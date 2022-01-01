Hot Rod's Diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
American

Hot Rod's Diner

1 Review

$$

208 Village Circle

Social Circle, GA 30025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Philly Cheesesteak

Starting Line

Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$6.99

Jalapeno hushpuppies, made from scratch & served with house-made jalapeno jelly.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Five cheddar stuffed jalapeno halves, deep fried & served with house-made ranch or jalapeno jelly.

Fried Green Beans

$6.29

Battered green beans, deep fried to crispy perfection & served with zesty "Boom Boom" sauce. (Seriously, give these a try. You won't regret it.)

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.29

Battered & deep fried pickle chips served with house-made ranch dressing

Chili-Cheese Tots

$7.59

A double order of crispy tater tots covered in homemade chili & melted cheddar cheese. Cause what are tots if they're not covered in chili & cheese?

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

A double order of beer-battered onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce. (But who are we kidding? You're gonna pick ranch.)

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.59Out of stock

Tater tot, minus the tater. Similar to a tater tot but made with sweet corn.

Soups & Salads

Soup

$3.79+

Always made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

Chili

$3.99+

Homemade chili seasoned just right. Served with shredded cheddar.

Side Salad

$4.69

It's like a house salad, only smaller. Made with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onions and croutons.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, red onions & feta cheese.

House Salad

$7.59

Crisp iceberg lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onions & croutons.

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, sliced strawberries, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries & feta cheese.

Wings & Things

Six Wings

$8.59

One flavor per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.

Twelve Wings

$14.59

One flavor per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.

Twenty-Four Wings

$27.99

Two flavors per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.

Sixty Wings

$59.99

Three flavors per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.

Wings & Tenders Combo

$10.59

Four wings, two tenders & fries. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.

Three Tender Plate

$7.99

Three crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Six Tender Plate

$10.99

Six crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$10.49

Four strips of crispy apple wood bacon, lettuce & tomato on grilled Texas toast.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

From scratch grilled chicken salad made with sliced red grapes, toasted slivered almonds & diced celery. Served on a toasted croissant.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Tender grilled or deep fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted sesame brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled cheese made with American, cheddar & provolone on lightly buttered & grilled Texas toast. Substitute house made pimento cheese for $0.75.

Patty Melt

$11.49

Six ounces of Black Angus beef, sautéed onions, swiss & cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Thinly sliced steak or chicken, sautéed onions & green peppers with melted provolone & American cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Reuben

$11.29

Premium corned beef, grilled, with swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on toasted rye.

Gyro

$10.99

A Greek Gyro made with seasoned beef and lamb strips. Topped with tzatziki, diced red onions, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato. Wrapped in warm pita.

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

An all-American classic

Cheeseburger

$10.49

It's a hamburger with steam melted cheddar cheese. As my father said, "Keep it simple stupid."

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Take a hamburger, add steam melted cheddar and 2 slices of crispy, delicious, awe-inspiring apple wood bacon and what do you have? Simply put..... Perfection

Trailblazer Burger

$11.49

Seriously delicious..... A cheeseburger with crispy onion rings, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and jalapenos.

Portabella Swiss Burger

$11.49

Sliced Portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese & mushroom gravy

Turkey Burger

$11.49

A hamburger, only it's made from turkey. So.... a turkey burger

Brunch Burger

$12.99

Not the kind of brunch you try to get out of. It's perfection (a bacon cheeseburger) topped with a fried egg. Not sure it gets much better.

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.49

100% fresh Black Angus beef, melted cheddar and homemade chili. Go ahead and make it a double. It's twice as good. (That was a terrible pun. My sincerest bad.)

"Big Boy" Burger

$14.59

Not for the faint of heart. The "Big Boy" is a giant, 3/4 pound all beef patty, stuffed with melted cheddar & served with your choice of side. (Aspirin sold separately)

Hot Dogs and "Super Dogs"

Classic Hot Dog

$6.19

Our classic, 1/8 pound all Black Angus beef hot dog. Includes your choice of side & pickle spear.

"Hunker Down Dog"

$8.19

In honor of the legendary Georgia Bulldog announcer, Larry Munson. An apple wood bacon wrapped frank, deep fried & topped with chili, melted cheddar, diced onions & sliced jalapeños. Includes your choice of side & pickle spear.

Corn Dog

$6.19

Deep fried "Ballpark" corn dog

The "Super Dog"

$11.59

A foot long, half pound, all beef frank in a giant grilled & steamed split top bun. Includes your choice of side & pickle spear.

Super Hunker Down Dog

$16.59

The "Big Dog" of our hot dog lineup. A foot long, half pound, all Black Angus beef frank, wrapped in three pieces of apple wood bacon, deep fried & covered with an entire bowl of chili, melted cheddar, diced onions and sliced jalapeños. Served in a giant grilled & steamed split top bun with your choice of side & pickle spear.

Kids

Kid's Hamburger

$6.19

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.59

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.19

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.59

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.79

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kid's Drink

$1.49

A La Carte

Fries

$3.19

Skin on & deep fried to perfection.

Tater Tots

$3.69

Crispy on the outside.... tender tater goodness on the inside.

Coleslaw

$3.19

Made fresh from scratch daily.

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.19

Cheesy, cheesy & more cheesy.

Fried Okra

$3.19

Battered & deep fried.

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Beverages

LG Drink

$2.29

Hand Dipped Shake

$4.29

The best shake you'll ever have. Made with real Mayfield ice cream & whole milk. Served with whipped cream & a maraschino cherry.

Coke Float

$3.29

A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream in a glass filled with delicious Coca-Cola.

Root Beer Float

$3.29

A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream in a glass filled with Barq's root beer.

Bottled Coke

$1.59

Desserts

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$4.59

Better than Grandma's.....

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$6.99

A warmed, chocolate chunk brownie topped with hot fudge, two scoops of ice cream, whipped topping, Hershey's chocolate syrup, caramel topping & a maraschino cherry.

Apple Pie

$4.59

A thick slice of our All-American apple pie

Pecan Pie

$4.59

If the South were a pie.... This would be it.

Double Chocolate Cake

$4.99

A generous slice of our triple layer, double chocolate cake.

Coconut Cake

$4.99Out of stock

A generous helping of our triple layer coconut cake. Enough to share.... but you don't have to.

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Banana Pudding

$4.29Out of stock

Made from scratch. Get it before it's gone!!

Jams & Jellies

Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

$4.99Out of stock

An 8oz can of our house-made & canned jalapeno pepper jelly.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, better people, cringy memes. What more could you ask for?

Website

Location

208 Village Circle, Social Circle, GA 30025

Directions

Gallery
Hot Rod's Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1299 N Cherokee Rd Suite A Social Circle, GA 30025
View restaurantnext
The Roe Market
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Broad Street Monroe, GA 30655
View restaurantnext
LR BURGER
orange starNo Reviews
202 E Spring Street Monroe, GA 30655
View restaurantnext
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Covington
orange star4.5 • 521
11406 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016
View restaurantnext
Groove Burgers
orange star4.6 • 956
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Bistro off Broad - 16 E Candler St
orange star4.8 • 1,031
16 E Candler St Winder, GA 30680
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Social Circle
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston