Hot Krust Panini Kitchen - Orlando
1,689 Reviews
$
8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200
Orlando, FL 32819
Order Again
Create Your Own
Fresh Gourmet Salads
Garden Salad*
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Flax Seeds and Cilantro with your choice of dressing.
Grape Valley Salad*
Pineapple BBQ Salad*
Lettuce, Pineapples, Red Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers, Freshly Roasted Chicken or Turkey, Glazed with BBQ Sauce. Recommended dressing: Mango Chardonnay Vinaigrette
Senor Caesar Salad*
Lettuce, Sow-Cooked Steak, Almonds, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Turkey Bacon & Grapes. Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Shrimp Milan Salad*
Lettuce, Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese Crumbles. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
Green Sea Salad*
Lettuce, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Cilantro Topped with your choice of Fish
Chicken Panini Sandwiches
Chicken Caprese *NEW*
Basil Pesto, Roasted Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze and Tomatoes
Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)
Roasted Chicken Breast, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds. Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
Sal's Curry Chicken-Regular
Amanti Chicken
Roasted chicken breast, roasted bell peppers, Provolone cheese, mayo, pesto, & sun-dried tomatoes.
Florentine Chicken
Roasted chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, Muenster cheese, spinach, mayo, & pesto.
Hula Hoop BBQ Chicken
Roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pineapples, red onions, spinach, & special BBQ sauce.
Honey-Am-Nuts
Roasted chicken breast, Honey mustard, Almonds, Turkey Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, & Monterey Jack Cheese.
Buffalo Bill Chicken (Spicy)
Roasted Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, & Blue Cheese Crumbles. Spicy.
Johnny's House (Spicy)
Roasted Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Pineapples, Spinach, Mayo, Red Onions, & Caribbean Curry Sauce.
Jerk Chicken (Spicy)
Roasted Chicken, Jerk Sauce, Caribbean Curry Sauce, Onions, Pineapples, Spinach, Jalapeños and Monterey Jack Cheese
Turkey Panini Sandwiches
Turkey And Swiss
Freshly Roasted Turkey Breast, Yellow Mustard, Mayo and Swiss Cheese.
Gobble Gobble Turkey
Freshly roasted turkey, Turkey Bacon, Red onions, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, & Cranberry Sauce.
Yummy Turkey
Freshly roasted turkey, Muenster cheese, Turkey bacon, tomatoes, red onions, & avocado.
Fondue Turkey
Freshly roasted turkey, Muenster cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, red onion, & pesto.
Hawaiian Jam-AL
Freshly roasted turkey, Turkey bacon, strawberry jam, pineapple, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, banana peppers, & Cheddar cheese. Sweet & spicy.
Steak Panini Sandwiches
Philly Steak Panini
Slow cooked steak, Provolone cheese, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, topped with chipotle ranch & mayo.
Volcano Steak
Slow Cooked Steak, Swiss cheese, Jalapeño Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, & Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
Cowboy Jack
Slow Cooked Steak, Horseradish Peppercorn Sauce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Red Onions, & Monterey Jack Cheese.
Black & Blue Reubenini
Slow Cooked Steak, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Swiss Cheese.
Razzle Dazzle
Slow Cooked Steak, Sriracha-BBQ Sauce, Strawberry Jam, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, & Provolone. Sweet n Spicy.
Meat Lover's Paradise
Roasted Chicken & Turkey, Slow Cooked Steak, Turkey Bacon, Pesto, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Monterey Jack cheese, & Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
Shrimp Surf n Turf
Slow Cooked Steak Topped with Spicy Sriracha Shrimp, Swiss Cheese, Jalapeños, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chipotle Ranch Sauce. *Spicy*
Jerk Steak
Slow-Cooked Steak, Jerk Sauce, Mayo, Caribbean Curry Sauce, Red Onions, Pineapples, Spinach, Jalapeños and Monterey Jack Cheese
Curry Beef-Regular
Slow-Cooked Steak, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds. Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
Curry Beef-Spicy
Chipotle BBQ Steak-Regular
NEW* House made Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Slow Cooked Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Jalapeños, Pickles, Red Onions.
Chipotle BBQ Steak-Spicy
NEW* House made Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Slow Cooked Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Jalapeños, Pickles, Red Onions
Veggie & Seafood Panini Sandwiches
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach and Tomatoes
Zeus Greek Veggie
Feta cheese, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, & topped with dill Greek yogurt dressing.
Alibaba Veggie
Hummus, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Red onions, Lettuce, & Tomatoes.
