Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Hot Taco Street Kitchen

No reviews yet

Church Street

Hartford, CT 06416

Hot Taco Truck Menu

Tuna

$14.00

Mexican Pulled Chicken Guacamole Pineapple Salsa Chipotle Ailoi Cotjia cheese

Birria X2

$14.00

ButterMilk Fried Chicken Crumbled Bacon Shredded Lettuce Diced Tomatoes Chipotle Ailoi

Corn

$10.00

Mexican pulled chicken Shredded cheese Guacamole Corn salsa Chipotle ailoi Spanish rice Black beans

Chips And Queso

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar Caramel

Burger Taco

$14.00

Cotjia cheese Asian braised cabbage Sriracha ailoi

Fish Taco

$14.00

Brussels

$10.00

Water

$1.00

Cubano

$15.00

Pork Burrito

$16.00

Quesadilla

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mobile tacos and tapas food truck

Location

Church Street, Hartford, CT 06416

Directions

