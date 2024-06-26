This restaurant does not have any images
Hellfired Pizza Hillsboro
2295 NW Allie Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Food
Apps
- Wings
Bone in Wings smothered in your choice of: Smoky BBQ Sauce, Sweet-Zing Chili, Buffalo, Chipotle Dry Rub, Ranch Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan or served Naked. Dipping Sauces: Ranch, Blue Cheese, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce.$16.25
- Cheesy Bread
House-Made Garlic Butter, Grated Parmesan Cheese, MORE Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Cooked to Perfection in our Wood Fired Oven. Served with a Side of House-Made Ranch or Side of the most Delicious House-Made Marinara Sauce You Have Ever Had!$13.00
- Sweet Cheesy Bread
House-Made Garlic Butter, Grated Parmesan Cheese, MORE Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with a generous portion of Brown Sugar, Cooked to Perfection in our Wood Fired Oven. Served with a Side Strawberry Puree.$13.00
- Nachos
Cheese in every bite, perfect solo or for date night! House made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese, Black Beans, Olives, Green Onions, Cilantro and Sour Cream.$16.25
- Hellfried Brussels
Brussel Sprouts tossed in our Sweet-Zing Chili Sauce, spun with Bacon and Candied Walnuts in a personal sized skillet.$13.50
- Calamari
Deep Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers topped with Fresh Parsley with Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce and House-Made Ranch Dressing for dipping.$15.50
- Cheesy Chips
Our House-Made Queso Cheese served with Tortilla Chips and Topped with Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.$8.75
- Chicken Strips
Hand Dipped and Battered Chicken Strips with your choice of: Smoky BBQ Sauce, Sweet-Zing Chili, Buffalo, Chipotle Dry Rub, Ranch Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, or served Naked. Dipping Sauces: Ranch, Blue Cheese, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce.$15.25
- Basket of Fries
Hand Battered and Fried to Crispy Golden Perfection, Sprinkled with a Blend of Seasonings. Feelin’ Spicy? Make em’ Cajun!$8.75
- Basket of Onion Rings
Fun to eat and Fun to Dip! Ask your Server for a Side of your Favorite Sauce.$8.75
Salads
- House Salad
Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, Atop Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Blend. Served with Italian Dressing.$12.75
- Side House Salad
Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, Atop Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Blend. Served with Italian Dressing.$7.25
- Family House Salad
Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Shaved Parmesan, Atop Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Blend. Served with Italian Dressing.$20.25
- Caesar Salad
Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing Spun with Romaine Lettuce.$12.75
- Side Caesar Salad
Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing Spun with Romaine Lettuce.$7.25
- Family Caesar Salad
Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing Spun with Romaine Lettuce.$20.25
- BBQ Chicken and Crispy Onion Salad
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Onions, Bacon, Drizzled BBQ Sauce Tossed with Romaine Lettuce and House-Made Ranch Dressing.$17.25
- Caprese Salad
A Combination of Fresh Mozzarella and Sliced Tomatoes, Topped with Basil and a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle.$11.00
- Seasonal Fruit Salad
A rotating special, ask for details.$16.25
Burgers
- Cheesy Stack
Two Smash Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun.$16.50
- Bacon Cheesy Stack
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce atop a Brioche Bun.$17.50
- Mush and Swissy Stack
Two Smash Patties, Crispy Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, on a Brioche Bun.$17.50
- Crispy Onion and Bbq Burger
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, on a Brioche Bun.$18.00
- Crispy Man Burger
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Crispy Onions, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, on a Brioche Bun.$18.00
Sandwiches
- BBQ Porky$16.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken, Hot Honey, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun.$17.50
- Fish and Chips Sandwich
Hand Battered Cod on a Brioche Bun with House-Made Coleslaw, layered with a Spicy Tartar Sauce.$17.50
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Brioche Bun, Secret Sauce.$17.50
Entree's
Wraps
- Cheesy Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce on a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$16.50
- Bacon Cheesy Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sliced Onions, Secret Sauce atop a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$17.50
- Crispy Onion and BBQ Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, on a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$18.00
- Crispy Man Burger Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Crispy Onions, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, on a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$18.00
- Mush N Swissy Stack Wrap
Two Smash Patties, Crispy Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, on a Tomato Basil Tortilla.$17.50
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Fried Chicken, Hot Honey, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun.$17.50
- Fish and Chips Wrap
Hand Battered Cod on a Tomato Basil Tortilla with House-Made Coleslaw, layered with a Spicy Tartar Sauce.$17.50
- Spicy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Fried Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Peppercorn Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Tomato Basil Tortilla.$16.25
Kids Menu
Pizza
Small Red Sauce Pizzas
- Small Hellfired
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Mozzarella, Oregano.$16.75
- Small For the Carnivore
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$16.75
- Small Throw It All on There
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$16.75
- Small Aloha Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese.$15.50
- Small Spicy Aloha
Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, & Hot Honey Drizzle.$16.75
- Small Pepperoni for Days
Pepperoni, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$15.50
- Small Cheesy
Mozzarella Cheese.$14.25
- Small Everything Minus Meats
Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$16.00
- Small Meats Ricotta
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese.$16.00
- Small Aloha Deluxe
Pepperoni, Pineapple, Garlic, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$15.50
- Small Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil.$15.50
Medium Red Sauce Pizzas
- Medium Hellfired
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Mozzarella, Oregano.$28.00
- Medium For the Carnivore
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$28.00
- Medium Throw It All on There
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$28.00
- Medium Aloha Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese.$24.00
- Medium Spicy Aloha
Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, & Hot Honey Drizzle.$28.00
- Medium Pepperoni for Days
Pepperoni, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$24.00
- Medium Cheesy
Mozzarella Cheese.$21.25
- Medium Everything Minus Meats
Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$25.00
- Medium Meats Ricotta
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese.$25.00
- Medium Aloha Deluxe
Pepperoni, Pineapple, Garlic, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$24.00
- Medium Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil.$24.00
Large Red Sauce Pizzas
- Large Hellfired
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Mozzarella, Oregano.$35.00
- Large For the Carnivore
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$35.00
- Large Throw It All on There
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$35.00
- Large Aloha Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese.$31.00
- Large Spicy Aloha
Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, & Hot Honey Drizzle.$35.00
- Large Pepperoni for Days
Pepperoni, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$31.00
- Large Cheesy
Pepperoni, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$26.25
- Large Everything Minus Meats
Green Peppers, White Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$32.00
- Large Meats Ricotta
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese.$32.00
- Large Aloha Deluxe
Pepperoni, Pineapple, Garlic, Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$31.00
- Large Margherita Pie
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil.$31.00
Small Specialty Pies
- Small Thai Pie
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers, White Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, garnished with Cilantro and a Sweet Chili Sauce Drizzle.$16.00
- Small Arugalicious
Prosciutto, Arugula, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Drizzled with Olive Oil.$16.00
- Small BBQ Chicken Thunda
BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple topped with Cilantro and BBQ Sauce.$16.75
- Small Snobby Evil Veggie
Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Sauteed Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, atop our Pesto Cream Sauce.$16.00