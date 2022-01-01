A map showing the location of Hot Tails 2 - Prairiville 17097 Airline HwyView gallery

Hot Tails 2 - Prairiville 17097 Airline Hwy

17097 Airline Hwy

Prairieville, LA 70769

Southern Starters

Loaded Fries

$12.99

steak fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, spillway sauce, ranch, and house-pickled peppers

Gator

$13.99

fried, blackened, buffalo

Crawfish Bread

$15.99

Bacon Pepper Jacked Oysters

$17.99

Rockerfeller Oysters

$17.99

Etouffee Fries

$13.99

Regular Charbroiled

$16.99

Southern Snacks

Crawfish Croquettes

$9.99

house-made crawfish croquettes with pepperjelly

Parlange Pickles

$6.99

fried and served with spillway sauce

Certifried Onion Rings

$7.99

deep fried to perfection

Shut-up Dawgs (6)

$3.99

our hushpuppies with tartar sauce

Okra App

$6.99

served with our spillway sauce

Southern Shrooms

$7.99

fried mushrooms with spillway sauce

Shotgun Shrimp

$10.99

fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce

Soups & Salads

Gumbo Cup

$7.50

Gumbo Bowl

$14.50

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$10.50

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$19.50

Soup Special Cup

$8.50

Soup Special Bowl

$15.50Out of stock

Red Beans Bowl

$8.99

Chicken Balsamic

$14.99

romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, parmesan & romano, topped with sauteed shrimp

Fried Oyster Sensation Salad

$18.99

sauteed shrimp and crawfish over romaine lettuce with tomato, parmesan & romano, and sensation dressing

Blackened Shrimp Remoulade

$15.99

blackened shrimp over romaine lettuce with tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, and spillway sauce

Wedge N Tails

$15.99

Side House Salad

$4.50

Nola Style Poboys

Shrimp Poboy Whole

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Shrimp Poboy Half

$9.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Whole

$11.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin Cut Fish Poboy Half

$8.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Whole

$20.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Whole

$20.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Gator Poboy Whole

$16.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo

Gator Poboy Half

$11.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo

Roast Beef Whole

$16.99

Roast Beef Half

$7.99

Fried Seafood Platters

all platters come with steak fries, two shut-up dawgs, and spillway add a side house or caesar salad for $2.50

Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Fish Platter

$17.99

Mudbug Boxx

$21.99

Oyster Platter

$23.99

Juicy Jumpers

$17.99

Geaux For Two

$22.99

choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers

Swamp Plattter

$35.99

Gulf Platter

$37.99

fish, shrimp, jumpers, oysters, crawfish, softshell, side salad

Specialty Sandwiches

Crab Cake Croissant

$11.99

fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant

Chicken Balsamic Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a toasted croissant

Shotgun Wrap

$12.99

fried shrimp in a spinach tortilla, dressed with tomato, house-pickled peppers, coleslaw(contains pecans), pepperjelly and honey mustard

Fish Sangwich

$12.99

spillway sauce, tartar, tomato, coleslaw(contains pecans), onions, cheddar jack, pickles

Southern Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.99

hand-breaded pork chop with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spillway sauce on texas toast

Seafood Muffuletta Half

$13.99

sauteed shrimp and crawfish with mushrooms, onions, garlic and provolone cheese on muffuletta

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Coach Ruiz

$13.99

Hot Tails Style Burgers

The Swamp Thing

$12.99

handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce

Cajun Crawfish Burger

$14.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with sauteed crawfish, onions, mushroom, and melted pepperjack cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spillway sauce

Oyster Rock Burger

$15.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with spinach & artichoke dip, flash fried oysters, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway

The Double Deuce

$12.99

handmade half-pound burger blackened topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, house-pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and spillway sauce

Couyon Melt

$14.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with blackened gator, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle and tangy horseradish sauce on texas toast

Black N Zola

$14.99

Grille & Specials

Shrimp & Veggies

$22.99

shrimp served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread

Chicken & Veggies

$17.99

Pork Chop N Red Beans

$15.99

Fish Acadian

$20.99

Steak N Fritz

$39.99Out of stock

served with side salad and twice baked potato casserole

Fish and Veggie

$22.99

Signature Sides

Certifried Onion Rings

$5.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Veggies

$5.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Small Loaded Fries

$6.50

French Bread Slices (2)

$1.50

Kids

all served with fries

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.99

topped with creme anglaise

Brunch (Sunday)

Boudin Benedict

$15.00

Crawfish Omelet

$22.00

Red Bean Omelet

$14.00

Etouffee & Grits

$16.00

Hot Tails Breakfast

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Omelet

$16.00

Softshell Sardou

$29.00

Kids Breakfast

$7.00

Roast Beef Benedict

$15.00

Grits

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$2.50

2 Eggs

$2.00

Sausage

$2.25

Bacon

$3.00

Biscuit (1)

$2.00

Toast (1)

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Sauces & Swag

Spillway

$0.75

Shotgun Sauce

$0.75

Dressing

$0.75

Spillway Jug

$14.99

BOTTLE SPILLWAY

$6.99

BOTTLE TARTER

$6.99

BOTTLE COCKTAIL

$6.99

Cajun Select Seasoning

$4.99

Daquiris

Boil Mix

$9.99

Koozie PURPLE N YELLOW

$5.00

FISHING ADULT SHIRT

$35.00

EMPLOYEE SHIRT

$17.50

BURLAP KOOZIE

$6.00

FATHERS DAY PACK

$100.00

Kids Shirt

$25.00

HT HAT 1ST EDITION Light Grey

$30.99

HT HAT 2ND EDITION Dark Grey

$35.00

Plate Lunch

Hot Line Plate Lunch

$9.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17097 Airline Hwy, Prairieville, LA 70769

Directions

