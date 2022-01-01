Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Middle Eastern

Hot Shots Food Truck 750 E State St Athens, OH 45701

review star

No reviews yet

750 E State St

Athens, OH 45701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN
SPICY CHICKEN
BLACK BEAN ELOTE BLEND

JUMBO BREAKFAST BISCUIT

Jumbo Breakfast Biscuit

$5.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

CHICKEN WAFFLE

$8.99

SMASH BURGERS

Classic Burger

$8.99

BBQ Burger

$8.99

Cali Burger

$8.99

Spicy Burger

$8.99

Butter Burger

$8.99

Black And Bleu Burger

$8.99

Mushroom Burger

$10.99

Cajun Burger

$10.99

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.99

SPICY CHICKEN

$8.99

GRILLED CHEESE

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

LOADED FRIES

Bacon Cheddar

$7.99

Hot Chicken

$7.99

SIDES

BISCUITS AND JELLY

$1.99

CHEESE FRIES

$3.99+

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES

$2.99+

WAFFLE

$2.99

SALADS

$3.99+

BLACK BEAN ELOTE BLEND

$3.99

SIDE OF EGGS (2)

$1.99

SIDE OF PROTEIN

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$3.99

POTATO CHIPS

$0.99

DRINKS

Coffee

$1.99+

Deeper Roots Coffee out of Cincinnati

Bottle Water

$1.99

Soda

$2.99

Red Smoothie

$4.99

Blue Smoothie

$4.99

SAUCES

Seasonal Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Seasonal Jam

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$1.00

JUMBO BREAKFAST BISCUIT

Jumbo Breakfast Biscuit

$7.99

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

Country Breakfast

$8.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

CHICKEN WAFFLE

$10.99

SMASH BURGERS

Classic Burger

$10.99

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Cali Burger

$10.99

Spicy Burger

$10.99

LOADED FRIES

Bacon Cheddar

$9.99

Hot Chicken

$9.99

Spicy Chorizo

$9.99

GRILLED CHEESE

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN

$9.99

SPICY CHICKEN

$9.99

JUMBO CHICKEN BISCUITS

Classic

$9.99

BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Hot Chicken

$9.99

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$9.99

SIDES

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES

$2.99+

BLACK BEAN ELOTE BLEND

$3.99

SALADS

$3.99+

SIDE OF PROTEIN

$4.99

WAFFLE

$2.99

SIDE OF EGGS (2)

$2.99

BISCUITS AND JELLY

$3.99

Biscuits Gravy Half

$6.99

Biscuits Gravy Full

$9.99

CHEESE FRIES

$3.99+

DRINKS

Coffee

$1.99+

Deeper Roots Coffee out of Cincinnati

Bottle Water

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.99+

SAUCES

Seasonal Aioli

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Seasonal Jam

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Vinaigrette

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Locally hand-made gourmet breakfast and lunch items. Wholesome quality food for the entire family at extremely fair prices.

Location

750 E State St, Athens, OH 45701

Directions

Gallery
Hot Shots Food Truck image
Hot Shots Food Truck image

Popular restaurants in Athens

SOL RESTAURANT & BAR
orange star4.3 • 1,735
700 E State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Donkey Coffee
orange star4.8 • 1,152
17 W Washington St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Avalanche Pizza
orange star4.4 • 833
329 E State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Thai Paradise - Athens
orange star4.5 • 376
102 West Union Street Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
O'Betty's Red Hot
orange star4.9 • 309
15 W State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Courtside Pizza - Athens
orange star4.2 • 292
85 North Court St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Athens
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston