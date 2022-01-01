Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hot Shot Espresso - Thain Road

162 Reviews

$

527 Thain Road

Lewiston, ID 83501

Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Mocha

Drinks

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

Black and White Mocha

$4.00

Americano

$2.20

Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Chai Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Two Leaves Tea

$2.50

Lotus Energy Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.50

Scotch & Soda

$2.25

Riptide Lotus(NO OJ)

$3.85

Hotshot Blast

$4.10

Double Decker

$4.75

Blackout

$4.75

Strawberry Blondie

$4.75

Oscaropolis

$4.75

Food

Scone

$2.89

Bagel

$1.95

Muffin

$1.50

Purefit Bar

$3.00

Cliff Bar

$2.00

Grandmas Cookie

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

Location

527 Thain Road, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

