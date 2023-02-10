Hot Lola's - Pinecrest 6544 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE UNIT 100
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Sichuan x Nashville Hot Chicken! With a passion for fried chicken and a taste for bold flavors, Chef Kevin Tien offers up his take on hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, and sides. Our team at Hot Lola's is just as passionate to serve you. Come by and get to know us!
6544 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE UNIT 100, Lincolnia, VA 22312
