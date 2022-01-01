Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Noodles Cold Sake

review star

No reviews yet

15689 N Hayden Rd

Ste 127

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ramen

Goma Sesame Ramen

$12.99

Shoyu Ramen

$12.99

Pork Miso Ramen

$12.99

Chicken Miso Ramen

$12.99

Vegan Miso Ramen

$12.99

Chicken Ramen

$12.99

Vegan Ramen

$12.99

Beef Ramen

$12.99

Shrimp Ramen

$12.99

Daily Special

$15.00

Tsukemen Ramen (cold shoyu)

$12.99

Chilled Chicken Ponzu

$12.99

Ramen Combos

Ramen Combo w/ Beer

$18.99

Ramen Combo w/ Sake

$23.99

Ramen Combo w/ Soda

$15.99

Sides

House Pickles

$2.00

Edamame

$4.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Steam Bun Shrimp

$5.00

Steam Bun Pork

$5.00

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Steam Bun Foie Gras (1)

$11.00

Steam Bun Foie Gras (2)

$19.00

Kids

Pork Kids Bowl

$7.00

Chicken Kids Bowl

$7.00

Vegan Bowl

$7.00

Kids Bowl standard

$7.00

Family 4 Pack Special

2 X Edamame

$3.52

2 X Gyoza

$3.52

Goma Sesame Ramen

$12.99

Pork Miso Ramen

$12.99

Shoyu Ramen

$12.99

Chicken Ramen

$12.99

Vegan Ramen

$12.99

Beef Ramen

$12.99

Shrimp Ramen

$12.99

Beer

Orion

$7.00

Hop Knot

$7.00

Kolsch

$6.00

Kirin

$5.50

Kirin Light

$5.00

Kirin Bucket

$17.50

Kirin Light Bucket

$17.50

4 Peaks Senchado

$7.00

4 Peaks Senchado (Copy)

$7.00

Unity Vibration Ginger Kombucha Beer (22oz)

$12.00

Sake

G Kikusui Can

$12.00

G Honjozo

$12.00

G Junmai Ginjo

$14.00

G AZ Sake Nama

$18.00

G Sparkling Sake

$12.00

C Honjozo

$21.00

C Junmai Ginjo

$27.00

B Honjozo

$48.00

B AZ Sake Nama

$46.00

B Perfect Snow

$20.00

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chilled Green Tea

$1.50

Chilled Oolong Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Location

15689 N Hayden Rd, Ste 127, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

