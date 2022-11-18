Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Hot Spot Cafe is located within the T-Mobile call center.
Location
133 1st Park Drive, Oakland, ME 04963
