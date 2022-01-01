Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hot Mama's Espresso

291 Reviews

$

1447 West Pine Street

Walla Walla, WA 99362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

32oz Granita
16oz Hot Latte
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Hot Drinks

12oz Fresh Brew

$2.00

12oz Espresso

$2.00

12oz Cappuccino

$4.00

12oz Americano

$2.75

12oz Latte

$4.00

12oz Mocha

$4.50

12oz Breve

$4.75

12oz Chai Tea

$4.25

12oz Hot Tea

$2.25

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

12oz Steamers

$3.25

12oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN

$4.50

12oz Apple Cider

$3.00

12oz London Fog

$4.00

12 oz Pumpkin Sauce, Caramel Sauce

$4.50

12oz Pumkin, Vanilla, White Coffee

$4.50

12oz Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin

$4.50

12 Oz White Choc Huckleberry White Coffee

$4.50

12oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee

$4.50

12oz Creme De Menthe

$4.50

16oz Fresh Brew

$2.25

16oz Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Hot Americano

$3.00

16oz Hot Latte

$4.25

16oz Hot Mocha

$4.75

16oz Hot Breve

$5.00

16oz Hot Chai Tea

$4.50

16oz Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16oz Steamers

$3.50

16oz Hot Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN

$4.75

16oz Apple Cider

$3.25

16oz London Fog

$4.25

16oz Hot Pumpkin, Caramel

$4.75

16oz Hot Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee

$4.75

16oz Hot Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin

$4.75

16oz Hot White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee

$4.75

16 Oz Hot White Choc Raspberry White Coffee

$4.75

16oz Hot Creme De Menthe Mocha

$4.75

20oz Fresh Brew

$2.50

20oz Cappuccino

$4.50

20oz Americano

$3.25

20oz Latte

$4.50

20oz Mocha

$5.00

20oz Breve

$5.25

20oz Chai Tea

$4.75

20oz Hot Tea

$2.75

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

20oz Steamers

$3.75

20oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN

$5.00

Test

20oz Apple Cider

$3.50

20oz London Fog

$4.50

20oz Pumpkin , Caramel

$5.00

20oz Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee

$5.00

20oz Pumkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin

$5.00

20oz White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee

$5.00

20oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee

$5.00

20oz Creme De Menthe Mocha

$5.00

Iced Drinks

16oz Iced Latte

$4.25

16oz Iced Mocha

$4.75

16oz Iced Breve

$5.00

16oz Iced Americano

$3.00

16oz Italian Creme Soda

$3.75

16oz Iced Chai Tea

$4.50

16oz Iced Tea

$2.50

16oz Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

16oz Cold Brew

$4.00

16oz Spark

$3.50

16oz Iced Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN

$4.75

16oz Tropical Fusion

$5.25

16oz RedBull Drink

$4.50

16oz Arnold Palmer

$3.00

16oz Ice Water

$0.75

16oz Choc Milk (No Ice)

$3.25

16oz Iced Pumpkin, Caramel

$4.50

16oz Iced Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee

$4.50

16oz Iced Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin

$4.50

16oz Iced White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee

$4.50

16oz Iced White Choc Raspberry White Coffee

$4.50

Green Apple Lemonade

$3.25

Creme De Menthe Mocha

$4.50

16oz Iced Green Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi Lotus

$4.50

16oz London Fog

$4.00

24oz Iced Latte

$4.75

24oz Iced Mocha

$5.25

24oz Iced Breve

$5.50

24oz Iced Americano

$3.50

24oz Italian Creme Soda

$4.50

24oz Iced Chai Tea

$5.00

24oz Iced Tea

$2.75

24oz Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

24oz Cold Brew

$4.50

24oz Spark

$3.75

24oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN

$5.25

24oz Tropical Fusion

$6.00

24oz RedBull Drink

$5.00

24oz Arnold Palmer

$3.25

24oz Ice Water

$0.75

24 Oz Choc Milk (No Ice)

$4.25

24oz Pumpkin, Caramel

$5.00

24oz Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffee

$5.00

24oz Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar

$5.00

24oz White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee

$5.00

24oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee

$5.00

24oz Green Apple Lemonade

$3.50

Creme De Menthe Mocha

$5.00

24oz Green Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi Lotus

$5.00

24oz London Fog

$4.25

32oz Iced Latte

$5.50

32oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

32oz Iced Breve

$6.25

32oz Iced Americano

$4.25

32oz Italian Creme Soda

$5.25

32oz Iced Chai Tea

$5.75

32oz Iced Tea

$3.00

32oz Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

32oz Cold Brew

$4.75

32oz Spark

$4.00

32oz Shadow W/C Brown Sugar CIN

$6.00

32oz Tropical Fusion

$6.50

32oz RedBull Drink

$5.50

32oz Arnold Palmer

$3.50

32oz Ice Water

$0.75

32 Oz Choc Milk (No Ice)

$5.25

32oz Pumpkin, Caramel

$5.75

32oz Pumpkin, Vanilla, White Coffe

$5.75

32oz Pumpkin, White Choc, Brown Sugar Cin

$5.75

32oz White Choc Huckleberry Caramel White Coffee

$5.75

32oz White Choc Raspberry White Coffee

$5.75

32oz Green Apple Lemonade

$3.75

Creme De Menthe Mocha

$5.75

32oz Green Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi Lotus

$6.00

32oz London Fog

$4.50

Blended Drinks

16oz Granita

$4.00

16oz Big Train

$5.00

16oz Fruit Smoothies

$4.75

16oz Yoguccino

$4.75

16oz Root Beer Float

$3.75

16oz Espresso Milkshake

$4.75

16oz Ignitor

$5.00

24oz Granita

$4.75

24oz Big Train

$5.75

24oz Fruit Smoothies

$5.25

24oz Yoguccino

$5.25

24oz RootBeer Float

$4.25

24oz Espresso Milkshake

$5.75

24oz Protein Shake

$5.00

24oz Ignitor

$5.75

24oz Octoberfest Big Train: Van Bt, Pumpkin Sauce, Marshmellow Creme

$6.25

24oz Frankenstein Green Apple Ignitor W/carm

$6.00

Vanilla Protein, Real Stws, 2 White Coffee, NF

$6.75

32oz Granita

$5.50

32oz Big Train

$6.50

32oz Fruit Smoothies

$6.00

32oz Yoguccino

$6.00

32oz Root Beer Float

$4.75

32oz Espresso Milkshake

$6.75

32oz Ignitor

$6.50

32 Oz Octoberfest Big Train: Van Bt, Pumpkin Sauce, Marshmellow Creme

$7.00

32oz Frankenstein, Green Apple Ignitor W/ Carm

$6.75

Pepsi Fridge

Bottle soda

$2.00

Redbull

$2.50

Bang

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Bottled water

$2.00

Sf Redbull

$2.50

Fountain Soda

Fountain Pepsi

$1.50

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Fountain 7-UP

$1.55

Fountain Rootbeer

$1.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Fruit Smoothie

$3.50

Kids Italian Cream Soda

$3.00

Kids Milkshake

$3.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.35

Kids Steamer

$3.25

Kids Straw Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Yoguccino

$3.75

Kids Cold Choc Milk

$3.00

Kids Ice Water

$0.50

Kids Rootbeer Float

$3.00

Kids Big Train

$3.75

Bakery Case

Maple Bar

$2.50

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$3.50

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$3.50

Jalapeno Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.00

7 Layer Bar

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Poppyseed Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.50

Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffin

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Cheddar Bagel

$2.00

Chocolate Banana Loaf

$2.50

Lemon Loaf

$2.50

Jimmy Dean Egg Sausage And Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.50

Lobby Food

Single Sugar Cookie

$2.75

3-pack Sugar Cookies

$2.75

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate covered coffee beans

$3.50

Rocket chocolate

$0.75

Cashews

$2.00

Biscotti

$3.50

Taos caramel pecan bar

$3.25

Taos pecan praline bar

$3.25

Taos toasted coconut vanilla bean bar

$3.25

Taos almond agave bar

$3.25

Taos PB chocolate + butterscotch

$3.25

Oatmeal

$2.50

Protien Bar

$2.50

Advocare

Advocare Tub of Spark

$58.00

14 Pack Spark

$26.00

Advocare Thermoplus

$31.95

Advocare Omega Plex

$21.95

Advocare Cleanse

$38.95

Advocare Meal Replacement Shake

$44.95

Single Pack Spark

$2.50

Advocare Multinutrient Dietary

$43.95

Advocare Catalyst

$31.50

Advocare MNS E

$41.95

Advocare MNS C

$41.95

Advocare MNS 3

$43.95

Misc Merch

V Neck T Shirt

$25.00

Regular T Shirt

$18.00

Whole Bean bag

$10.00

Auto Drip bag

$10.00

Tea

$7.00

Wine Glass

$7.00

Whiskey Shot Glass

$7.00

Reusable Shopping Bag

$5.00

Bag Of Ice

$2.50

Pot of Coffee To Go (80 Oz)

$15.00

Gallon Concentrate Cold Brew

$30.00

Gallon Cold Brew Mixed

$15.00

Hot Mamas Sticker

$1.50

Onions

10 Pound Jumbo

$10.50

5 Pound Jumbo

$7.50

10 Pound Medium

$7.25Out of stock

5 Pound Medium

$5.00Out of stock

Donation

First responders donation

$5.00

First responders donation

$10.00

First responders donation

$25.00

First responders donation

$50.00

First responders donation

$100.00

First responders donation

$250.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1447 West Pine Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Directions

Gallery
Hot Mama's Espresso image
Hot Mama's Espresso image

Similar restaurants in your area

THB - WA - Walla Walla, E Whitman Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1195 E Whitman Dr College Place, WA 99324
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Walla Walla

Wingman Birdz + Brewz
orange star4.5 • 2,471
230 E Main St Walla Walla, WA 99362
View restaurantnext
Red Monkey - Walla Walla
orange star4.2 • 1,119
25 W Alder St Walla Walla, WA 99362
View restaurantnext
Big House Brew Pub
orange star4.2 • 594
11 S Palouse St Walla Walla, WA 99362
View restaurantnext
Walla Walla Steak Company
orange star4.4 • 560
416 N 2nd Ave. Walla Walla, WA 99362
View restaurantnext
Walla Walla Pasta Factory
orange star4.0 • 139
13 E. Main St Walla Walla, WA 99362
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Walla Walla
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston