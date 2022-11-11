Hot Tails 1
1113 Hospital Rd
New Roads, LA 70760
Popular Items
Southern Starters
Crawfish Bread
french bread hollowed out, filled with spinach and artichoke dip, topped with fried crawfish tails and parmesan & romano
Loaded Fries
steak fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, spillway sauce, ranch, and house-pickled peppers
NOLA Style BBQ Shrimp
shell-on gulf shrimp, smothered down in garlic butter sauce, served with french bread
Gator
fried, blackened, buffalo
App Special
Southern Snacks
Boudin Boulettes
house-made with tangy horseradish sauce
Crawfish Boulettes
house-made crawfish croquettes with pepperjelly
Parlange Pickles
fried and served with spillway sauce
Certifried Onion Rings
deep fried to perfection
Shut-up Dawgs (6)
our hushpuppies with tartar sauce
Okra App
served with our spillway sauce
Southern Shrooms
fried mushrooms with spillway sauce
Shotgun Shrimp
fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce
Soups & Salads
Gumbo Cup
Gumbo Bowl
Crawfish Etouffee Cup
Crawfish Etouffee Bowl
Red Beans Bowl
Crawfish Pasta Salad
romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, topped with fried crawfish tails
Shrimp Pasta Salad
romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, parmesan & romano, topped with sauteed shrimp
Chicken Pasta Salad
romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, parmesan & romano, topped with grilled chicken
Seafood Sensation Salad
sauteed shrimp and crawfish over romaine lettuce with tomato, parmesan & romano, and sensation dressing
Blackened Shrimp Remoulade
blackened shrimp over romaine lettuce with tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, and spillway sauce
Shrimp Caesar
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & romano, caesar dressing topped with sauteed shrimp
Chicken Caesar
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & romano, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
Ahi Tuna Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan & romano, tomato
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Salad Special
Steak Salad special
Nola Style Poboys
Shrimp Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Shrimp Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Thin Cut Fish Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Mudbug Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Mudbug Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Oyster Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Oyster Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Blackened Shrimp Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Blackened Shrimp Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Zydepo Poboy Whole
fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce, dressed with tomato, pickles, and coleslaw
Zydepo Poboy Half
fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce, dressed with tomato,, pickles and coleslaw
Gator Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo
Gator Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo
Fried Seafood Platters
Specialty Sandwiches
The Carencro
grilled turkey breast, onions, house-pickled peppers, pepperjack cheese with spillway sauce and ranch on a toasted croissant
Crab Cake Croissant
fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant
Mr. Ruiz
grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a toasted croissant
Fish Sangwich
spillway sauce, tartar, tomato, coleslaw(contains pecans), onions, cheddar jack, pickles
Southern Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
hand-breaded pork chop with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spillway sauce on texas toast
Seafood Muffuletta Half
sauteed shrimp and crawfish with mushrooms, onions, garlic and provolone cheese on muffuletta
Seafood Muffuletta Whole
sauteed shrimp and crawfish with mushrooms, onions, garlic and provolone cheese on muffuletta
Sweet Shrimp Wrap
fried shrimp in a spinach tortilla, dressed with tomato, house-pickled peppers, coleslaw(contains pecans), pepperjelly and honey mustard
Chicken Club Wrap
fried chicken in a spinach tortilla, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon bits, cheddar jack, honey mustard
Hot Tails Style Burgers
The Swamp Thing
handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce
Cajun Crawfish Burger
handmade half-pound burger topped with sauteed crawfish, onions, mushroom, and melted pepperjack cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spillway sauce
Oyster Rock Burger
handmade half-pound burger topped with spinach & artichoke dip, flash fried oysters, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway
Black & Bleu Burger
handmade half-pound burger blackened topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, house-pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and spillway sauce
Couyon Melt
handmade half-pound burger topped with blackened gator, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle and tangy horseradish sauce on texas toast
Big Juicy
handmade half-pound burger stuffed with cheddar jack cheese topped with a over easy egg, fried onion rings, provolone cheese, house-pickled peppers, lettuce tomato, 1000 island
Grille
16oz. Ribeye
served with side salad and twice baked potato casserole
Shrimp & Veggies
shrimp served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread
Tuna & Veggies
tuna served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread
Chicken & Veggies
grilled chicken served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread
Chef’s Special
Signature Sides
Kids
Desserts
Brunch (Sunday)
Boudin Omelet
Crawfish Omelet
Red Bean Omelet
Crawfish Benedict
Shrimp & Grits
Sugarland Breakfast
Strip & Eggs
Blackened Tuna BLT
$3 Proud Mary
$3 Mimosa
$3 Hurricane
Sauces
Plate Lunch
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
