topped anyway you like it! Served with fries!

Beyond Burger

$11.00

One of the best vegan friendly burger substitutes on the market. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries

Hot Rod

Hot Rod

$17.00

6 oz Filet Mignon medallions grilled to temp and topped with grilled mushrooms, onion and cheese. Served with fries.

Philly

Philly

$10.00

Steak philly with sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions, cheese on a toasted sub bun! Served with fries.

Little Pig

$9.00
The Big Pig

The Big Pig

$12.00

10 pieces of bacon make this a hearty BLT! Served on toasted white with our own basil mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh in house roasted turkey breast slices with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and bistro sauce served on fresh, wheat bread. Served with fries.

Pork Dumpling Grill

Pork Dumpling Grill

$10.00

Our house roasted and seasoned pulled pork with grilled onions, house made dumplings, cheese and bacon on grilled artisan bread. Served with fries.

Bbq Pork Sandwich

Bbq Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Our house roasted barbecued pulled pork and cole slaw on a fresh kaiser. Served with fries.

Chicken Dipper Melt

Chicken Dipper Melt

$11.00

House breaded deep fried chicken breast grilled melt style with cheese and served with our tangy dipping sauce. Served with fries.

Chicken Parm Grill

Chicken Parm Grill

$12.00

House breaded deep fried chicken topped with marinara and cheese. Served on a garlic butter grilled bread and with Parmesan fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$10.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries.

Fusion Chickemn Sandwich

Fusion Chickemn Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh grilled chicken cooked in our special marinade served with a grilled pineapple, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries.

Destroyer

Destroyer

$12.00

2 quarter pound burgers topped with grilled salami and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and creamy Italian dressing. Served with fries.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Salads

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$5.00

A nice addition to any meal! Fresh lettuce mix, cheese, tomatoes and onion.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fresh spinach topped with cheese, egg, onion and bacon. With or with out chicken.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fresh lettuce topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, bacon, egg and fresh grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fresh lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, peppers, jalapenos topped with fresh seasoned ground beef and sour cream.

Grillz Steak Salad

Grillz Steak Salad

$14.00

Fresh lettuce, blue cheese, grilled mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions. Topped with a chopped 6 oz steak cooked to order.

Market Chicken Salad

Market Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Soup & Chili

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Cup Chili

$3.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Portabella Planks

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Mac & Cheese Cup

$3.50

Mac And Cheese Bowl

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Cup Of Fruit

$3.00

Extra Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Side Balsamic Glaze 2 oz

$1.50

Side of A-1 Sauce

$0.50

Dinner Roll

$1.20

Drinks

Chocolate Milk Large

$2.50

White Milk Large

$2.50

Juice Large

$4.00

Water

To go coffee

$1.50

To go fountain

$1.50

Hot tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Cup Charge

$0.25

Cup With Lid Charge

$0.30

To Go Flatware

$0.20

Extras

TG Flatware

$0.25

Cup Charge

$0.25

Cup With Lid Charge

$0.30

Extra Crackers

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hot Grillz Diner is your destination location for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a street theme!

Website

Location

7188 Northfield Rd, Walton Hills, OH 44146

Directions

Gallery
Hot Grillz Diner image
Hot Grillz Diner image
Hot Grillz Diner image
Hot Grillz Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Tomato Comapany - Bedford
orange star4.5 • 3
656 Broadway Ave Bedford, OH 44146
View restaurantnext
Compadres Grill - Northfield
orange starNo Reviews
10333 Northfield Rd. Unit 66A Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Northfield
orange star4.4 • 2,235
10468 Northfield Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
WingWay
orange star4.1 • 111
10430 Northfield Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Ground Xero - 10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20
orange starNo Reviews
10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20 Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile - 320 Broadway Ave
orange starNo Reviews
320 Broadway Ave Bedford, OH 44146
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Walton Hills

The Tomato Comapany - Bedford
orange star4.5 • 3
656 Broadway Ave Bedford, OH 44146
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Walton Hills
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston