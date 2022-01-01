Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Hot Krust Panini Kitchen - Orlando

1,689 Reviews

$

8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200

Orlando, FL 32819

Order Again

Create Your Own

Create Your Own With All The Toppings, Meats, Cheeses and Sauces You Like
Create your Own Salad

Create your Own Salad

$10.99
Create Your Own Panini

Create Your Own Panini

$10.99

Fresh Gourmet Salads

Garden Salad*

Garden Salad*

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Flax Seeds and Cilantro with your choice of dressing.

Grape Valley Salad*

$10.99
Pineapple BBQ Salad*

Pineapple BBQ Salad*

$10.49

Lettuce, Pineapples, Red Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers, Freshly Roasted Chicken or Turkey, Glazed with BBQ Sauce. Recommended dressing: Mango Chardonnay Vinaigrette

Senor Caesar Salad*

Senor Caesar Salad*

$11.99

Lettuce, Sow-Cooked Steak, Almonds, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Turkey Bacon & Grapes. Recommended Dressing: Caesar

Shrimp Milan Salad*

Shrimp Milan Salad*

$10.99

Lettuce, Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese Crumbles. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette

Green Sea Salad*

$11.99

Lettuce, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Cilantro Topped with your choice of Fish

Chicken Panini Sandwiches

Chicken Caprese *NEW*

$10.49

Basil Pesto, Roasted Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze and Tomatoes

Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)

Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)

$10.49

Roasted Chicken Breast, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds. Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese

Sal's Curry Chicken-Regular

$9.99

Amanti Chicken

$9.99

Roasted chicken breast, roasted bell peppers, Provolone cheese, mayo, pesto, & sun-dried tomatoes.

Florentine Chicken

Florentine Chicken

$9.99

Roasted chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, Muenster cheese, spinach, mayo, & pesto.

Hula Hoop BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pineapples, red onions, spinach, & special BBQ sauce.

Honey-Am-Nuts

$10.49

Roasted chicken breast, Honey mustard, Almonds, Turkey Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, & Monterey Jack Cheese.

Buffalo Bill Chicken (Spicy)

Buffalo Bill Chicken (Spicy)

$10.49

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, & Blue Cheese Crumbles. Spicy.

Johnny's House (Spicy)

$10.49Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Pineapples, Spinach, Mayo, Red Onions, & Caribbean Curry Sauce.

Jerk Chicken (Spicy)

$10.49

Roasted Chicken, Jerk Sauce, Caribbean Curry Sauce, Onions, Pineapples, Spinach, Jalapeños and Monterey Jack Cheese

Turkey Panini Sandwiches

Turkey And Swiss

Turkey And Swiss

$8.99

Freshly Roasted Turkey Breast, Yellow Mustard, Mayo and Swiss Cheese.

Gobble Gobble Turkey

Gobble Gobble Turkey

$9.99

Freshly roasted turkey, Turkey Bacon, Red onions, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, & Cranberry Sauce.

Yummy Turkey

Yummy Turkey

$10.29

Freshly roasted turkey, Muenster cheese, Turkey bacon, tomatoes, red onions, & avocado.

Fondue Turkey

Fondue Turkey

$10.49

Freshly roasted turkey, Muenster cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, red onion, & pesto.

Hawaiian Jam-AL

$10.49

Freshly roasted turkey, Turkey bacon, strawberry jam, pineapple, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, banana peppers, & Cheddar cheese. Sweet & spicy.

Steak Panini Sandwiches

Philly Steak Panini

Philly Steak Panini

$11.49

Slow cooked steak, Provolone cheese, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, topped with chipotle ranch & mayo.

Volcano Steak

Volcano Steak

$10.99

Slow Cooked Steak, Swiss cheese, Jalapeño Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, & Chipotle Ranch Sauce.

Cowboy Jack

$10.49

Slow Cooked Steak, Horseradish Peppercorn Sauce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Red Onions, & Monterey Jack Cheese.

Black & Blue Reubenini

$10.49

Slow Cooked Steak, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Swiss Cheese.

