  • Charlotte
  • Hot Plate Eatery- CLT - 3501 East Independence Blvd, Suite A
Hot Plate Eatery- CLT 3501 East Independence Blvd, Suite A

No reviews yet

3501 East Independence Blvd, Suite A

Charlotte, NC 28205

HOT PLATE EATERY

LUNCH

BOB MARLEY CUSSIN JERK CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

Grilled BBQ Jerk Chicken Breast, Pineapples, Red Onions Served with Hand Cut Cajun Fries

CATCHING FEELINGS FISH SANDWICH

$12.00

2pc Fish, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Tartar Sauce on Brioche Bun Served with Hand Cut Cajun Fries

HOT PLATE BACON CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

8oz Beef Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles & American Cheese Served with Hand Cut Fries

I NEED A NAP WRAP

$12.00

Cajun Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Candied Yams in a Wrap Served with Hand Cut Cajun Fries

CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Swiss Cheese Hot Plate Cajun sauce on Brioche Bun Served with Hand Cut Fries

HOT PLATE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

HOT PLATE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in Hot Plate Hot Sauce & Pickles on Brioche Bun Served with Hand Cut Fries

BIG BOOTY TRUDY

BIG BOOTY TRUDY

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast Bacon, Red Onions, Tomato, Boiled Egg & Mixed Cheese

SOUL LOADED

CHER LOVE'S BOB MARLEY BOWL

CHER LOVE'S BOB MARLEY BOWL

$17.00

Hand Cut Fried topped with Mac & Cheese, Jerked Chicken Breast, 3 Jumbo Shrimp, Sauteed Red Onion and Pineapples

CRAZY CAJUN BOWL

CRAZY CAJUN BOWL

$18.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast, 3 Grilled Shrimp Tossed In Alfredo Sauce served over Cajun Hand Cut Fries

ROCKY BALBOA

ROCKY BALBOA

$17.00

Angus Steak Meat sauteed with onion peppers mix and cheese served over Cajun Hand Cut Fries

CAJUN LOADED FRIES

CAJUN LOADED FRIES

$17.00

Hand-Cut Fries topped with Cajun Fried Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Onions, Peppers and Tomatoes

SOUL PLATTERS

Bob Marley Jerk Chicken Platter

Bob Marley Jerk Chicken Platter

$15.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken Platter

$15.00

Lamb Platter

$16.00

Chopped Steak Platter

$16.00

Salmon Platter

$17.00

MAIN CHICKS

I's Be Married Now Honey Dipped Fried Chicken

I's Be Married Now Honey Dipped Fried Chicken

$13.00+

1 Wing , 1 Breast , 1 Leg , 1 Thigh UP-CHARGE for all white meat or all dark meat.

Afternoon Service Cajun Fried Chicken

$12.00+

(2 Thighs & 2 Legs, $2 Up-Charge For 4 Jumbo Wings) Choose 2 Sides

Hot to Trot Hot Chicken

Hot to Trot Hot Chicken

$13.00+

Back Yard Grilled, BBQ Jerk or BBQ Chicken

$13.00+

(2 Thighs & 2 Legs) Choose 2 Sides

Smother Me Now Smothered Chicken

$13.00+

(2 Thighs & 2 Legs) Choose 2 Sides

King Titus Pork Ribs

$21.00

St Louis Pork Ribs Marinated Choice Of Dry Rubbed Dr Bbq Choose 2 Aunties Sides ($1 Up-Charge Per Side Substitution) and 1 Honey Corn Muffin

Big Terrence Fried/Smothered

$18.00

Comes With Pork Chop Fried or Smothered and choice of 2 Sides and 1 honey corn muffin

3 Side Platter

$14.00

SWIM CHICKS

Our Seafood Menu

Boss Lady Shrimp Platter

$18.00

4 JERKED, 4 BOOED Up, 4 CAJUN SHRIMP, 2 SIDES & CORN MUFFIN

Juanitas Seafood Platter

Juanitas Seafood Platter

$22.00

2 PC FRIED CAJUN WHITING FISH, 4 JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP, 2 SIDES & CORN MUFFIN

Edward Shabazz Cajun Fried Whiting

$17.00

3pc Fish, 2 Sides & Corm Muffin

Mother Burns Salmon Dinner

$18.00

6 oz Salmon (Fried, BBQ or Grilled), 2 SIDES & Corn Muffin

SIDE CHICKS

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Carlos Cajun Fried Corn

$4.50

Red Potato Mash

$5.00

Cajun Hand Cut Fries

$4.50

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

Steamed Cabbage

$6.00

Candy Yams

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

DRINKS

Brooklyn Lemonade Ice Tea

$4.00

Pink Passion

$4.00

Cranberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Cheerwine

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Seirra Mist

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Ice Water

Cup of Ice

$1.00

CONDIMENTS

HP Sauce

$0.50

Hot Plate Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Perfect Peach BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Honey

$0.75

Side Of Gravy

$1.00

SWEET TOOTH

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Deep Fried Peach Pie

$3.00
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3501 East Independence Blvd, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

