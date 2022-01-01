- Home
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Hot Mama's Espresso
291 Reviews
$
1447 West Pine Street
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Popular Items
Hot Drinks
12oz Fresh Brew
$2.00
12oz Espresso
$2.00
12oz Cappuccino
$4.00
12oz Americano
$2.75
12oz Latte
$4.00
12oz Mocha
$4.50
12oz Breve
$4.75
12oz Chai Tea
$4.25
12oz Hot Tea
$2.25
12oz Hot Chocolate
$3.25
12oz Steamers
$3.25
12oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN
$4.50
12oz Apple Cider
$3.00
12oz London Fog
$4.00
12 oz Pumpkin Sauce, Caramel Sauce
$4.50
12oz Pumkin, Vanilla, White Coffee
$4.50
12oz Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin
$4.50
12 Oz White Choc Huckleberry White Coffee
$4.50
12oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee
$4.50
12oz Creme De Menthe
$4.50
16oz Fresh Brew
$2.25
16oz Cappuccino
$4.25
16oz Hot Americano
$3.00
16oz Hot Latte
$4.25
16oz Hot Mocha
$4.75
16oz Hot Breve
$5.00
16oz Hot Chai Tea
$4.50
16oz Hot Tea
$2.50
16oz Hot Chocolate
$3.50
16oz Steamers
$3.50
16oz Hot Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN
$4.75
16oz Apple Cider
$3.25
16oz London Fog
$4.25
16oz Hot Pumpkin, Caramel
$4.75
16oz Hot Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee
$4.75
16oz Hot Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin
$4.75
16oz Hot White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee
$4.75
16 Oz Hot White Choc Raspberry White Coffee
$4.75
16oz Hot Creme De Menthe Mocha
$4.75
20oz Fresh Brew
$2.50
20oz Cappuccino
$4.50
20oz Americano
$3.25
20oz Latte
$4.50
20oz Mocha
$5.00
20oz Breve
$5.25
20oz Chai Tea
$4.75
20oz Hot Tea
$2.75
20oz Hot Chocolate
$3.75
20oz Steamers
$3.75
20oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN
$5.00
Test
20oz Apple Cider
$3.50
20oz London Fog
$4.50
20oz Pumpkin , Caramel
$5.00
20oz Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee
$5.00
20oz Pumkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin
$5.00
20oz White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee
$5.00
20oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee
$5.00
20oz Creme De Menthe Mocha
$5.00
Iced Drinks
16oz Iced Latte
$4.25
16oz Iced Mocha
$4.75
16oz Iced Breve
$5.00
16oz Iced Americano
$3.00
16oz Italian Creme Soda
$3.75
16oz Iced Chai Tea
$4.50
16oz Iced Tea
$2.50
16oz Strawberry Lemonade
$3.75
16oz Cold Brew
$4.00
16oz Spark
$3.50
16oz Iced Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN
$4.75
16oz Tropical Fusion
$5.25
16oz RedBull Drink
$4.50
16oz Arnold Palmer
$3.00
16oz Ice Water
$0.75
16oz Choc Milk (No Ice)
$3.25
16oz Iced Pumpkin, Caramel
$4.50
16oz Iced Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee
$4.50
16oz Iced Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin
$4.50
16oz Iced White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee
$4.50
16oz Iced White Choc Raspberry White Coffee
$4.50
Green Apple Lemonade
$3.25
Creme De Menthe Mocha
$4.50
16oz Iced Green Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi Lotus
$4.50
16oz London Fog
$4.00
24oz Iced Latte
$4.75
24oz Iced Mocha
$5.25
24oz Iced Breve
$5.50
24oz Iced Americano
$3.50
24oz Italian Creme Soda
$4.50
24oz Iced Chai Tea
$5.00
24oz Iced Tea
$2.75
24oz Strawberry Lemonade
$4.25
24oz Cold Brew
$4.50
24oz Spark
$3.75
24oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN
