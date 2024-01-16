Restaurant info

Since 2007, Hot Tamale has earned a reputation from its loyal customers for being the tastiest Mexican Restaurant in New Haven County. Enjoy all of your favorite traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes like tacos, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas and enchiladas. Aside from our outstanding Mexican food, it’s just a warm, friendly, festive, fun place to be! We serve a wide variety of hand-crafted margaritas, bottled and draft beer and seasonal cocktails. You can enjoy them with your meal in the bar, in the dining room or outside on the patio. Our goal at Hot Tamale is to bring you a family atmosphere with outstanding customer service in a Mexican dining environment, all at affordable prices.