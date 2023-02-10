  • Home
  • /
  • Alexandria
  • /
  • Hot Lola's - Pinecrest - 6544 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE UNIT 100
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Lola's - Pinecrest 6544 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE UNIT 100

review star

No reviews yet

6544 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE UNIT 100

Lincolnia, VA 22312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Hot Lola's Sandwich

Hot Lola's Sandwich

$12.00

Sandwich Only Sesame Bun x Comeback Sauce x Pickles x Slaw x Chicken Thigh

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$9.00

3 Pc Drumsticks Please be aware that a long wait time might occur for drumsticks. Thank you for your patience!

Stay Tender

Stay Tender

$14.00

3 Piece Tenders x Slaw x Pickles x Toast

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Halal Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection! Comes w/Pickles and Toast May take up to 8-10 minutes.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Seasoned. Fries.

The Kid's Combo

The Kid's Combo

$9.00

2 Chicken Tenders -Secret Sauce, Fries, Drink(16oz)

Lola Deluxe

Lola Deluxe

$14.00

Buttered Brioche Bun w/Sesame seeds Topped W/Buttermilk Ranch, Pickles, Chicken Thigh, Pepper Jack Cheese, halal turkey bacon, Tomatoes, and Lettuce

The Lola Club

The Lola Club

$14.00

Buttered Toast Topped W/Buttermlik Ranch, Pickles, Chicken Thigh, Pepper Jack Cheese, halal turkey bacon,Tomatoes, and Lettuce

Lola Sauce

Lola Sauce

$0.50
The Knockout

The Knockout

$14.00

Two Piece "Thigh & Drumstick) W/ Fries or Coleslaw; pickles and toast. Order may take up to 15-18minutes for Drums.

Comeback Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$0.50
Kimcheezy

Kimcheezy

$12.00

Gochujang Mayo, Pickles, Chicken Thigh,American Cheese, and Kim Chi

Miso Honey Lola

Miso Honey Lola

$11.00

Miso honey butter with pickles

Large Waffle Fries

$7.00
Lola Salad

Lola Salad

$12.00

Green Leaf salad w/ diced tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, Fuji Apples and 2pc tenders. Your choice of Buttermilk Ranch or Lola Salad Dressing.

Extras

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Creamy Coleslaw 8oz

Toast

Toast

$2.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00+
Extra Tender

Extra Tender

$3.75
Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$1.50
Comeback Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$0.50
Lola Sauce

Lola Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Pepper Mayo

$0.63

Kimchi

$4.00

Drinks

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock

Please let us know if you would like us to open it for you. Thank you!

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sprite Can

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Large Drink

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sichuan x Nashville Hot Chicken! With a passion for fried chicken and a taste for bold flavors, Chef Kevin Tien offers up his take on hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, and sides. Our team at Hot Lola's is just as passionate to serve you. Come by and get to know us!

Location

6544 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE UNIT 100, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Rock - Pinecrest
orange starNo Reviews
6550 Little River Turnpike Alexandria, VA 22312
View restaurantnext
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria - 6531 E little river turn pike
orange starNo Reviews
6531 E little river turn pike Alexandria, VA 22312
View restaurantnext
Loopy's Eatery
orange star5.0 • 12
6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center Annandale, VA 22003
View restaurantnext
Thai by Thai - Annandale
orange starNo Reviews
6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center Annandale, VA 22003
View restaurantnext
Balo Kitchen - Annandale
orange starNo Reviews
4221 John Marr Dr Annandale, VA 22003
View restaurantnext
Cue Club
orange starNo Reviews
7014 Columbia Pike Annandale, VA 22003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lincolnia

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincolnia
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (442 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston