Hot Tamale 6801 Northlake Mall Drive

No reviews yet

6801 Northlake Mall Drive

Charlotte, NC 28216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Burrito Bowl

Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Burrito Bowl

$10.99

choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch

Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$10.99

choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch

Steak -Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$10.99

choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch

Brisket -Barbacoa Burrito Bowl

$10.99

choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$9.50

choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Veggie Bowl Combo

$12.99

Chicken Bowl combo

$14.00

Pork Bowl combo

$14.00

Steak Bowl Combo

$14.00

Barbacoa Bowl Combo

$14.00

Chorizo Bowl Combo

$14.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Quesadilla

$9.75

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.75

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Steak -Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.75

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Brisket -Barbacoa Quesadilla

$9.50

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.75

Combo small, drink, chips & salsa

Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Combo Quesadilla

$12.00

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Combo Quesadilla

$12.00

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Steak -Carne Asada Combo Quesadilla

$12.00

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Brisket -Barbacoa Combo Quesadilla

$12.00

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Veggie Combo Quesadilla

$12.00

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Chorizo quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla combo

$11.00

Small Quesadilla

SM Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Quesadilla

$8.50

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

SM Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.50

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

SM Steak -Carne Asada Quesadilla

$8.50

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

SM Brisket -Barbacoa Quesadilla

$8.50

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

SM Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

choice of meat , flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa

Burrito

Burrito

Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Burrito

$9.85

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Burrito

$9.85

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Steak -Carne Asada Burrito

$9.85

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Brisket -Barbacoa Burrito

$9.85

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Veggie Burrito

$8.85

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Chorizo Burrito

$9.85

Combo small. drinks, chips & salsa

Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Combo Burrito

$12.00

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Combo Burrito

$12.00

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Steak -Carne Asada Combo Burrito

$12.00

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Brisket -Barbacoa Combo Burrito

$12.00

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Veggie Combo Burrito

$12.00

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

Chorizo Combo Burrito

$12.00

Small Burrito

SM Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Burrito

$8.75

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

SM Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Burrito

$8.75

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

SM Steak -Carne Asada Burrito

$8.75

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

SM Brisket -Barbacoa Burrito

$8.75

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

SM Veggie Burrito

$8.75

choice of meat ,Mexican rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños.

SM chorizo Burrito

$8.75

large Combo Burrito Chips, Drink , Salsa

Chorizo Combo Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Combo Burrito

$14.00

Asada Combo Burrito

$14.00

Barbacoa Combo Burrito

$14.00

Carnitas Combo Burrito

$14.00

Veggie Combo Burrito

$13.00

Taco's

Taco's

Brisket -Barbacoa Taco

$3.75

Soft corn tacos with onion, cilantro, limes, and salsa. Choice of three Tacos Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Steak, Brisket, and Chorizo.

Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Soft corn tacos with onion, cilantro, limes, and salsa. Choice of three Tacos Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Steak, Brisket, and Chorizo.

Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Taco

$3.75

Soft corn tacos with onion, cilantro, limes, and salsa. Choice of three Tacos Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Steak, Brisket, and Chorizo.

Steak -Carne Asada Taco

$3.75

Soft corn tacos with onion, cilantro, limes, and salsa. Choice of three Tacos Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Steak, Brisket, and Chorizo.

Veggie Taco

$3.75

Soft corn tacos with onion, cilantro, limes, and salsa. Choice of three Tacos Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Steak, Brisket, and Chorizo.

Chorizo taco

$3.75

Combo 2 taco, drink, chips & Salsa

Combo Pick 2 Taco Chips ,Salsa, Drink

$11.50

Soft corn tacos with onion, cilantro, limes, and salsa. Choice of three Tacos Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Steak, Brisket, and Chorizo.

3 Taco Platter

3 Taco Platter

$9.25

Nachos

Brisket -Barbacoa Nachos

$11.95

choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream

Carnitas Pork -Carnitas Nachos

$11.95

choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream

Chicken -Tinga De Pollo Nachos

$11.95

choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream

chorizo nachos

$11.95

Steak -Carne Asada Nachos

$11.95

choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream

Veggie Nachos

$9.99

choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream

Combo Tamales

Combo 2 tamale, drink, chips & salsa

Combo Pick 2 tamale, drink, chips & salsa

$11.50

3 Tamales

3 Tamales

$9.50

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/ Chips and Queso

$6.00

Kids One taco w/ Chips and Queso

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Sides

Chicken Tamal

$3.75

Pork / tamale

$3.75

Jalapeno Queso tamale

$3.75

Chips and Queso

$4.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Chicken taco

$3.75

Carnitas Pork taco

$3.75

Steak taco

$3.75

Barbacoa taco

$3.75

Veggie Taco

$3.00

pico de gallo

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Chorizo taco

$3.75

Hot Salsa

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

catering

Mall Catering

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6801 Northlake Mall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216

Directions