Razzle Dazzle

$10.99

Slow Cooked Steak, Sriracha-BBQ Sauce, Strawberry Jam, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, & Provolone. Sweet n Spicy.

Meat Lover's Paradise

Meat Lover's Paradise

$11.49

Roasted Chicken & Turkey, Slow Cooked Steak, Turkey Bacon, Pesto, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Monterey Jack cheese, & Chipotle Ranch Sauce.

Shrimp Surf n Turf

$12.99

Slow Cooked Steak Topped with Spicy Sriracha Shrimp, Swiss Cheese, Jalapeños, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chipotle Ranch Sauce. *Spicy*

Jerk Steak

$11.49

Slow-Cooked Steak, Jerk Sauce, Mayo, Caribbean Curry Sauce, Red Onions, Pineapples, Spinach, Jalapeños and Monterey Jack Cheese

Curry Beef-Regular

$10.99

Slow-Cooked Steak, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds. Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese

Curry Beef-Spicy

$11.49
Chipotle BBQ Steak-Regular

Chipotle BBQ Steak-Regular

$10.99

NEW* House made Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Slow Cooked Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Jalapeños, Pickles, Red Onions.

Chipotle BBQ Steak-Spicy

Chipotle BBQ Steak-Spicy

$11.49

NEW* House made Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Slow Cooked Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Jalapeños, Pickles, Red Onions

Veggie & Seafood Panini Sandwiches

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach and Tomatoes

Zeus Greek Veggie

$8.99

Feta cheese, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, & topped with dill Greek yogurt dressing.

Alibaba Veggie

$8.99

Hummus, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Red onions, Lettuce, & Tomatoes.

*Veggie Vacation*

$8.99

Freshly roasted portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, pesto, spinach, red onion, & tomatoes.

Pancetta Shrimp

$9.99

*Spicy Tuna Melt*

$9.99

Albacore tuna mixed with chopped jalapeño, banana peppers, red onions, mayo, chipotle ranch, lemon pepper seasoning, & topped with tomatoes, Swiss cheese. (Peppers are blended in and cannot be removed)

*Catch-Me-If-You-Can*

$13.49

(Today's Catch) Chipotle ranch, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Monterey Jack cheese.

HK Monster Burgers

HK Burger-HK Style

$10.99

Our 1/2LB Angus Beef Burger, lightly Seasoned with Cheddar Cheese, HK Sauce (Honey Mustard & BBQ Mix), Lettuce, Onions and Tomato

HK Burger- Buffalo Style

$10.99

HK-Burger-Buffalo Style- Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Provolone Cheese, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes

HK Burger- Black & Blue Style

$10.99

Black and Blue Style-1000 Island Sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes

HK Burger-Jalapeño Crunch Regular

$12.49

1/2 Lb Angus Beef Patty, Crispy Jalapeño Peppers, Pickles, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onions and Tomatoes

Hk Burger-Jalapeño Crunch Spicy

$12.99

HK Burger-Meat and Cheese Only

$10.99

Our 1/2LB Angus Beef Burger, lightly Seasoned with Cheddar Cheese. No Veggies

Impossible Burgers

Impossible Burger Vegan Style-No Cheese

$11.99

Impossible Burger Vegan With Vegan Cheese

$12.99

Impossible Burger-HK Style (Not Vegan)

$11.99

Impossible Burger Patty, HK Sauce (Honey Mustard and BBQ Mix), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes

Impossible Burger-Buffalo Style (Not Vegan)

$11.99

Buffalo Style-Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes

Impossible Burger- Black&Blue Style (Not Vegan)

$11.99

Impossible Burger- Jalapeño Crunch Style (Not Vegan)

$12.49

Famous Impossible Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Jalapeño Peppers, Pickles, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions and Tomatoes (Not Vegan)

Impossible Burger- Jalapeño Crunch With Ghost Pepper Cheese (Not Vegan)

$12.99

Famous Impossible Patty- Jalapeño Crunch Spicy- Crispy Jalapeños, Pickles, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes and Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Impossible Burger-BBQ Style (Not Vegan)

$11.99

Roasted Beet and Chickpea Burger

Roasted Beet and Chickpea

Roasted Beet and Chickpea

$10.99

Roasted Beet and Chickpea Burger, served with Pineapples, Spinach, Red Onions, Homemade Mango Chutney and Vegan Garlic Mayo. Vegan and Gluten Free

Chicken Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.99

Vegan Paninis

T.T.L.A.

