Hot Hill Tavern 1 Starr St

Food

Appetizer to Share

Chili Fries

$16.00

Nacho Platter

$10.50

Chili Nachos

$14.50

Appetizer

Wings Plate

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Chili Bowl

$13.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Oysters Half Dozen

$11.00

Oysters Dozen

$22.00

Chili Cup

$6.95

Queso Frito

$7.75

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Mac & cheese

$9.00

Meals

Arroz Co Mariscos

$20.00

Churrasco

$23.00

Mussels Marinara

$18.00

Chimichurri Salad

$16.00

Camarones A La Criolla

$18.00

Shellfish Trio

$22.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Sliders 4 Piece

$13.00

Sliders 6 Piece

$16.00

Sliders 8 Piece

$20.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

The Vegan Wrap

$16.00

Desserts

Crustless Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake Ball

$6.00

Crustless Coquito Cheesecake Ball

$6.00

Spicy Blueberry Cobbler

$6.00

Banana Cake

$5.00

Whiskey Cake

$5.00

Cherry Garcia

$6.00

Extra Sides

Extra Side

$5.00

NA Bevs

Pepsi

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Kid Pepsi

$2.00

Kid Mtn Dew

$2.00

Kid Starry

$2.00

Kid Gingerale

$2.00

Kid Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Kid Water

$1.00

Rockstar

$3.50

Calypso Half & Half Tea/Lemonade

$3.50

Calypso Pineapple Peach Limeade

$3.50

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.50

Merch

Hats

$25.00

Shirts

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Starr St, Thomaston, ME 04861

Directions

