Hot Rod's Diner
1 Review
$$
208 Village Circle
Social Circle, GA 30025
Popular Items
Starting Line
Jalapeno Hushpuppies
Jalapeno hushpuppies, made from scratch & served with house-made jalapeno jelly.
Jalapeno Poppers
Five cheddar stuffed jalapeno halves, deep fried & served with house-made ranch or jalapeno jelly.
Fried Green Beans
Battered green beans, deep fried to crispy perfection & served with zesty "Boom Boom" sauce. (Seriously, give these a try. You won't regret it.)
Fried Pickle Chips
Battered & deep fried pickle chips served with house-made ranch dressing
Chili-Cheese Tots
A double order of crispy tater tots covered in homemade chili & melted cheddar cheese. Cause what are tots if they're not covered in chili & cheese?
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
A double order of beer-battered onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce. (But who are we kidding? You're gonna pick ranch.)
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Tater tot, minus the tater. Similar to a tater tot but made with sweet corn.
Soups & Salads
Soup
Always made from scratch with fresh ingredients.
Chili
Homemade chili seasoned just right. Served with shredded cheddar.
Side Salad
It's like a house salad, only smaller. Made with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onions and croutons.
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, red onions & feta cheese.
House Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onions & croutons.
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sliced strawberries, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries & feta cheese.
Wings & Things
Six Wings
One flavor per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.
Twelve Wings
One flavor per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.
Twenty-Four Wings
Two flavors per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.
Sixty Wings
Three flavors per order. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.
Wings & Tenders Combo
Four wings, two tenders & fries. Includes carrots & celery with your choice of blue cheese or house made ranch.
Three Tender Plate
Three crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Six Tender Plate
Six crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Four strips of crispy apple wood bacon, lettuce & tomato on grilled Texas toast.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
From scratch grilled chicken salad made with sliced red grapes, toasted slivered almonds & diced celery. Served on a toasted croissant.
Chicken Sandwich
Tender grilled or deep fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese made with American, cheddar & provolone on lightly buttered & grilled Texas toast. Substitute house made pimento cheese for $0.75.
Patty Melt
Six ounces of Black Angus beef, sautéed onions, swiss & cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak or chicken, sautéed onions & green peppers with melted provolone & American cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Reuben
Premium corned beef, grilled, with swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on toasted rye.
Gyro
A Greek Gyro made with seasoned beef and lamb strips. Topped with tzatziki, diced red onions, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato. Wrapped in warm pita.
Burgers
Hamburger
An all-American classic
Cheeseburger
It's a hamburger with steam melted cheddar cheese. As my father said, "Keep it simple stupid."
Bacon Cheeseburger
Take a hamburger, add steam melted cheddar and 2 slices of crispy, delicious, awe-inspiring apple wood bacon and what do you have? Simply put..... Perfection
Trailblazer Burger
Seriously delicious..... A cheeseburger with crispy onion rings, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and jalapenos.
Portabella Swiss Burger
Sliced Portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese & mushroom gravy
Turkey Burger
A hamburger, only it's made from turkey. So.... a turkey burger
Brunch Burger
Not the kind of brunch you try to get out of. It's perfection (a bacon cheeseburger) topped with a fried egg. Not sure it gets much better.
Chili Cheeseburger
100% fresh Black Angus beef, melted cheddar and homemade chili. Go ahead and make it a double. It's twice as good. (That was a terrible pun. My sincerest bad.)
"Big Boy" Burger
Not for the faint of heart. The "Big Boy" is a giant, 3/4 pound all beef patty, stuffed with melted cheddar & served with your choice of side. (Aspirin sold separately)
Hot Dogs and "Super Dogs"
Classic Hot Dog
Our classic, 1/8 pound all Black Angus beef hot dog. Includes your choice of side & pickle spear.
"Hunker Down Dog"
In honor of the legendary Georgia Bulldog announcer, Larry Munson. An apple wood bacon wrapped frank, deep fried & topped with chili, melted cheddar, diced onions & sliced jalapeños. Includes your choice of side & pickle spear.
Corn Dog
Deep fried "Ballpark" corn dog
The "Super Dog"
A foot long, half pound, all beef frank in a giant grilled & steamed split top bun. Includes your choice of side & pickle spear.
Super Hunker Down Dog
The "Big Dog" of our hot dog lineup. A foot long, half pound, all Black Angus beef frank, wrapped in three pieces of apple wood bacon, deep fried & covered with an entire bowl of chili, melted cheddar, diced onions and sliced jalapeños. Served in a giant grilled & steamed split top bun with your choice of side & pickle spear.
Kids
A La Carte
Beverages
LG Drink
Hand Dipped Shake
The best shake you'll ever have. Made with real Mayfield ice cream & whole milk. Served with whipped cream & a maraschino cherry.
Coke Float
A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream in a glass filled with delicious Coca-Cola.
Root Beer Float
A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream in a glass filled with Barq's root beer.
Bottled Coke
Desserts
Homemade Peach Cobbler
Better than Grandma's.....
Brownie Fudge Sundae
A warmed, chocolate chunk brownie topped with hot fudge, two scoops of ice cream, whipped topping, Hershey's chocolate syrup, caramel topping & a maraschino cherry.
Apple Pie
A thick slice of our All-American apple pie
Pecan Pie
If the South were a pie.... This would be it.
Double Chocolate Cake
A generous slice of our triple layer, double chocolate cake.
Coconut Cake
A generous helping of our triple layer coconut cake. Enough to share.... but you don't have to.
Carrot Cake
Banana Pudding
Made from scratch. Get it before it's gone!!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
208 Village Circle, Social Circle, GA 30025