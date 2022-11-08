Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot or Not Thai

994 Reviews

$$

4965 Cass St

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Yellow Curry
Pad See Ew

Appetizers

Crisp Garlic Wings

$8.00

Crisp Garlic Crab

$10.00

Potstickers

$7.00

Cream Cheese Wontons

$7.00

Thai Spring Rolls

$7.00

Cheesura

$8.00Out of stock

Crunchy, cream cheese wontons, minced carrots and onions topped with bread crumbs, served with plum sauce.

Larb Todd

$7.00

Porkballs, made with lime juice, shallots, lime leaves, cilantro and ground roasted rice.

Salad Rolls

$7.00

Fresh vegetables in a tasty pumpkin and beet wrap. Sauce served on the side. Available with tofu add $1.00 or shrimp add $2.00

Soups

Small Tom Yum

$7.00

Small Tom Kha

$7.00

Large Tom Yum

$10.00

Large Tom Kha

$10.00

Salads

Beef Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Southern Thai Salad

$12.00

Noodles

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.00

Pad Thai

$12.00

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Pad Kee Mao

$12.00

Spaghetti Kee Mao

$14.00

Tom Yum Ramen

$13.00

Kao Soi Ramen

$13.00

Curries

Yellow Curry

$12.00

Panang Curry

$12.00

Masaman Curry

$12.00

Green Curry

$12.00

Pineapple Curry

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab Curry

$22.00Out of stock

Halibut Panang Curry

$22.00

Lamb Masaman

$20.00

Ribeye Panang Curry

$25.00

Entrees

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL ITS BACK FOR A SHORT TIME FRIED CHICKEN OVER RICE Deep fried chicken thigh, with Thai seasoning, served with rice and peanut sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Shrimp with Asparagus

$18.00

Kra Prao

$11.00

Ginger Chicken

$13.00

Chicken with Cashews

$13.00

Fried Rice

$12.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

For this Wok stir-fried entree, we use shrimp, pineapple, yellow curry seasoning, raisins, cashews, Thai jasmine rice and flavorful seasonings.

Chicken Over Rice

$12.00

Chef Specialties

Choo Chee Prawns

$21.00

Crabby Fried Rice

$22.00

Thai Baby Back Ribs

$23.00Out of stock

Crying Tiger Steak

$25.00

Salmon Kra Prao

$20.00

Desserts

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Banana

$7.00

Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Brown Rice SIDE

$3.00

White Rice SIDE

$3.00

Sticky Rice SIDE

$3.00

Tofu SIDE

$3.00

Beef SIDE

$4.00

Vegatables SIDE

$3.00

Shrimp SIDE

$4.00

Chicken SIDE

$3.00

Peanut Sauce SIDE

$2.00

Rice Noodles SIDE

$3.00

Curry Sauce SIDE

$3.00

Fresh Thai Chilis

Crushed Red Pepper

Chili Paste

Utensils

COLD DRINKS

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Thai Lime Iced Tea

$3.75

Green Thai Tea

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

Lipton Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk Tea

$3.75

Hibiscus

$3.75Out of stock

Lemongrass Ice Tea

$3.75

Pomegranate Ice Tea

$3.75

Coconut Water

$3.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Red Wine

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Malbec

$8.00

Cabernet Woodbridge

$10.00

Plum Wine

$7.00

Soju Cocktail

Mango Margarita

$6.00

Rum Runner

$6.00

Whisky Sour

$6.00

Paper Plane

Beers

Singha Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.99Out of stock

Chang Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.99Out of stock

Leo Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.99

Beerlao Dark Lager Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.99

Beerlao Gold Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.99

Sapporo Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.99

Asahi Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.99

Corona Beer 11oz Bottle

$3.50Out of stock
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

4965 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109

