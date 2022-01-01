Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Rod Cafe

114 Bank Street

New London, CT 06320

10 pc Wings
5 pc Wings
(5) TENDERS

Lobster Alfredo Fettuccine

$27.95
Basket of Fries

$6.95

$6.95
Basket of Cajun Fries

Basket of Cajun Fries

$8.95

French fries seasoned with our spicy cajun seasoning.

Basket of Garlic Pepper Parm Fries

Basket of Garlic Pepper Parm Fries

$8.95

French fries seasoned with garlic pepper and grated parmesan cheese.

Basket of Jerk Seasoned Fries

Basket of Jerk Seasoned Fries

$8.95

French fries seasoned with a spicy, savory Caribbean Jerk seasoning.

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

$9.95
Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.95

Basket of beer-batter style Onion Rings served with a side of our Cajun Ranch sauce for dipping.

Basket of Tater Tots

$9.95

$9.95
Basket of Cajun Tots

$10.95

$10.95
Basket of Jerk Tots

$10.95

$10.95
Basket of Garlic Pepper Parm Tots

$10.95

$10.95

Side of French Fries

$2.95

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

Fried Pickles Appetizer

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Lumpia

$10.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.95

Side of French Fries

$2.95

Side of Tater Tots

$3.95

Side of Cajun Tots

$4.50

Side of Jerk Tots

$4.50

Side of Parm Tots

$4.95

Side of Onion Rings

$4.95
Garden Salad Dinner

Garden Salad Dinner

$10.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing served on the side. Dinner sized portion. Add chicken, steak or salmon for an additional charge.

Garden Salad Side

Garden Salad Side

$6.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing served on the side. Side sized portion.

Caesar Salad Dinner

Caesar Salad Dinner

$10.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Dinner sized portion. Add chicken, steak or salmon for an additional charge.

Caesar Salad Side

Caesar Salad Side

$6.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Side sized portion.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, crispy buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chopped Pasta Salad

$15.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled chicken, Chopped pasta, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, onions, tomato and house vinaigrette.

Fruit & Nut Salad

$15.95

Mixed Greens, sliced apples and pears, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, onions, tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola cheese and house vinaigrette.

Blackened Thai Chili Salmon Salad

Blackened Thai Chili Salmon Salad

$22.95

Blackened Salmon Filet topped with Thai Chili and Mango Salsa on a dinner sized Garden Salad.

New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)

New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)

$5.95

Creamy New England style Clam Chowder with clams, potatoes, bacon, celery, onion & garlic.

Beef and Lentil Soup

$7.95

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$7.95
5 pc Wings

$7.95

$7.95
10 pc Wings

$14.95

$14.95
(5) TENDERS

$12.95

$12.95

(1) Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

(1) Side Ranch

$0.75

(1) Side Carrot Celery Mix

$0.75

(1) Side CELERY ONLY

$0.75

(1) side CARROTS ONLY

$0.75

Spicy Tequila Glaze WINGS (10)

$15.95
1/2 Pound Cheeseburger

1/2 Pound Cheeseburger

$15.95

1/2 lb burger topped with your choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95
Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.95

Cajun seasoned 1/2lb burger topped with crumbled bleu cheese, sautéed red onions, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, lettuce & tomato in a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.

Carlos Burger

Carlos Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb Swiss Cheeseburger topped with marinated roasted portabella mushrooms, sautéed onions, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.

Carribean Burger

$15.95

Chipolte Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.95
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95

Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, & parmesan cheese in a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Crispy Chicken, Cheddar cheese, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Marinated and hand-battered deep fried chicken breast on a soft roll topped with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast on a soft roll, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.

Gyro (Beef & Lamb Mix)

$14.95
Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$14.95

Pastrami, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with fries.

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb Cheddar Jack Cheeseburger topped with bacon, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served w/ fries.

Chimichurrie Burger

$15.95

Pesto Caprese Panini

$14.95

Oreo Cake

$4.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95

Chocolate Ice Cream and Whip

$4.95

Vanilla Ice Cream and Whip

$4.95

Kids CB w/ FF

$10.95

Deep Fried Hot Dog w/FF

$7.95

4 Wings & FF

$9.95

3 Tenders & FF

$10.95
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

114 Bank Street, New London, CT 06320

Directions