*Veggie Vacation*
Freshly roasted portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, pesto, spinach, red onion, & tomatoes.
Pancetta Shrimp
*Spicy Tuna Melt*
Albacore tuna mixed with chopped jalapeño, banana peppers, red onions, mayo, chipotle ranch, lemon pepper seasoning, & topped with tomatoes, Swiss cheese. (Peppers are blended in and cannot be removed)
*Catch-Me-If-You-Can*
(Today's Catch) Chipotle ranch, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Monterey Jack cheese.
HK Monster Burgers
HK Burger-HK Style
Our 1/2LB Angus Beef Burger, lightly Seasoned with Cheddar Cheese, HK Sauce (Honey Mustard & BBQ Mix), Lettuce, Onions and Tomato
HK Burger- Buffalo Style
HK-Burger-Buffalo Style- Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Provolone Cheese, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes
HK Burger- Black & Blue Style
Black and Blue Style-1000 Island Sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes
HK Burger-Jalapeño Crunch Regular
1/2 Lb Angus Beef Patty, Crispy Jalapeño Peppers, Pickles, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onions and Tomatoes
Hk Burger-Jalapeño Crunch Spicy
HK Burger-Meat and Cheese Only
Our 1/2LB Angus Beef Burger, lightly Seasoned with Cheddar Cheese. No Veggies
Impossible Burgers
Impossible Burger Vegan Style-No Cheese
Impossible Burger Vegan With Vegan Cheese
Impossible Burger-HK Style (Not Vegan)
Impossible Burger Patty, HK Sauce (Honey Mustard and BBQ Mix), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes
Impossible Burger-Buffalo Style (Not Vegan)
Buffalo Style-Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes
Impossible Burger- Black&Blue Style (Not Vegan)
Impossible Burger- Jalapeño Crunch Style (Not Vegan)
Famous Impossible Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Jalapeño Peppers, Pickles, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions and Tomatoes (Not Vegan)
Impossible Burger- Jalapeño Crunch With Ghost Pepper Cheese (Not Vegan)
Famous Impossible Patty- Jalapeño Crunch Spicy- Crispy Jalapeños, Pickles, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes and Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Impossible Burger-BBQ Style (Not Vegan)
Roasted Beet and Chickpea Burger
Vegan Paninis
T.T.L.A.
Smokey Tempeh Vegan "Bacon" Strips, Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Sea Salt Tempeh is NOT Gluten Free.
Vegan Chicken Panini
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Red Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
Vegan BBQ Chicken
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Pineapples, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
Vegan Buffalo Chicken
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
Yummy Turkey Vegan
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Avocado, Red Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
Vegan Hawaiian
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Strawberry Jam, Red Onions, Pineapples, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
Vegan Razzle Dazzle
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Sriracha BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Strawberry Jam, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
Gourmet Soups
Cup Chili Cactus Soup
Southwestern chili combining savory cactus, ground beef, diced tomatoes, onions, corn, Northern beans and spinach in a spicy and rich broth. (Gluten-Free, Not Halal)
Bowl Chili Cactus Soup
Southwestern chili combining savory cactus, ground beef, diced tomatoes, onions, corn, Northern beans and spinach in a spicy and rich broth. (Gluten-Free, Not Halal)
Sides
Waffle Fries
Oven Fried Waffle Fries-No Oil used. Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Large Waffle Fries
Seasoned Curly Fries
Air Fried Seasoned Curly Fries, Dairy Free. No Oil Used. Vegan and Gluten Free
Large Seasoned Curly Fries
Air Fried Seasoned Curly Fries, Dairy Free. No Oil Used. Vegan and Gluten Free
Sweet Potato Fries
Air Fried Sweet Potato Fries-Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Oil Used.
Large Sweet Potato Waffle
Side Salad
Lettuce, Red Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, Cilantro, Flax Seeds with your choice of dressing on the side.
Lays & Ms Vickies Chips
Assorted Baked Lays and Ms Vickies Chips
Extra Sauce
Bread
Kid's Menu
Kids Marshmellow Nutella
Half Size Panini, Marshmallow Fluff, Nutella with a bag of chips or cookie.
Kids PB&J Panini
Half Size Panini with Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam, served with a cookie or chips.
Kids Turkey & Cheese Panini
Half Size Panini with your choice of a Cookie or Chips.
Cheese Melt
Full Size Nutella Marshmellow
Full Size PB&J
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
2 Breaded Chicken Tender Strips with Fries (Halal)
Caribbean Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freshly made panini sandwiches using the highest quality ingredients. We cater for guests with our Halal, Vegan, Gluten Free and Keto Options!
8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819