A map showing the location of Hot off the brick pizzeria 5211 New York 233View gallery

Hot off the brick pizzeria 5211 New York 233

review star

No reviews yet

5211 New York 233

Westmoreland, NY 13490

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pasta

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$65.00

1/2 Tray Baked Ziti

$45.00

Full Tray Ravioli

$75.00

1/2 Tray Ravioli

$50.00

Chicken

1/2 Tray Chicken Riggies

$60.00

Full Tray Chicken Riggies

$110.00

1/2 Tray Baked Chicken

$60.00

Full Tray Baked Chicken

$110.00

1/2 Tray Tenders

$40.00

Full Tray Tenders

$80.00

Sausage

1/2 Tray Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$60.00

Full Tray Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$90.00

1/2 Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Roasted Potatoes

$60.00

Full Tray Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Roasted Potatoes

$90.00

Eggplant

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$50.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$85.00

Greens and Veggies

1/2 Tray Greens

$65.00

Full Tray Greens

$130.00

1/2 Tray Veggie Platter

$35.00

Full Tray Veggie Platter

$70.00

Salads

1/2 Tray Toss Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Toss Salad

$45.00

1/2 Tray Antipasto

$40.00

Full Tray Antipasto

$60.00

Dinners

Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Jumbo Ravioli

$11.00

Rigatoni

$10.00

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Chicken Riggies

$15.00

Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti

$15.00

Eggplant Parm w/ Spaghetti

$15.00

Chicken Paciello

$15.00

Spaghetti

$10.00

Italian Greens

$12.00

Family Meal

$40.00

Family Meal #2

$50.00

Extras

Meatballs

$2.00

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Cheesy Bread

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Seafood

Fish Fry

$14.00

Baked Fish

$14.00

Fish Parm

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Brick Box

$15.00

Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

Clam Dinner

$14.00

Walleye Fish Fry

$16.00

Walleye Parm

$18.00

Walleye Sub

$13.00

Sandwiches

Filet Burger

$15.00

Ham & Swiss Melt

$12.00

Sm. Chicken Club

$10.00

Lg. Chicken Club

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Rubens

$15.00

Sm. BLT

$10.00

Lg. BLT

$15.00

Ultimate BLT

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$10.00

Reuben Burger

$18.00

Mushroom N' Swiss Burger

$15.00

Student Specials

Student Slice

$1.50

Student 3 Tenders w/ Fries

$5.00

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Fried Meatballs

$8.99

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Bones Wings

$10.99

Appetizer Platter

$15.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$7.00

Small Loaded Fry

$8.00

Large Loaded Fry

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Clam Strips

$10.00

Speciality Appetizers

Zucchini Planks

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Lasagna Rolls

$8.99

Eggplant Rolls

$8.99

Pretzel Fries

$8.99

Philly Fries

$12.00

Reuben Fries

$12.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Balls

$8.99

Pizza

Gluten Free

$15.00

Lg Plain

$18.00

Lg Upside Down

$1,900.00

Mega Plain

$28.00

Sm Plain

$14.00

Sm Upside Down

$15.00

Tomato Pie

$20.00

Slice

$3.00

2 slice and soda

$8.00

2 speciality slice and soda

$10.00

Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

5 Char Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$14.00

10 Char Wings

$16.00

20 Wings

$25.00

20 Char Wings

$28.00

30 Wings

$37.00

30 Char Wings

$40.00

40 Wings

$49.00

40 Char Wings

$53.00

50 Wings

$61.00

50 Char Wings

$66.00

Pizza & Wings Specials

Sm Pizza & 10 Wings

$25.00

Sm Pizza & 20 Wings

$35.00

Lg Pizza & 25 Wings

$47.00

Lg Pizza & 50 Wings

$75.00

Mega Pizza & 30 Wings

$65.00

Mega Pizza & 50 Wings

$85.00

2 Lg Pizzas & 30 Wings

$70.00

2 Lg Pizza & 50 Wings

$90.00

Pizza & Boneless Wings Specials

Sm Pizza & 10 Boneless Wings

$18.00

Sm Pizza & 20 Boneless Wings

$27.00

Lg Pizza & 25 Boneless Wings

$38.00

Lg Pizza & 50 Boneless Wings

$58.00

Mega Pizza & 30 Boneless Wings

$50.00

Mega Pizza & 50 Boneless Wings

$64.00

Lg Pizza & 30 Boneless Wings

$50.00

Lg Pizza & 50 Boneless Wings

$68.00

Calzones

Calzone

$12.00

Speciality Pizza

Trifecta

$25.00

Sm Upside Down

$14.00

Lg Upside Down

$18.00

Sm Hawaiian

$15.00

Lg Hawaiian

$20.00

Sm Meat Lovers

$16.00

Lg Meat Lovers

$21.00

Sm Veggie Locers

$16.00

Lg Veggie Lovers

$21.00

Sm BBQ

$15.00

Lg BBQ

$20.00

Sm Chix Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Lg Chix Bacon Ranch

$21.00

Sm Stuffed Pizza

$18.00

Lg Stuffed Pizza

$25.00

Sm Garlic Steak

$17.00

Lg Garlic Steam

$22.00

Sm Steak & Greens

$17.00

Lg Steak & Greens

$25.00

Lg Gyro

$22.00

Sm Garlic & Greens

$15.00

Lg Garlic & Greens

$22.00

Gyros

Lamb Gryo

$12.00

Chicken Gryo

$12.00

Cold Subs

Sm Cold Sub

$8.00

Lg Cold Sub

$12.00

Sm Cold Sub (Copy)

$8.00

Subs

Sm Steak Sub

$10.00

Lg Steak Sub

$15.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Sm Chicken Parm Sub

$9.00

Lg Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Sm Eggplant Sub

$9.00

Lg Eggplant Sub

$12.00

Lg Veggie Sub

$12.00

Sm Meatball Sub

$9.00

Lg Meatball Sub

$12.00

Sm Steak and Greens Sub

$12.00

Lg Steak and Greens Sub

$17.00

Sm Sausage Sub

$9.00

Lg Sausage Sub

$12.00

Sm Chicken and Greens Sub

$12.00

Lg Chicken and Greens Sub

$17.00

Tenders

4 Piece Tender

$8.00

4 Piece Tender Platter

$10.00

6 Piece Tender

$10.00

6 Piece Tender Platter

$12.00

8 Piece Tender

$13.00

8 Piece Tender Platter

$16.00

10 Piece Tender

$16.00

10 Piece Tender Platter

$20.00

Salads

Sm Tossed Salad

$7.00

Lg Tossed Salad

$8.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sm Anitpasto Salad

$9.00

Lg Anitpasto Salad

$12.00

Sm Gryo Salad

$13.00

Lg Gryo Salad

$15.00

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Monday Specials

Mega Pie

$20.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5211 New York 233, Westmoreland, NY 13490

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Jay's Pizzeria - 9250 River Road
orange star4.8 • 541
9250 River road Marcy, NY 13403
View restaurantnext
Kookies Q and Creamery - Marcy - 9411 Maynard Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9411 Maynard Drive Marcy, NY 13403
View restaurantnext
superofficial - 216 W Dominick St
orange starNo Reviews
216 W Dominick St Rome, NY 13440
View restaurantnext
Creekside Family Restaurant - 3888 Oneida Street
orange starNo Reviews
3888 Oneida Street New Hartford, NY 13413
View restaurantnext
Kookies at the Zoo - 1 Utica Zoo Way
orange starNo Reviews
1 Utica Zoo Way Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Crust Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
85 Hanger Road, Unit 101B Rome, NY 13441
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westmoreland
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston