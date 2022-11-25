Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Gyros and More 13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway

Fort Myers, FL 33913

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro Combo
Lamb Gyro
Chicken Gyro Combo

Gyros

Lamb Gyro

$9.35

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce

Lamb Gyro Combo

$12.49

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce includes 1 side and a drink

Chicken Gyro

$9.35

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro Combo

$12.49

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce includes 1 side and a drink

Chicken Skewer Gyro

$9.35

cooked green peppers & onions & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Skewer Gyro Combo

$12.49

tomatoes, cooked onions, cooked green peppers & tzatziki sauce includes 1 side and a drink

Pork Gyro

$9.35

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce

Pork Gyro Combo

$12.49

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce includes 1 side and a drink

Pork Skewer Gyro

$9.35

cooked green peppers & onions & tzatziki sauce

Pork Skewer Gyro Combo

$12.49

tomatoes, cooked onions, cooked green peppers & tzatziki sauce includes 1 side and a drink

Falafel Gyro *v

$9.35

tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & hummus

Falafel Gyro Combo

$12.49

tomatoes, onions, hummus & tzatziki sauce includes 1 side and a drink

Roasted Vegetable Gyro *v

$9.35

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce

Roasted Vegetable Gyro Combo

$12.49

tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce includes 1 side and a drink

Hamburger Gyro

$9.35

Hamburger Gyro Combo

$12.49

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.45

lettuce, tomato, onions

Cheeseburger

$7.45

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions

Texas Cheeseburger

$8.95

American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce

Hangover Burger

$8.95

American cheese, 2 fried eggs, lettuce, tomato, onions

Greek Burger

$8.95

Feta & Parmesan cheese, eggplant, tzatziki sauce & tomato

BLT

$7.29

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Cheese

$5.45

American cheese on buttered texas toast

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$5.95

American cheese & tomato on buttered texas toast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.29

served on a kaiser roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

lettuce, tomato, onions

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

lettuce, tomato, onions

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions

Combo Meal

$5.00

choose one side and a drink

Soup & Salad

8oz Avgolemono Soup

$3.95

chicken, rice, egg, lemon, dill, carrots, onion, celery

16oz Avgolemono Soup

$5.95

chicken, rice, egg, lemon, dill, carrots, onion, celery

Quart Avgolemono Soup

$11.95

chicken, rice, egg, lemon, dill, carrots, onion, celery

Small Greek Salad

$10.95

romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Large Greek Salad

$14.95

romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Small Lamb Kabob Salad

$13.95

lamb,romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Large Lamb Kabob Salad

$17.95

lamb, romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Small Chicken Kabob Salad

$13.95

chicken, romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Large Chicken Kabob Salad

$17.95

chicken, romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Small Chicken Skewer Kabob Salad

$13.95

chicken, romaine, tomato, cooked onion, cooked green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Large Chicken Skewer Kabob Salad

$17.95

chicken, romaine, tomato, cooked onion, cooked green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Small Pork Kabob Salad

$13.95

pork, romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Large Pork Kabob Salad

$17.95

pork, romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Small Pork Skewer Kabob Salad

$13.95

pork, romaine, tomato, cooked onion, cooked green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Large Pork Skewer Kabob Salad

$17.95

pork, romaine, tomato, cooked onion, cooked green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Small Falafel Kabob Salad

$13.95

falafel, romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Large Falefel Kabob Salad

$17.95

falafel, romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita & 2oz tzatziki sauce

Small House Salad

$10.95

romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, carrot, cheddar cheese

Large House Salad

$13.95

romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, carrot, cheddar cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$9.95

romaine, parmesan romano cheese, garlic croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine, parmesan romano cheese, garlic croutons

Small Village Salad

$11.95

tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Large Village Salad

$15.95

tomato, onion, green pepper, cucmber, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Side Greek

$6.95

Side Salad

$6.95

8oz Soup Of Day

$3.95

16oz Soup Of Day

$5.95

32oz Soup Of Day

$11.95

Tenders

Chicken Tenders Combo Meal

$12.95

Full Chicken Tender Order

$8.45

4-5 pieces. white breast meat

Side Chicken Tenders

$5.45

2-3 pieces. white breast meat

Buffalo tenders combo meal

$12.95

Full Buffalo Chicken Tenders Order

$8.45

4-5 pieces. white breast chicken tossed in buffalo sauce

Side Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$5.45

2-3 pieces. white breast meat tossed in buffalo sauce

Platters

Small Platter

$13.45

soup or salad, tomato, onion, lemon wedge, tzatziki sauce & pita (1meat & 1 nonmeat side)

Large Platter

$16.45

soup or salad, tomato, onion, lemon wedge, tzatziki sauce & pita (1meat & 2 nonmeat sides)

Additional Sides

Side Lamb

$5.45

cooked on the spit then shaved thin

Side Lamb Kabob

$5.45

Side Chicken

$5.45

marinated cut chicken breast

Side Chicken Skewer

$5.45

marinated cut chicken breast with cooked green peppers & onions

Side Pork

$5.45

marinated cut pork tenderloin

Side Pork Skewer

$5.45

marinated cut pork tenderloin with cooked green peppers & onions

Hamburger Patty Only

$5.45

Angus Beef

Cheeseburger Patty Only

$5.45

Angus Beef

5oz Chicken Tenders

$5.45

all white meat

5oz Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$5.45

all white meat

Bacon

$5.45

Falafel *v

$5.45

includes side of tzatziki sauce (sauce has dairy)

