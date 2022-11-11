Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Hot Tails 1

1,205 Reviews

$$

1113 Hospital Rd

New Roads, LA 70760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Fries
The Swamp Thing
Small Loaded Fries

Southern Starters

Crawfish Bread

$15.99

french bread hollowed out, filled with spinach and artichoke dip, topped with fried crawfish tails and parmesan & romano

Loaded Fries

$12.99

steak fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, spillway sauce, ranch, and house-pickled peppers

NOLA Style BBQ Shrimp

$18.99

shell-on gulf shrimp, smothered down in garlic butter sauce, served with french bread

Gator

$13.99

fried, blackened, buffalo

App Special

$7.99

Southern Snacks

Boudin Boulettes

$7.99

house-made with tangy horseradish sauce

Crawfish Boulettes

$9.99

house-made crawfish croquettes with pepperjelly

Parlange Pickles

$6.99

fried and served with spillway sauce

Certifried Onion Rings

$7.99

deep fried to perfection

Shut-up Dawgs (6)

$3.99

our hushpuppies with tartar sauce

Okra App

$6.99

served with our spillway sauce

Southern Shrooms

$7.99

fried mushrooms with spillway sauce

Shotgun Shrimp

$8.99

fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce

Soups & Salads

Gumbo Cup

$7.50

Gumbo Bowl

$14.50

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$10.50

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$19.50

Red Beans Bowl

$8.99

Crawfish Pasta Salad

$15.99

romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, topped with fried crawfish tails

Shrimp Pasta Salad

$14.99

romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, parmesan & romano, topped with sauteed shrimp

Chicken Pasta Salad

$12.99

romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, parmesan & romano, topped with grilled chicken

Seafood Sensation Salad

$20.99

sauteed shrimp and crawfish over romaine lettuce with tomato, parmesan & romano, and sensation dressing

Blackened Shrimp Remoulade

$15.99

blackened shrimp over romaine lettuce with tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, and spillway sauce

Shrimp Caesar

$15.99

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & romano, caesar dressing topped with sauteed shrimp

Chicken Caesar

$13.99

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & romano, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.99

romaine lettuce, parmesan & romano, tomato

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Salad Special

$16.99

Steak Salad special

$14.99Out of stock

Nola Style Poboys

Shrimp Poboy Whole

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Shrimp Poboy Half

$9.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Whole

$11.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin Cut Fish Poboy Half

$8.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Whole

$20.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Whole

$20.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Blackened Shrimp Poboy Whole

$14.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Blackened Shrimp Poboy Half

$9.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Zydepo Poboy Whole

$14.99

fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce, dressed with tomato, pickles, and coleslaw

Zydepo Poboy Half

$9.99

fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce, dressed with tomato,, pickles and coleslaw

Gator Poboy Whole

$16.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo

Gator Poboy Half

$11.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo

Fried Seafood Platters

all platters come with steak fries, two shut-up dawgs, and spillway add a side house or caesar salad for $2.50

Shrimp Boxx

$21.99

Fish Boxx

$17.99

Mudbug Boxx

$21.99

Oyster Boxx

$23.99

Juicy Jumpers

$17.99

Combo Boxx

$22.99

choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers

Gulf Platter

$35.99

fish, shrimp, jumpers, oysters, crawfish, softshell, side salad

Specialty Sandwiches

The Carencro

$11.99

grilled turkey breast, onions, house-pickled peppers, pepperjack cheese with spillway sauce and ranch on a toasted croissant

Crab Cake Croissant

$11.99

fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant

Mr. Ruiz

$13.99

grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a toasted croissant

Fish Sangwich

$10.99

spillway sauce, tartar, tomato, coleslaw(contains pecans), onions, cheddar jack, pickles

Southern Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.99

hand-breaded pork chop with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spillway sauce on texas toast

Seafood Muffuletta Half

$13.99

sauteed shrimp and crawfish with mushrooms, onions, garlic and provolone cheese on muffuletta

Seafood Muffuletta Whole

$26.99

sauteed shrimp and crawfish with mushrooms, onions, garlic and provolone cheese on muffuletta

Sweet Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

fried shrimp in a spinach tortilla, dressed with tomato, house-pickled peppers, coleslaw(contains pecans), pepperjelly and honey mustard

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.99

fried chicken in a spinach tortilla, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon bits, cheddar jack, honey mustard

Hot Tails Style Burgers

The Swamp Thing

$12.99

handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce

Cajun Crawfish Burger

$14.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with sauteed crawfish, onions, mushroom, and melted pepperjack cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spillway sauce

Oyster Rock Burger

$15.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with spinach & artichoke dip, flash fried oysters, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

handmade half-pound burger blackened topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, house-pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and spillway sauce

Couyon Melt

$14.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with blackened gator, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle and tangy horseradish sauce on texas toast

Big Juicy

$13.99

handmade half-pound burger stuffed with cheddar jack cheese topped with a over easy egg, fried onion rings, provolone cheese, house-pickled peppers, lettuce tomato, 1000 island

Grille

16oz. Ribeye

$39.99

served with side salad and twice baked potato casserole

Shrimp & Veggies

$22.99

shrimp served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread

Tuna & Veggies

$23.99

tuna served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread

Chicken & Veggies

$17.99

grilled chicken served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread

Chef’s Special

$21.00Out of stock

Signature Sides

Certifried Onion Rings

$5.50

Potato Casserole

$5.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Veggies

$5.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Small Loaded Fries

$6.50

French Bread Slices (2)

$1.50

Kids

all served with fries

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mini Corndogs

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.99

topped with creme anglaise

Bayou Brownie Bowl

$6.99

topped with vanilla ice cream and creme anglaise

Pecan Cobbler

$6.99

hot fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and creme anglaise

Ice cream scoop

$1.75

Brunch (Sunday)

Boudin Omelet

$11.00Out of stock

Crawfish Omelet

$16.00Out of stock

Red Bean Omelet

$11.00Out of stock

Crawfish Benedict

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00Out of stock

Sugarland Breakfast

$11.00Out of stock

Strip & Eggs

$25.00Out of stock

Blackened Tuna BLT

$24.00Out of stock

$3 Proud Mary

$3.00Out of stock

$3 Mimosa

$3.00Out of stock

$3 Hurricane

$3.00Out of stock

Sauces

Spillway

$0.75

Dressing

$0.75

Spillway Jug

$14.99

Spillway Bottle

$6.99

Cocktail Bottle

$6.99

Tartar Bottle

$6.99

Plate Lunch

Hot Line Plate Lunch

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1113 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA 70760

Directions

Gallery
Hot Tails image
Hot Tails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jed's Local Poboys
orange star4.4 • 336
672 Jefferson Hwy BATON ROUGE, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge - Corporate Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5211 Corporate Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Southfin Southern Poke - Perkins
orange star4.7 • 638
4321 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen - Inside of the Bon Carre Business Center
orange star5.0 • 9
7323 Florida BLVD Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. - 2070 Silverside Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2070 Silverside Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Cajun Catch
orange star4.5 • 508
4317 High St Zachary, LA 70791
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New Roads
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston