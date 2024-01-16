Hot Taco Street Taqueria. 9680 Narcoossee Road. Suite 103. Orlando, FL. 32827. Hot Taco Street Taqueria - Narcoossee.
Food
Antojitos
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
- Elote$6.00
Grilled corn on the cob, queso cotija, lime and cilantro mayo, Tajín
- Cheese Fondue with Chorizo Verde & Totopos$9.00
- Jalapeño, Queso Dip & Totopos$8.00
- Guacamole Tradicional$9.50
Tomato, red onion, lime juice cilantro, queso fresco, totopos
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken tortilla strips, mexican rice, roasted corn, pico de gallo
- Flautas$9.99
3 crispy chicken taquitos, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, red onion, queso fresco
- Loaded Nachos$12.50
Tortilla chips, jalapeño, queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, pickled jalapeños
- Ceviche$10.75
- Octopus Ceviche Tacos$13.99
Tacos
Entrée
- Carne Asada$19.25
Marinated grilled flap steak Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, caramelized onion, crema, corn tortillas
- Pollo Asado$16.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, caramelized onions, crema and tortilla
- Fajitas$16.75
Cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato, Mexican rice refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, corn tortillas
- Hot Taco Burrito$17.99
Wet 12" flour tortilla, pollo pibil, asada, chorizo verde, mexican rice, black beans, jalapeño, queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, roasted tomato sauce
- Cali Burrito$12.50
12" flour tortilla, French fries, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, totopos
- Chimichanga$12.50
Crispy flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, deep fried & topped with jalapeño queso dip, lettuce, crema
- La Chingona Burger$12.99
Hand-formed seasoned beef patty, shredded cheese, caramelized onion, chipotle mayo, fried egg, lettuce, guacamole, pickled jalapeño and French fries
- Quesadillas Oaxaca$10.50
Flour tortilla, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole
- Tilapia$16.75
Pan seared fish fillet with cilantro lime butter, bell peppers, grilled onions, cilantro rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumber
- Tlayuda$17.99
- Dona Pepa Salad Bowl$12.50
- Quesabirria Box$19.99
Specials
Children Menu
Sides
- Chipotle$1.50
- Fresh Jalapeños$1.50
- Pickled Jalapeños$1.50
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Grilled Bell Peppers$1.99
- Grilled Onions$1.99
- Lettuce$1.99
- Queso Fresco$2.00
- Mexican Rice$2.50
- Cilantro Rice$2.50
- Refried Beans$2.50
- Black Beans$2.50
- French Fries$2.99
- 3 Roasted Serrano Chiles$3.50
- Bandera Salad$4.50
- Grilled Veggies$4.50
- Fajita Salad$6.00
- Side Queso Dip$3.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Fried Egg$1.99
- Side Crema$1.50
- Side Salsa Chile árbol$1.50
- Side Salsa Verde$1.50
- Side Salsa Chile Morita$1.50
- Side Salsa Habanero$1.50
- Salsa de Chips$2.00
- Salsa Aderezo de Cilantro$1.50
- Side de Nopales$4.50
- Side de tortillas$1.50
- Side Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Side Roasted Mushrooms$4.99
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Side Espinaca Baby$4.99
- Side Plant Based Protein$8.00
Salsas x Botella
TV Screens
- Aguas Frescas$4.00
Market variety
- Refill Aguas Frescas$2.50
- Sangrita$12.00
Best of both worlds! Our frozen house margarita finished with sangria. Served frozen
- Paloma$10.00
Agave wine, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda, tajín rim. Served on the rocks
- SCREEN 1 Taco
- SCREEN COMBO 1 Tacos$14.50
- SCREEN COMBO 2 Tacos$18.50
Selection of 3 tacos with rice & beans
- SCREEN TACO BOX$49.99
Selection of 3 tacos with rice & beans
- SCREEN Quesabirria Box$23.99
Drinks
Cocktails
- Michelada$8.00
Signature tomato juice, lime juice, Tajín rim (beer selection)
- Margarita De La Casa$9.00
Our classic margarita on the rocks, passion fruit, guava, strawberry, mango
- Frozen Margarita$9.00
Our classic Margarita,served frozen. Our classic nargarita on the rocks passion fruit, guava, strawberry, mango
- Red Sangria$9.00
Wine citrus fresh fruit. Served red on the rocks
- Sangririta$11.50
Best of both worlds! Our frozen house margarita finished with sangria. Served frozen
- Paloma$9.50
Agave wine, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda, tajín rim. Served on the rocks
- La Chelada$7.00
Lime juice, salt rim, (beer selection)
Soft Drinks
Beer
Employee Menu
5 de Mayo
Food
- Signature Queso Dip$9.99
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
- Guacamole Tradicional$10.00
- Loaded Nachos$14.50
- 1 Taco$5.50
- Mix and Match 2 Tacos$14.50
- TACO BOX$55.00
Selection of 3 tacos with rice & beans
- Quesadilla Oaxaca$14.50
- Cali Burrito$12.50
12" flour tortilla, French fries, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, totopos
- Flautas$14.50
- Quesabirria Box$26.00
- Churros$8.00
- Tres Leches$8.00
- Antonellas Palletes$5.00
- Chipotle$1.50
- Fresh Jalapeños$1.50
- Pickled Jalapeños$1.50
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Grilled Bell Peppers$1.99
- Grilled Onions$1.99
- Lettuce$1.99
- Queso Fresco$2.00
- Mexican Rice$2.50
- Cilantro Rice$2.50
- Refried Beans$2.50
- Black Beans$2.50
- French Fries$2.99
- 3 Roasted Serrano Chiles$3.50
- Bandera Salad$4.50
- Grilled Veggies$4.50
- Fajita Salad$6.00
- Side Queso Dip$3.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Fried Egg$1.99
- Side Crema$1.50
- Side Salsa Chile árbol$1.50
- Side Salsa Verde$1.50
- Side Salsa Chile Morita$1.50
- Side Salsa Habanero$1.50
- Salsa de Chips$2.00
- Salsa Aderezo de Cilantro$1.50