Hot off the brick pizzeria 5211 New York 233
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5211 New York 233, Westmoreland, NY 13490
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Kookies Q and Creamery - Marcy - 9411 Maynard Drive
No Reviews
9411 Maynard Drive Marcy, NY 13403
View restaurant
Creekside Family Restaurant - 3888 Oneida Street
No Reviews
3888 Oneida Street New Hartford, NY 13413
View restaurant
More near Westmoreland