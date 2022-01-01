Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

50 Reviews

$

10235 N Oak Trafficway

Kansas City, MO 64155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
12 " Pizza
12" The Rockin' Supreme

Kids menu

8" Kid’s Pizza

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Handmade chicken fingers to order with chips and a drink

Kraft mac and cheese

$6.99

Keep it simple

Kid’s Pasta

$6.99

Penne buttered noodles topped w/ shredded Parmesan

SUB SALAD

$2.49

Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.

Appetizers

Fried Portabella Mushroom

$10.99

Seasoned and tempura fried served with House made Ranch

Drummies

$11.99

French cut bone-in chicken drummies fried to perfection. Choose from Hot, Regular, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Honey BBQ, Go-Jam BBQ, Sweet Thai, Teriyaki or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese for Dipping.

Italian Nachos

$11.99

Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.

Hot Rocks Pizza Rolls

$10.99

Won-ton wrapped pizza rolls stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Served with House Red Sauce for Dipping. Handmade daily.

Fried Ravioli

$10.99

Cheese Ravioli fried golden brown and served with house red sauce for dipping.

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Served with our house red sauce for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Battered and fried Mozzarella sticks. Served with our house red sauce or ranch for dipping.

Garlic Bread

$6.99

Served with our house red sauce for dipping.

House Meatballs

$10.99

Salads

Small House Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce Blend, signature pizza cheese, pepperoni, bacon bits, black olives and your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Italian Salad

$11.99

Lettuce Blend, salami, ham, pepperoni, pizza cheese, black olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini's, crouton's and Italian dressing

Greek Salad

$11.99

Lettuce Blend, pepperoncini's, diced cucumbers, Julienne red onion, roasted red peppers, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and croutons tossed in our house vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Quarter wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with Blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon bits, onions and your choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh Greens tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.

Large House Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Pesto

$10.99

Fresh Sliced turkey, Applewood bacon, Pesto Aioli, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Italian Sandy

$10.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pizza cheese and creamy Italian dressing piled high on a hoagie

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Large meatballs loaded on a hoagie bun, covered in our signature red sauce, topped with our pizza cheese and toasted to perfection.

Classic BLT w/ Garlic Pepper Aioli

$10.99

Toasted hoagie with pizza cheese, Applewood bacon, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce and glazed w/ garlic pepper aioli.

The Grinder

$12.99

Large meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms and topped with our signature red sauce and our signature pizza cheese.

Baked Pastas (Thur)

Southwest Cajun Pasta (Thur)

$8.99

Chorizo sausage, onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, roasted red pepper cream sauce served over penne pasta served with garlic bread

Penne and Meatballs (Thur)

$8.99

Huge meatballs in our signature red sauce on top of penne pasta, served with garlic bread and topped with parmesan cheese

Classic Penne Alfredo (Thur)

$8.99

Our version of a classic. Creamy alfredo sauce with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken. Served over penne pasta and topped with shredded parmesan served with garlic bread

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake Rolls

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

House Made Cookie (6")

$2.99

Sticky Balls

$5.99

Baked Pizza dough balls rolled in cinnamon and topped with an icing drizzle

Extra Dressings & Sauces

Extra Sauces

Bag Of Chips

Original Chips

$2.49

BBQ Chips

$2.49

Voodoo Chips

$2.49

Jalapeno Chips

$2.49

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.49

Pasta Salad

$2.49

Pizza

8" Pizza

$9.99

12 " Pizza

$13.99

16" Pizza

$15.99

Calzone

$10.99

8" Specialty Pizzas

8" The Carnivore

$11.99

8" The Rockin' Supreme

$11.99

8" Classic Margherita

$10.99

8" The Italian Pizza

$11.99

8" Philly Pizza

$11.99

8" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.99

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

8" Firestarter Pizza

$10.99

8" Ultimate BBQ Pizza

$11.99

8" Taco Pizza

$11.99

8" The Vegetarian

$10.99

8" Buffalo Pizza

$10.99

8" Mega Cheese Pizza

$10.99

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" The Carnivore

$16.99

12" The Rockin' Supreme

$16.99

12" Classic Margherita

$15.99

12" The Italian Pizza

$16.99

12" Philly Pizza

$16.99

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

12" Firestarter Pizza

$15.99

12" Ultimate BBQ Pizza

$16.99

12" Taco Pizza

$16.99

12" The Vegetarian

$15.99

12" Buffalo Pizza

$15.99

12" Mega Cheese Pizza

$15.99

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" The Carnivore

$23.99

16" The Rockin' Supreme

$23.99

16" Classic Margherita

$22.99

16" The Italian Pizza

$23.99

16" Philly Pizza

$23.99

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

16" Firestarter Pizza

$22.99

16" Ultimate BBQ Pizza

$23.99

16" Taco Pizza

$23.99

16" The Vegetarian

$22.99

16" Buffalo Pizza

$22.99

16" Mega Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Specialty Calzones

Calzone-The Carnivore

$12.99

Calzone-The Rockin' Supreme

$12.99

Calzone-Classic Margherita

$12.99

Calzone- The Italian

$12.99

Calzone-Philly

$12.99

Calzone-Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Calzone-Hawaiian

$12.99

Calzone- Firestarter

$12.99

Calzone- Ultimate BBQ

$12.99

Calzone-Taco

$12.99

Calzone-The Vegetarian

$12.99

Calzone-Buffalo

$12.99

Calzone-Mega Cheese

$12.99

CARRY OUT SODA CANS

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Root Beer Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
