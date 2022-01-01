Food Trucks
Middle Eastern
Hot Shots Food Truck 750 E State St Athens, OH 45701
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Locally hand-made gourmet breakfast and lunch items. Wholesome quality food for the entire family at extremely fair prices.
750 E State St, Athens, OH 45701
Gallery