French Fries *v

$4.45

Potato Wedges *v

$4.45

oven roasted, then deep fried

Rice Pilaf *v

$4.45

vegetable base, carrot, onion & celery

Roasted Vegetables *v

$4.45

squash, zucchini, eggplant & sweet potato

Greek Fries

$8.45

feta & parmesan cheese with greek seasonings & lemon wedge

Single Pita

$2.00

Bag of Pita (10)

$6.45

Dolmales

$5.45

Pita Chips

$4.45

Side Cucumber

$0.50

25$ Gift Certificate

$23.47

Egg

$1.00

Side Tomatoes

$0.60

Side Onion

$0.60

Lg Chips Snack

$4.95

8 oz Hummus & Pita

$11.99

8 oz Tzatziki & Pita

$11.99

Seaweed Cookies

$2.95

Desserts

Single Piece Baklava

$4.00

flaky dough, honey & walnuts

Double Piece Baklava

$7.00

flaky dough, honey & walnuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.83

made in house from scratch

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.83

made in house from scratch

Rice Pudding

$4.45

1/3 Loaf Bannana Bread

$16.45

Banana Bread Slice

$2.83

Extra Sauces & Dressings

Greek Dressing

$0.56

2oz cup

Ranch Dressing

$0.56

2oz cup

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.56

2oz cup

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.56

2oz cup

BBQ Sauce

$0.56

2oz cup

Buffalo Sauce

$0.56

2oz cup

2oz Tzatziki Sauce

$1.39

greek yogurt cucumber dill sauce

8oz Tzatziki Sauce

$4.99

greek yogurt cucumber dill sauce

2oz Hummus

$1.39

chic peas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices (vegan and vegetarian friendly)

8oz Hummus

$4.99

chic peas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices (vegan and vegetarian friendly)

Lemon Wedges

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.60

Mayo

$0.10

Special of the Day

Gyro Special of the Day

$13.95

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.33

Can Soda

$1.33

pepsi and coke products

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.50

freshly squeezed homemade lemonade

Upgrade lemonade

$2.79

Catering

1/2 pan Lamb 10-13 Person

$59.00

cooked on the spit then sliced thin

Pan of Chicken (feeds 10 people)

$55.00

marinated cut chicken breast

Pan of Chicken Skewer (feeds 10 people)

$55.00

has cooked peppers and onions mixed in (not on sticks)

Pan of Pork (feed 10 people)

$55.00

marinated cut pork tenderloin

12 Pan Pork 10-13 People

$59.00

has cooked peppers and onions mixed in (not on sticks)

Pan of Falafel (feeds 10 people)

$55.00

chic peas with chic pea flour, fresh herbs and spices (vegetarian and vegan friendly)

Pan of Rice Pilaf (feeds 10 people)

$45.00

made with vegetable base, carrots, onions, and celery (vegetarian and vegan friendly)

Pan of Roasted Vegetables (feeds 10 people)

$45.00

squash, zucchini, eggplant & sweet potato (vegetarian and vegan friendly)

Pan of Potato Wedges (feeds 10 people)

$45.00

oven roasted, then deep fried (vegetarian and vegan friendly)

Pan of Greek Salad (feeds 10 people)

$45.00

romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

Pan of House Salad (feeds 10 people)

$45.00

romaine, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, carrot, cheddar cheese

Warm Pita (10)

$10.00

soft warm pita left whole to make your own gyro

20oz Tzatziki Sauce

$15.00

greek yogurt cucumber dill sauce

20oz Hummus

$15.00

chic peas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices (vegan and vegetarian friendly)

20oz Side Tomatoes

$7.95

sliced

20oz Side Onions

$7.95

sliced

Specials

Lamb Special

$13.95

Chicken Special

$13.95

Pork Special

$13.95

13.95 Special

$13.95

1\2 Pan Pastisio

$54.00Out of stock

14.95 Special

$14.95

Greek Coffee

$13.95Out of stock

Ban Brd

$2.00

Gyro

$7.95

Gr Chz Bac

$6.25

Chz B

$6.25

Chix Tend

$4.25

Sun Lunch Meals

$10.95

Gyro Meal

$10.95

Mon Lunch Meal

$11.95

Bkfast Sand

$5.75

$8.95

$8.95

$9.95 Special

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Greek/American Restaurant Food is made in house and from scratch! Come give us a try Our food speaks for itself.

Location

13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

To spiti - Pine Ridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5955 Pine Ridge Road Vineyards, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The 239 Naples
orange starNo Reviews
9108 Strada Place Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
USS Nemo Restaurant - 3745 Tamiami Trail North
orange starNo Reviews
3745 Tamiami Trail North Naples, FL 34103
View restaurantnext
The Dog House Café
orange starNo Reviews
3550 Colonial Boulevard Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
Sweet Bean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
Mcgregor Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Back Alley Grill
orange starNo Reviews
278 Avenue a Southwest Winter Haven, FL 33880
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston