Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only

133 1st Park Drive

Oakland, ME 04963

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheeseburger

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich on English

$2.60

Breakfast Sandwich on Bagel

$3.10

Egg Cheese Omelet

$3.00

Egg & Cheese Scramble

$2.49

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$2.99

1 Egg To Order

$1.00

Breakfast Pizza Slice

$2.49

English Muffin

$0.89

Bagel

$2.19

White Toast

$0.89Out of stock

Wheat Toast

$0.89

2 Slices Bacon

$1.00

Sausage Patty

$1.39

Cherry Strudel

$2.19Out of stock

Cinnamon French Toast

$1.39

2 Slices of Cinnamon French Toast

$2.09

Fried Foods

*Special* Empanada

$2.50Out of stock
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Basket

$5.69Out of stock
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$2.29
French Fries

French Fries

$1.99

Waffle Fries

$2.19

Onion Rings

$2.49

Tater Tots

$1.99

Home Fries

$1.69

Vegetable Egg Roll

$1.89

Cheese Fries w/ Bacon

$4.19

Cheese Fries

$3.49

Fried Mac&Cheese Bites

$3.59Out of stock

Extra Side Sauce

$0.35

Cold Sandwiches

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$5.99

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Combo

$8.48

Turkey Sandwich

$2.99

Turkey Club

$4.29

Ham Sandwich

$2.99

Ham Club

$4.29

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$3.99

BLT

$3.29

Hot Sandwiches

Gyro Combo

$7.68Out of stock

Gyro

$5.19Out of stock

"The Big Burger"

$6.50Out of stock

This is an 8oz burger with Pineapple, Ham, and Swiss Cheese.

Hamburger

$3.29

Double Hamburger

$4.89

Cheeseburger

$3.79

Double Cheeseburger

$5.39

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$3.29

Chicken Wrap

$4.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$3.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.19

Tuna Melt

$3.99

Turkey Melt

$3.19

Ham Melt

$3.19

Steak & Cheese Sub

$5.49

Loaded Steak & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$5.19Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$5.49

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$4.29Out of stock

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.39

Veggie Quesadilla

$3.79

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.49

Steak Quesadilla

$5.29

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$5.49

Other

French Toast Foster

$7.69Out of stock

Garden Salad

$4.39

Caesar Salad

$4.19Out of stock

Chef Salad

$5.89Out of stock

Add Scoop of Chicken Salad

$2.49Out of stock

Add Scoop of Tuna Salad

$2.19Out of stock

Add Grilled Chicken

$2.39

Add Crispy Chicken

$1.99

Add Bacon

$1.59

Add Steak

$3.29

Add Cheese

$0.29

Add Ham

$1.25

Snacks 1

Banana

$0.89

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.99

Brownie

$1.59Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$2.29

Whoopie Pie

$2.69Out of stock

Strudal Stick

$1.89

Chips

$1.49Out of stock
Hard Boiled Egg Cup

Hard Boiled Egg Cup

$2.25Out of stock
Pepperoni & Cheese Cup

Pepperoni & Cheese Cup

$2.50

Pudding Cup

$2.99Out of stock
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Cake

$3.29

Pumpkin Squares

$2.99Out of stock

Beverages 1

Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$1.25

Bottled Soda

$1.80

aquafina Water

$1.80
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.30

Gold Peak Tea

$2.75

Empty Cup

$0.14

Starbucks Coffee

$4.39Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.89Out of stock
Sunday Closed
Monday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday Closed
Hot Spot Cafe is located within the T-Mobile call center.

133 1st Park Drive, Oakland, ME 04963