$5.25
24oz Tropical Fusion
$6.00
24oz RedBull Drink
$5.00
24oz Arnold Palmer
$3.25
24oz Ice Water
$0.75
24 Oz Choc Milk (No Ice)
$4.25
24oz Pumpkin, Caramel
$5.00
24oz Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee
$5.00
24oz Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar
$5.00
24oz White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee
$5.00
24oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee
$5.00
24oz Green Apple Lemonade
$3.50
Creme De Menthe Mocha
$5.00
24oz Green Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi Lotus
$5.00
24oz London Fog
$4.25
32oz Iced Latte
$5.50
32oz Iced Mocha
$6.00
32oz Iced Breve
$6.25
32oz Iced Americano
$4.25
32oz Italian Creme Soda
$5.25
32oz Iced Chai Tea
$5.75
32oz Iced Tea
$3.00
32oz Strawberry Lemonade
$4.75
32oz Cold Brew
$4.75
32oz Spark
$4.00
32oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN
$6.00
32oz Tropical Fusion
$6.50
32oz RedBull Drink
$5.50
32oz Arnold Palmer
$3.50
32oz Ice Water
$0.75
32 Oz Choc Milk (No Ice)
$5.25
32oz Pumpkin, Caramel
$5.75
32oz Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffe
$5.75
32oz Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin
$5.75
32oz White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee
$5.75
32oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee
$5.75
32oz Green Apple Lemonade
$3.75
Creme De Menthe Mocha
$5.75
32oz Green Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi Lotus
$6.00
32oz London Fog
$4.50
Blended Drinks
16oz Granita
$4.00
16oz Big Train
$5.00
16oz Fruit Smoothies
$4.75
16oz Yoguccino
$4.75
16oz Root Beer Float
$3.75
16oz Espresso Milkshake
$4.75
16oz Ignitor
$5.00
24oz Granita
$4.75
24oz Big Train
$5.75
24oz Fruit Smoothies
$5.25
24oz Yoguccino
$5.25
24oz RootBeer Float
$4.25
24oz Espresso Milkshake
$5.75
24oz Protein Shake
$5.00
24oz Ignitor
$5.75
24oz Octoberfest Big Train: Van Bt, Pumpkin Sauce, Marshmellow Creme
$6.25
24oz Frankenstein Green Apple Ignitor W/carm
$6.00
Vanilla Protein, Real Stws, 2 White Coffee, NF
$6.75
32oz Granita
$5.50
32oz Big Train
$6.50
32oz Fruit Smoothies
$6.00
32oz Yoguccino
$6.00
32oz Root Beer Float
$4.75
32oz Espresso Milkshake
$6.75
32oz Ignitor
$6.50
32 Oz Octoberfest Big Train: Van Bt, Pumpkin Sauce, Marshmellow Creme
$7.00
32oz Frankenstein, Green Apple Ignitor W/ Carm
$6.75
Kids Drinks
Maple Bar
$2.50
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
$3.50
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
$3.50
Jalapeno Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
$3.50
Lemon Bar
$3.00
7 Layer Bar
$3.00
Blueberry Muffin
$2.50
Poppyseed Muffin
$2.50
Chocolate Muffin
$2.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
$2.50
Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffin
$2.50
Plain Bagel
$2.00
Cheddar Bagel
$2.00
Chocolate Banana Loaf
$2.50
Lemon Loaf
$2.50
Jimmy Dean Egg Sausage And Cheese Sandwich
$3.50
Extra Cream Cheese
$0.50
Lobby Food
Single Sugar Cookie
$2.75
3-pack Sugar Cookies
$2.75
Snickerdoodle Cookie
$2.75
Chocolate covered coffee beans
$3.50
Rocket chocolate
$0.75
Cashews
$2.00
Biscotti
$3.50
Taos caramel pecan bar
$3.25
Taos pecan praline bar
$3.25
Taos toasted coconut vanilla bean bar
$3.25
Taos almond agave bar
$3.25
Taos PB chocolate + butterscotch
$3.25
Oatmeal
$2.50
Protien Bar
$2.50
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1447 West Pine Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
