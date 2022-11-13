Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Lola's - Rosslyn
1501 Wilson Blvd Suite 102

Arlington, VA 22209

Arlington, VA 22209

Hot Lola's Sandwich
Stay Tender
Waffle Fries

Food

Hot Lola's Sandwich

Hot Lola's Sandwich

$12.00

Sandwich Only Sesame Bun x Comeback Sauce x Pickles x Slaw x Chicken Thigh

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$9.00

3 Pc Drumsticks Please be aware that a long wait time might occur for drumsticks. Thank you for your patience!

Stay Tender

Stay Tender

$14.00

3 Piece Tenders x Slaw x Pickles x Toast

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Halal Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection! Comes w/Pickles and Toast May take up to 8-10 minutes.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Seasoned. Fries.

The Kid's Combo

The Kid's Combo

$9.00

2 Chicken Tenders -Secret Sauce, Fries, Drink(16oz)

Lola Deluxe

Lola Deluxe

$14.00

Buttered Brioche Bun w/Sesame seeds Topped W/Buttermilk Ranch, Pickles, Chicken Thigh, Pepper Jack Cheese, halal turkey bacon, Tomatoes, and Lettuce

The Lola Club

The Lola Club

$14.00

Buttered Toast Topped W/Buttermlik Ranch, Pickles, Chicken Thigh, Pepper Jack Cheese, halal turkey bacon,Tomatoes, and Lettuce

Lola Sauce

Lola Sauce

$0.50
The Knockout

The Knockout

$14.00

Two Piece "Thigh & Drumstick) W/ Fries or Coleslaw; pickles and toast. Order may take up to 15-18minutes for Drums.

Comeback Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$0.50
Kimcheezy

Kimcheezy

$12.00

Gochujang Mayo, Pickles, Chicken Thigh,American Cheese, and Kim Chi

Miso Honey Lola

Miso Honey Lola

$11.00

Miso honey butter with pickles

Extras

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Creamy Coleslaw 8oz

Toast

Toast

$2.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00
Extra Tender

Extra Tender

$3.75
Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$1.50
Comeback Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$0.50
Lola Sauce

Lola Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Pepper Mayo

$0.63

Drinks

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Please let us know if you would like us to open it for you. Thank you!

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sprite Can

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Black Cherry Lemonade

$3.00

Alcohol

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$7.00
Vodoo Ranger IPA

Vodoo Ranger IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Lag IPA

$6.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock
Ciroc Pineapple Passion

Ciroc Pineapple Passion

$9.00
Crown Royal Apple

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00
Ciroc Sunset Citrus

Ciroc Sunset Citrus

$9.00

Atlas IPA

$5.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$5.00Out of stock

10

White Claw Pineapple

White Claw Pineapple

$5.00
White Claw Strawberry

White Claw Strawberry

$5.00
White Claw Blackberry

White Claw Blackberry

$5.00
Yueng ling

Yueng ling

$5.00
Modelo

Modelo

$5.00

Retail

Coozie

$3.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sunday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Sichuan x Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich & Tenders

1501 Wilson Blvd Suite 102, Arlington, VA 22209