T.T.L.A.

$10.99

Smokey Tempeh Vegan "Bacon" Strips, Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Sea Salt Tempeh is NOT Gluten Free.

Vegan Chicken Panini

$10.99

Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Red Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*

Vegan BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Pineapples, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*

Vegan Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*

Yummy Turkey Vegan

$11.99

Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Avocado, Red Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*

Vegan Hawaiian

$11.99

Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Strawberry Jam, Red Onions, Pineapples, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*

Vegan Razzle Dazzle

$11.99

Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Sriracha BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Strawberry Jam, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese *Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*

Gourmet Soups

Cup Chili Cactus Soup

Cup Chili Cactus Soup

$4.49

Southwestern chili combining savory cactus, ground beef, diced tomatoes, onions, corn, Northern beans and spinach in a spicy and rich broth. (Gluten-Free, Not Halal)

Bowl Chili Cactus Soup

Bowl Chili Cactus Soup

$5.99

Southwestern chili combining savory cactus, ground beef, diced tomatoes, onions, corn, Northern beans and spinach in a spicy and rich broth. (Gluten-Free, Not Halal)

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.49

Oven Fried Waffle Fries-No Oil used. Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Large Waffle Fries

$4.49
Seasoned Curly Fries

Seasoned Curly Fries

$3.99

Air Fried Seasoned Curly Fries, Dairy Free. No Oil Used. Vegan and Gluten Free

Large Seasoned Curly Fries

$4.99

Air Fried Seasoned Curly Fries, Dairy Free. No Oil Used. Vegan and Gluten Free

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Air Fried Sweet Potato Fries-Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Oil Used.

Large Sweet Potato Waffle

$5.75
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.50

Lettuce, Red Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, Cilantro, Flax Seeds with your choice of dressing on the side.

Lays & Ms Vickies Chips

Lays & Ms Vickies Chips

$1.69

Assorted Baked Lays and Ms Vickies Chips

Extra Sauce

Bread

$0.50+

Kid's Menu

Kids Marshmellow Nutella

$3.99

Half Size Panini, Marshmallow Fluff, Nutella with a bag of chips or cookie.

Kids PB&J Panini

$3.99

Half Size Panini with Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam, served with a cookie or chips.

Kids Turkey & Cheese Panini

$3.99

Half Size Panini with your choice of a Cookie or Chips.

Cheese Melt

$3.99

Full Size Nutella Marshmellow

$4.99

Full Size PB&J

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.99

2 Breaded Chicken Tender Strips with Fries (Halal)

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Baked Fresh Daily

Sweet Street Brownie-Gluten Free

Sweet Street Brownie-Gluten Free

$2.99

A buttery chocolate, chewy Brownie generously studded with milk chocolate drops, bittersweet & semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

Soda Bottles

Pepsi 16oz Bottle

Pepsi 16oz Bottle

$2.49
Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.49
Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle

$2.49

Water

16oz Aquafina Water

16oz Aquafina Water

$1.69

Caribbean Drinks

D&G Ginger Beer

D&G Ginger Beer

$2.49
D&G Cream Soda

D&G Cream Soda

$2.49
D&G Pineapple

D&G Pineapple

$2.49
D&G Kola Champagne

D&G Kola Champagne

$2.49

D&G Orange Soda

$2.49

Pure Leaf Teas

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.25
Pure Leaf Raspberry

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.25
Pure Leaf Lemon

Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.25
UnsweetTea

UnsweetTea

$3.25

Checkmate

Order Attention Required

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly made panini sandwiches using the highest quality ingredients. We cater for guests with our Halal, Vegan, Gluten Free and Keto Options!

Website

Location

8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

Gallery
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen image
Banner pic
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen image
Main pic

Horizons West / West Orlando
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
International Drive / I-Drive
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Waterford Lakes
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Baldwin Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
East Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
